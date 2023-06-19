Tour de Suisse Women: Eleonora Gasparrini wins stage 3 sprint

Image 1 of 1 Eleonora Gasparrini wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women in a reduced sprint.

The Italian beat Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) and Tereza Neumanová (Liv Racing TeqFind) to the line, coming from behind at speed.



Urška Žigart (Team Jayco-AlUla) had attacked from a front group of six on the final climb of the day and looked as if she could hold off the peloton, but she was cruelly passed by the sprinters less than 100 metres from the finish.

With one stage to go, Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the overall classification, nine seconds ahead of her teammate Demi Vollering and 18 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

“I am really happy because this is my first important victory. My team did some amazing work today, they helped me in every moment of the race, so I have to say thank you to them,” Gasparrini said after her first Women’s WorldTour victory.



“Already on the first climb, I was feeling good, and on the last climb, when I was in the first group, I realised that maybe I can have win because this type of arrival is good for me. But I can’t believe that I won. I also want to send a special thought to my grandfather who passed away two weeks ago, this is for him,” she added.



Results

