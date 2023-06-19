Tour de Suisse Women: Eleonora Gasparrini wins stage 3 sprint
Leaders catch lone attacker Urska Zigart in final 100 metres
Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women in a reduced sprint.
The Italian beat Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) and Tereza Neumanová (Liv Racing TeqFind) to the line, coming from behind at speed.
Urška Žigart (Team Jayco-AlUla) had attacked from a front group of six on the final climb of the day and looked as if she could hold off the peloton, but she was cruelly passed by the sprinters less than 100 metres from the finish.
With one stage to go, Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the overall classification, nine seconds ahead of her teammate Demi Vollering and 18 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).
“I am really happy because this is my first important victory. My team did some amazing work today, they helped me in every moment of the race, so I have to say thank you to them,” Gasparrini said after her first Women’s WorldTour victory.
“Already on the first climb, I was feeling good, and on the last climb, when I was in the first group, I realised that maybe I can have win because this type of arrival is good for me. But I can’t believe that I won. I also want to send a special thought to my grandfather who passed away two weeks ago, this is for him,” she added.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Andy McGrath
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Eleonora Gasparrini wins stage 3 sprintLeaders catch lone attacker Urska Zigart in final 100 metres
-
Movistar swap blue jersey for ‘Iceberg’ white for Tour de FranceMen’s and Women’s teams jersey auctioned to raise funds for ocean protection
-
Corima expands road wheel range with two new tubeless carbon fibre modelsThe new MCC EVO and WS EVO road wheelsets are tubeless compatible and feature a hookless rim profile
-
Bosch enters the lightweight e-bike motor market with the Performance Line SX motorThere's enhanced integration, but is Bosch still behind in the road/gravel market?