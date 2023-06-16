Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Gino Mäder has died following a crash on the descent of the Albulapass on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. The news was announced by the Bahrain Victorious team on Friday.

Mäder, 26, was airlifted to hospital after the crash with serious injuries close to the finish town of La Punt on Thursday afternoon.

Doctors fought to save his life overnight, but his death was announced by the team shortly after midday on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder,” read a statement from the Bahrain Victorious team.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The race organisation had issued a press statement after the crash on stage 5, saying it had taken place at kilometre 197 on the descent of the Albula Pass. The crash also involved American Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield, who was also taken to hospital with concussion.

The team added that following the high-speed incident, Mäder was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff, who also performed CPR.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team,” read the Bahrain statement.

“Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

Mader’s professional career began in 2019 with Dimension Data, before joining Bahrain in 2021. The Swiss rider took stage wins in the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie, as well as the best young rider classification and a fifth place overall at the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen highlighted Mäder's human qualities as well as his talent as a rider.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder,” Erzen said. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.”