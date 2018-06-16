Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 2 of 20 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 4 of 20 Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 5 of 20 Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 6 of 20 Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 7 of 20 Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 8 of 20 (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 9 of 20 (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 11 of 20 Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 12 of 20 Riders at the start of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 13 of 20 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 14 of 20 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 15 of 20 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 16 of 20 Primoz Roglic after winning stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 17 of 20 Primoz roglic in the leader's jersey at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 18 of 20 Stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 19 of 20 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 20 of 20 Riders at the start of stage 4 at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) relied on a long solo attack to take the stage 4 win at the Tour of Slovenia on Saturday, seizing the overall lead from previous leader and stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac).

Roglic attacked on the last of three categorised climbs on the day, crested the summit alone and then went into full time trial mode for the final 20km run to the finish, holding off the first chasing group of nine riders by 33 seconds. After finishing third on Friday, he now leads the overall by 33 seconds over Uran and 43 over 2017 winner Rafal Majak (Bora-Hansgrohe).

“The outcome is better than yesterday," he said after the stage. "I didn’t have any big tactics, I just asked the guys for the help and then I went for it. Of course it also helps that I have the advantage of the home terrain. I’m repeating myself everyday, but it’s really nice out there racing in front of all these fans. This show is for them. However, the race is not over, I’ll have to focus very hard and do my best tomorrow.”

A 14-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch after the first climb took out an advantage of more than two minutes. The move blew apart on the second climb of the day but then regrouped on the approach to the final ascent. The pack was antsy for the climbers to have their day, however, and the leaders were back in the fold as the peloton hit the final climb, where Roglic let loose his attack.

The 2.1 race concludes Sunday with a 21.5km individual time trial from Trebnje to Novo Mesto.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:44:53 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:56 12 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 3:46:31 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 14 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 19 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:48:33 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 26 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 29 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 3:49:39 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author 31 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 3:50:38 32 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 3:50:43 33 Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil 34 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:50:46 36 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:51:44 37 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:52:12 38 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:53:30 41 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia 3:54:12 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:54:28 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:56:38 47 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 3:56:58 48 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:01 49 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 51 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 54 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 56 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 58 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 59 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 60 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 61 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 62 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 63 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author 64 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 72 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens 75 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 79 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 82 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 83 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia 4:01:33 86 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 4:03:21 87 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 88 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 89 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author 90 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 91 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens 93 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 94 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 96 Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 97 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author 98 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 103 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 105 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 106 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 107 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 4:05:12 109 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens 4:05:38 110 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 4:05:44 111 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 112 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 113 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 114 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 115 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 117 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 118 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 120 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 4:05:51 121 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 122 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 125 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens 126 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 127 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 128 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 129 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 4:05:54 130 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 134 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 136 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 137 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 141 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 4:08:43 143 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 4:08:44 DNF Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Antonino Schillaci Pugliese (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team DNF Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 14:53:27 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:33 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43 4 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:49 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:01:00 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:07 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:00 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:07 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:12 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:16 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:22 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:23 16 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:25 17 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:29 18 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:02:33 19 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:17 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:47 21 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:12 22 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:15 23 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:05:13 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:12 25 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:17 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:00:42 29 Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:00:50 30 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:02:47 31 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:02:59 32 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 15:03:19 33 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 15:03:48 34 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:03:55 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15:04:31 36 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15:04:37 37 Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil 15:05:20 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 15:06:18 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15:06:29 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15:06:34 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 15:08:13 42 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:08:55 43 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:08:56 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15:08:57 45 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 15:09:10 46 Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 47 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 48 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 49 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:09:14 50 Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens 15:09:26 51 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 15:09:33 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 15:09:37 53 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia 15:10:10 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:11:19 55 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 15:11:20 56 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:11:22 57 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 15:11:24 58 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:11:27 61 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15:11:30 62 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 15:11:33 63 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 64 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:11:45 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:11:55 66 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:12:03 67 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:12:27 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15:13:13 69 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:13:45 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 15:14:16 74 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:14:20 75 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 15:15:30 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 15:16:59 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15:17:28 78 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:17:31 79 Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens 15:17:44 80 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:17:53 81 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 82 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 15:17:54 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 84 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia 15:18:39 85 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 15:18:53 86 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 15:20:02 87 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:20:04 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 15:20:05 91 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 15:20:06 92 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15:20:20 93 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:20:33 94 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:21:24 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15:22:43 96 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:23:23 97 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 98 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15:23:29 99 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:23:37 100 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:23:56 102 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:24:14 103 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author 104 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 15:24:16 107 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15:25:06 108 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:25:12 109 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 15:25:17 110 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:26:14 111 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:26:22 112 Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 15:26:24 113 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:26:35 114 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 15:26:36 115 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:26:37 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15:26:44 117 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 118 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:26:47 119 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:26:51 120 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 15:27:01 121 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:27:19 122 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15:27:21 123 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15:27:57 124 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 15:28:40 125 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:28:42 126 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:28:47 127 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15:28:53 128 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15:28:54 129 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 15:28:57 131 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 15:29:15 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15:29:16 135 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:29:19 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15:29:23 137 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens 15:29:33 138 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:30:01 139 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens 15:30:02 140 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 15:30:58 141 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:30:59 143 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:31:03

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 29 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 8 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 24 9 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 19 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15 14 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 15 15 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 13 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 13 17 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 13 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 12 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 22 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 11 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 10 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 10 26 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 10 27 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 10 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 30 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 9 31 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 32 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 35 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 36 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 38 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 39 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 4 40 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 3 41 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 42 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 3 43 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 3 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 45 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 46 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 47 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 49 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 1 50 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 14:54:24 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 14:54:27 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 14:55:43 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:57:39 5 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:03:55 6 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:09:10 7 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 15:09:33 8 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 15:11:20 9 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:11:27 10 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 15:13:45 11 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 15:18:53 12 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:20:04 13 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 15:20:06 14 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:20:33 15 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:21:24 16 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 15:23:23 17 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:24:14 18 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:26:35 19 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 15:27:01 20 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 15:28:40 21 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:28:47 22 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 15:28:54 23 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:30:01 24 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 15:30:58 25 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:30:59 26 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:31:03