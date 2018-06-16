Trending

Tour of Slovenia: Roglic wins stage 4 to move into overall lead

Slovenian victorious on home roads

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) relied on a long solo attack to take the stage 4 win at the Tour of Slovenia on Saturday, seizing the overall lead from previous leader and stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac).

Roglic attacked on the last of three categorised climbs on the day, crested the summit alone and then went into full time trial mode for the final 20km run to the finish, holding off the first chasing group of nine riders by 33 seconds. After finishing third on Friday, he now leads the overall by 33 seconds over Uran and 43 over 2017 winner Rafal Majak (Bora-Hansgrohe). 

“The outcome is better than yesterday," he said after the stage. "I didn’t have any big tactics, I just asked the guys for the help and then I went for it. Of course it also helps that I have the advantage of the home terrain. I’m repeating myself everyday, but it’s really nice out there racing in front of all these fans. This show is for them. However, the race is not over, I’ll have to focus very hard and do my best tomorrow.”

A 14-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch after the first climb took out an advantage of more than two minutes. The move blew apart on the second climb of the day but then regrouped on the approach to the final ascent. The pack was antsy for the climbers to have their day, however, and the leaders were back in the fold as the peloton hit the final climb, where Roglic let loose his attack.

The 2.1 race concludes Sunday with a 21.5km individual time trial from Trebnje to Novo Mesto.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo3:44:53
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:56
12Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author3:46:31
13Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
14Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
15Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
19Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
22Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:48:33
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
27Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
29Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author3:49:39
30Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author
31Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega3:50:38
32Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil3:50:43
33Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil
34Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:50:46
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:51:44
37Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:52:12
38Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:53:30
41Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
42Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia3:54:12
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
45Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:54:28
46Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:56:38
47Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica3:56:58
48Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates3:57:01
49Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
51Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
54Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
55Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
56Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
58Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
59Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
60Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
61Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
62Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
63Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author
64Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
69Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
70Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
72Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
73Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens
75Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
79Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
81Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
82Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
83Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia4:01:33
86Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia4:03:21
87Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
88David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
89Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author
90Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
91Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens
93Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
94Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
95Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
96Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
97Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
98Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
100Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
103Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
105Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
106Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
107Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
108Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author4:05:12
109János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens4:05:38
110Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil4:05:44
111Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
112Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
113Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
114Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
115Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
117Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
118Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
120Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia4:05:51
121Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
122Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
123Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
124Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
125Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens
126Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
127Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
128Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
129Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin4:05:54
130Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
134Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
136Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
137Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
140Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
141Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates4:08:43
143Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum4:08:44
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAntonino Schillaci Pugliese (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJulian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSDaryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo14:53:27
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:33
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:43
4Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:49
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:57
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:01:00
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:07
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:00
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:07
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:12
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:16
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:22
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:23
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:25
17Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:29
18Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author0:02:33
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:17
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:47
21Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:12
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:15
23Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:05:13
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:12
25Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:17
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:00:42
29Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author15:00:50
30Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:02:47
31Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:02:59
32Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil15:03:19
33Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy15:03:48
34Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author15:03:55
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott15:04:31
36Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:04:37
37Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil15:05:20
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates15:06:18
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15:06:29
40Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:06:34
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott15:08:13
42Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo15:08:55
43Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:08:56
44Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15:08:57
45Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy15:09:10
46Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
47Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
48Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
49Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:09:14
50Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens15:09:26
51Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:09:33
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates15:09:37
53Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia15:10:10
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb15:11:19
55Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia15:11:20
56Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:11:22
57Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates15:11:24
58Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:11:27
61Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15:11:30
62Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team15:11:33
63Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
64Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author15:11:45
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:11:55
66Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:12:03
67Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:12:27
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:13:13
69Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:13:45
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens15:14:16
74Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:14:20
75Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy15:15:30
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data15:16:59
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:17:28
78Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo15:17:31
79Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens15:17:44
80Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author15:17:53
81Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
82Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:17:54
83Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia15:18:39
85Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia15:18:53
86Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens15:20:02
87Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:20:04
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:20:05
91Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens15:20:06
92Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:20:20
93Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:20:33
94Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:21:24
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:22:43
96Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:23:23
97Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
98Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:23:29
99Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:23:37
100Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
101Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:23:56
102Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:24:14
103Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
104Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
105Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
106Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates15:24:16
107Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:25:06
108Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:25:12
109Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy15:25:17
110Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:26:14
111Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:26:22
112Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team15:26:24
113Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:26:35
114Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil15:26:36
115Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:26:37
116Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15:26:44
117Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
118Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:26:47
119Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:26:51
120Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil15:27:01
121Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author15:27:19
122Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:27:21
123David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:27:57
124Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil15:28:40
125Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:28:42
126Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:28:47
127Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15:28:53
128Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb15:28:54
129Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data15:28:57
131Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
133Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott15:29:15
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15:29:16
135Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:29:19
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15:29:23
137János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens15:29:33
138Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:30:01
139Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens15:30:02
140Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia15:30:58
141Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
142Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:30:59
143Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:31:03

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe44
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo41
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale37
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe30
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida29
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
8Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum24
9Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo21
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum19
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb18
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott15
14Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens15
15Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil13
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott13
17Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega13
18Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini12
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
22Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil11
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil10
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin10
26Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega10
27Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy10
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
29Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
30Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil9
31Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
32Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
35Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
36Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
38Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
39Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author4
40Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens3
41Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
42Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author3
43Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega3
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
45Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb2
46Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
47Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica2
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1
49Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia1
50Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb14:54:24
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum14:54:27
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb14:55:43
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14:57:39
5Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author15:03:55
6Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:09:10
7Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:09:33
8Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia15:11:20
9Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:11:27
10Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy15:13:45
11Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia15:18:53
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:20:04
13Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens15:20:06
14Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:20:33
15Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:21:24
16Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia15:23:23
17Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:24:14
18Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:26:35
19Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil15:27:01
20Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil15:28:40
21Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:28:47
22Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia15:28:54
23Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:30:01
24Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia15:30:58
25Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:30:59
26Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:31:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb44:46:51
2Gazprom Rusvelo44:49:25
3Bora Hansgrohe44:51:12
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec44:52:53
5Adria Mobil Cycling Team44:53:45
6Elkov Author Cycling Team45:00:45
7Bahrain Merida45:05:38
8Israel Cycling Academy45:09:36
9Sangemini Mg.Kvis45:10:37
10Team Katusha Alpecin45:10:52
11Uae Team Emirates45:11:45
12Nippo Vinni Fantini Europa Ovini45:14:10
13Team Lotto Nl Jumbo45:16:29
14Mitchelton-Scott45:17:15
15Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum45:17:34
16Ccc Sprandi Polkowice45:19:23
17Meridiana Kamen Team45:20:48
18Team Dimension Data45:21:32
19Team Ef Education First - Drapac45:30:51
20My Bike - Stevens45:35:06
21Slovenija National Team45:38:36
22Dukla Banska Bystrica45:59:59

 

