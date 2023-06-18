Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser wins stage 2 time trial, takes race lead

European champion Marlen Reusser won the stage 2 time trial at the Tour de Suisse Women, beating her SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering by eight seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) by 16 seconds.

The first rider to set a benchmark time was early starter Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech-Roland). Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to beat the Austrian's time, and this stood until Longo Borghini reached the finish.

The Italian time trial champion had set the best times at both intermediate timing points, but at the finish she was beaten first by Vollering, and then by Reusser. With the stage win, SD Worx's 21st victory in a row, Reusser also takes the yellow leader's jersey from her teammate Blanka Vas.

"I have been dreaming of this race for a long time, and of course I was dreaming of winning this ITT and taking the yellow. It's a brutal discipline, during the race I was thinking … I cannot say it here, you need to bleep, but I am really happy that I won in the end," said Reusser.

As the last favourite to start, she knew her rivals' intermediate times, and in the final kilometres, Reusser herself didn't think she could win.

"I have to be honest, I was thinking, I don't win it, because I heard Longo Borghini is so close," she said. "I would say she is the best downhiller we have in the peloton, and I knew that the technical part is coming up.

"I thought she was going to make it, especially because today, with what happened, I didn't go 100% or was not in a good flow for these dangerous corners. So I understood that maybe I wouldn't win, I was okay with that, but I made it, and I'm so happy about that," Reusser added, describing her hesitation in the technical downhill after the passing of Gino Mäder.

Results

