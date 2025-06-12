Recommended reading

'I think she could give a bit extra' - Vollering out-matched by Reusser in Tour de Suisse Women stage 1

Reusser explains how 'second group syndrome' played a crucial role in her stage-winning tactics

(L-R) Stage winner Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ sprint at finish line during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 1 a 95.5km stage from Gstaad to Gstaad 1047m / #UCIWWT / on June 12, 2025 in Gstaad, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) outsprints Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) on stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) was beaten to the line on stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women by her former teammate Marlen Reusser (Movistar) as Reusser won the sprint after the duo cooperated to distance their competition over the last 57km of the stage. It was Reusser who initiated the move in the descent from the Jaunpass, and Vollering bridged to her after a fast downhill chase.

"She attacked in the descent just when I had a bottle in my hand, so I did not react directly. I let the others do it first, but then I saw that I needed to do it myself. So I jumped after her because if you give Marlen too much space, you will not see her back. And when I was on her wheel, I was like, 'Oh no, now it's going to be a long, long way to the finish'. But we worked pretty well together and it was nice, we did exactly the same work," Vollering said in an interview with CyclingPro.net after the stage.

