Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser wins stage 2 time trial, takes race lead
21st win in a row for SD Worx as Demi Vollering takes second place
European champion Marlen Reusser won the stage 2 time trial at the Tour de Suisse Women, beating her SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering by eight seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) by 16 seconds.
The first rider to set a benchmark time was early starter Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech-Roland). Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to beat the Austrian's time, and this stood until Longo Borghini reached the finish.
The Italian time trial champion had set the best times at both intermediate timing points, but at the finish she was beaten first by Vollering, and then by Reusser. With the stage win, SD Worx's 21st victory in a row, Reusser also takes the yellow leader's jersey from her teammate Blanka Vas.
"I have been dreaming of this race for a long time, and of course I was dreaming of winning this ITT and taking the yellow. It's a brutal discipline, during the race I was thinking … I cannot say it here, you need to bleep, but I am really happy that I won in the end," said Reusser.
As the last favourite to start, she knew her rivals' intermediate times, and in the final kilometres, Reusser herself didn't think she could win.
"I have to be honest, I was thinking, I don't win it, because I heard Longo Borghini is so close," she said. "I would say she is the best downhiller we have in the peloton, and I knew that the technical part is coming up.
"I thought she was going to make it, especially because today, with what happened, I didn't go 100% or was not in a good flow for these dangerous corners. So I understood that maybe I wouldn't win, I was okay with that, but I made it, and I'm so happy about that," Reusser added, describing her hesitation in the technical downhill after the passing of Gino Mäder.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
By Andy McGrath
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser wins stage 2 time trial, takes race lead21st win in a row for SD Worx as Demi Vollering takes second place
-
Bike thieves strike at Tour of Slovenia and Baloise Belgium TourEuskaltel-Euskadi and Baloise Trek Lions unable to finish races on Sunday following burglaries
-
Tour de Beauce: Tyler Stites wins rain-soaked stage 4 in QuebecLuke Valenti takes overall lead with one day to go
-
'I wanted to make myself suffer' - Chabbey on long-range breakaway at Tour de SuisseSwiss rider takes mountain jersey on stage 1 on return from injury