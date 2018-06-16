Tour of Slovenia: Roglic wins stage 4 to move into overall lead
Slovenian victorious on home roads
Stage 4: Ljubljana - Kamnik
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) relied on a long solo attack to take the stage 4 win at the Tour of Slovenia on Saturday, seizing the overall lead from previous leader and stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac).
Roglic attacked on the last of three categorised climbs on the day, crested the summit alone and then went into full time trial mode for the final 20km run to the finish, holding off the first chasing group of nine riders by 33 seconds. After finishing third on Friday, he now leads the overall by 33 seconds over Uran and 43 over 2017 winner Rafal Majak (Bora-Hansgrohe).
“The outcome is better than yesterday," he said after the stage. "I didn’t have any big tactics, I just asked the guys for the help and then I went for it. Of course it also helps that I have the advantage of the home terrain. I’m repeating myself everyday, but it’s really nice out there racing in front of all these fans. This show is for them. However, the race is not over, I’ll have to focus very hard and do my best tomorrow.”
A 14-rider breakaway that escaped the bunch after the first climb took out an advantage of more than two minutes. The move blew apart on the second climb of the day but then regrouped on the approach to the final ascent. The pack was antsy for the climbers to have their day, however, and the leaders were back in the fold as the peloton hit the final climb, where Roglic let loose his attack.
The 2.1 race concludes Sunday with a 21.5km individual time trial from Trebnje to Novo Mesto.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:44:53
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:33
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:56
|12
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|3:46:31
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|14
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|19
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:48:33
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|26
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|3:49:39
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author
|31
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|3:50:38
|32
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|3:50:43
|33
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|34
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:50:46
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:51:44
|37
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:52:12
|38
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:53:30
|41
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia
|3:54:12
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:54:28
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:56:38
|47
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|3:56:58
|48
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:01
|49
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|51
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|54
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|56
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|58
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|59
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|60
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|61
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|62
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|63
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|64
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|72
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|75
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|79
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|81
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|83
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia
|4:01:33
|86
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|4:03:21
|87
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|88
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author
|90
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|91
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|93
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|94
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|97
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|98
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|103
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|105
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|106
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|107
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|4:05:12
|109
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|4:05:38
|110
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|4:05:44
|111
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|112
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|113
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|114
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|115
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|117
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|118
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|120
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|4:05:51
|121
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|122
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|125
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|126
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|127
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|128
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|129
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:05:54
|130
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|134
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|136
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|137
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|141
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|4:08:43
|143
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|4:08:44
|DNF
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Antonino Schillaci Pugliese (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:53:27
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:33
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|4
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:49
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:52
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:01:00
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:07
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:00
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:07
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:16
|14
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:22
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:25
|17
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:29
|18
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:02:33
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:17
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:47
|21
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:12
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:15
|23
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:05:13
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:12
|25
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:17
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:00:42
|29
|Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:00:50
|30
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:02:47
|31
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:02:59
|32
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|15:03:19
|33
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:03:48
|34
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:03:55
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:04:31
|36
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:04:37
|37
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15:05:20
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|15:06:18
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:06:29
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:06:34
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:08:13
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:08:55
|43
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:08:56
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:08:57
|45
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:09:10
|46
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|47
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|48
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|49
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:09:14
|50
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|15:09:26
|51
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:09:33
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|15:09:37
|53
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia
|15:10:10
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:11:19
|55
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|15:11:20
|56
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:11:22
|57
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|15:11:24
|58
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:11:27
|61
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:11:30
|62
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|15:11:33
|63
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|64
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:11:45
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:11:55
|66
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:12:03
|67
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:12:27
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:13:13
|69
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:13:45
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|15:14:16
|74
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:14:20
|75
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:15:30
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:16:59
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:17:28
|78
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:17:31
|79
|Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|15:17:44
|80
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:17:53
|81
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|82
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:17:54
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia
|15:18:39
|85
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|15:18:53
|86
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|15:20:02
|87
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:20:04
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:20:05
|91
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|15:20:06
|92
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:20:20
|93
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:20:33
|94
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:21:24
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:22:43
|96
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:23:23
|97
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:23:29
|99
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:23:37
|100
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:23:56
|102
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:24:14
|103
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:16
|107
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:25:06
|108
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:25:12
|109
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:25:17
|110
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:26:14
|111
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:26:22
|112
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|15:26:24
|113
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:26:35
|114
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15:26:36
|115
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:26:37
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:26:44
|117
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|118
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:26:47
|119
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:26:51
|120
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|15:27:01
|121
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:27:19
|122
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:27:21
|123
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:27:57
|124
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15:28:40
|125
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:28:42
|126
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:28:47
|127
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:28:53
|128
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:28:54
|129
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|15:28:57
|131
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|133
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:29:15
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:29:16
|135
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:29:19
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:29:23
|137
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|15:29:33
|138
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:30:01
|139
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|15:30:02
|140
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|15:30:58
|141
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:30:59
|143
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:31:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|24
|9
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|19
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|14
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|15
|15
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|13
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|17
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|13
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|12
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|22
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|11
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|26
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|10
|27
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|30
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|9
|31
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|32
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|35
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|36
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|38
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|39
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|4
|40
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|3
|41
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|42
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|3
|43
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|3
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|45
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|46
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|47
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|2
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|49
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|50
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:54:24
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|14:54:27
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:55:43
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:57:39
|5
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:03:55
|6
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:09:10
|7
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:09:33
|8
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|15:11:20
|9
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:11:27
|10
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:13:45
|11
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|15:18:53
|12
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:20:04
|13
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|15:20:06
|14
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:20:33
|15
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:21:24
|16
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|15:23:23
|17
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:24:14
|18
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:26:35
|19
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|15:27:01
|20
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15:28:40
|21
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:28:47
|22
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|15:28:54
|23
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:30:01
|24
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|15:30:58
|25
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:30:59
|26
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:31:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|44:46:51
|2
|Gazprom Rusvelo
|44:49:25
|3
|Bora Hansgrohe
|44:51:12
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44:52:53
|5
|Adria Mobil Cycling Team
|44:53:45
|6
|Elkov Author Cycling Team
|45:00:45
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|45:05:38
|8
|Israel Cycling Academy
|45:09:36
|9
|Sangemini Mg.Kvis
|45:10:37
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|45:10:52
|11
|Uae Team Emirates
|45:11:45
|12
|Nippo Vinni Fantini Europa Ovini
|45:14:10
|13
|Team Lotto Nl Jumbo
|45:16:29
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|45:17:15
|15
|Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|45:17:34
|16
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|45:19:23
|17
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|45:20:48
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|45:21:32
|19
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac
|45:30:51
|20
|My Bike - Stevens
|45:35:06
|21
|Slovenija National Team
|45:38:36
|22
|Dukla Banska Bystrica
|45:59:59
