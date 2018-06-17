Tour of Slovenia: Roglic seals overall victory with time trial win
Uran and Mohoric round out final podium
Stage 5: Trebnje - Novo Mesto
Primož Roglič sealed the overall win at the Tour of Slovenia on Sunday with his second consecutive stage win, taking out the final individual time trial by 27 seconds over Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and by 35 seconds over Josef Cerny (Elkov-Author).
The LottoNL-Jumbo rider won the overall by 1:50 over stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and by 2:14 over Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida).
“The result is perfect," the Slovenian rider said of victory in his home tour. "I’m very happy that I’ve been able to win here for my home crowd. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my teammates and fans. My fans were great all week. This victory is also for them. It’s been a week I’ll never forget."
Roglič seized the overall lead on Saturday with a long solo attack to win stage 4. He sealed the overall win, following up on his win here in 2015, with another top performance on Sunday.
“For me, the Tour of Slovenia has been an ideal race in the build-up to the Tour de France," he said. “The Tour begins in three weeks, and this race was perfect to get the intensity back in the legs. The upcoming weeks will mainly consist of training and resting, and hopefully I’m ready for the Tour. But for now, I’ll enjoy my victory.”
Uran said he was also happy with the result leading into the Tour de France, where he was runner up last year.
“I am so happy, second place is great," Uran said. "It’s really good for my team and for me. It's a good result before the Tour. The race is really nice, the climbs are good, people are friendly. It's my first time here. I will be back for sure… Maybe also for holidays. Primož Roglič is really strong and congratulations to him.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:46.4
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27.1
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:00:35.9
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:38.1
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43.6
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46.7
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:47.3
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51.6
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52.7
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:55.8
|11
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01.9
|12
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02.2
|13
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:04.1
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:01:16.3
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:16.9
|16
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17.0
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20.7
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:22.4
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:30.2
|20
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|0:01:31.9
|21
|Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:01:34.3
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:37.5
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:37.8
|24
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43.9
|25
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:01:44.9
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:52.6
|27
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:54.2
|28
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:55.7
|29
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:59.8
|30
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:00.8
|31
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:02.6
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:03.7
|33
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:03.8
|34
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:02:04.2
|35
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:05.1
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:07.7
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10.4
|38
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:02:12.2
|39
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|0:02:15.1
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:15.2
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:18.3
|42
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:18.7
|43
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:19.8
|44
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:19.8
|45
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:22.4
|46
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:25.3
|47
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:26.2
|48
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:27.7
|49
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:29.8
|50
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:02:30.1
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32.1
|52
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:34.1
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:35.4
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35.6
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:37.6
|56
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:38.1
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:38.2
|58
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:42.3
|59
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:02:42.5
|60
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:43.7
|61
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:45.5
|62
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:02:45.6
|63
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:45.8
|64
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:47.5
|65
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:48.8
|66
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:51.3
|67
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:51.6
|68
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:52.8
|69
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:57.0
|70
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:02:58.2
|71
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:58.5
|72
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:03.1
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:03.9
|74
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:05.1
|75
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:07.9
|76
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:03:09.2
|77
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:03:14.4
|78
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:16.7
|79
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17.1
|80
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:20.5
|81
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:03:21.0
|82
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:03:22.4
|83
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:03:22.7
|84
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:23.7
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:24.3
|86
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:25.7
|87
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:27.3
|88
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:03:28.9
|89
|Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|0:03:29.6
|90
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:03:30.0
|91
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:31.3
|92
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:03:33.2
|93
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:03:34.2
|94
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:38.4
|95
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:38.7
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:39.3
|97
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:39.7
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:40.5
|99
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:40.5
|100
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:40.6
|101
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:03:40.8
|102
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:03:41.9
|103
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:44.7
|104
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:48.8
|105
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:49.6
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:50.7
|107
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:50.8
|108
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:54.7
|109
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:03:55.0
|110
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:59.3
|111
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:04:01.8
|112
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:04:02.4
|113
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:04:06.2
|114
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:07.2
|115
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:11.4
|116
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:13.1
|117
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:13.3
|118
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:17.0
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:17.3
|120
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:18.2
|121
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:20.3
|122
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:21.1
|123
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|0:04:21.6
|124
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:25.5
|125
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:04:29.8
|126
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:31.1
|127
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:04:39.4
|128
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:04:44.0
|129
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:49.1
|130
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:04:49.9
|131
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|0:04:58.5
|132
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:00.1
|133
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:00.2
|134
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:05:09.9
|135
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:11.4
|136
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:21.7
|137
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:05:26.9
|138
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:31.7
|139
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:48.8
|140
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:53.7
|141
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:03.0
|142
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:06:30.1
|143
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:16.7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:18:13
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:50
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:14
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:02:16
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:18
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:21
|7
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:03:09
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:15
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|11
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:00
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:21
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:22
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:26
|15
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:30
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:34
|17
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:37
|18
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:12
|19
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:15
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:57
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:07:20
|22
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:07:25
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:54
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:40
|25
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:55
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:08:57
|27
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:01
|28
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:07
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:55
|30
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:12:32
|31
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:12:50
|32
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:59
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:22
|34
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:24
|35
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:13:26
|36
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:55
|37
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:56
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:24
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:33
|41
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:05
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:26
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:21
|44
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:47
|45
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|0:18:14
|46
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:27
|47
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:46
|48
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:19:05
|49
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:19:23
|50
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:19:24
|51
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:25
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:34
|53
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:05
|54
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:27
|56
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:33
|57
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:43
|58
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:20:45
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:48
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:21:07
|61
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:21:21
|62
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:21:33
|63
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:21:51
|64
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:27
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:22:46
|66
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:56
|67
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:23:06
|68
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:23:41
|69
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:23:55
|70
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:57
|71
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:24:00
|72
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:13
|73
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:25:10
|74
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|0:25:47
|75
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:00
|76
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:16
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:39
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:11
|79
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:27:24
|80
|Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|0:27:47
|81
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:28:05
|82
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:28:15
|83
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:39
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:44
|85
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:28:51
|86
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:57
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:09
|88
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:29:44
|89
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|0:29:47
|90
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:01
|91
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:30:34
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:37
|93
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:30:43
|94
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:30:46
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:58
|96
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:31:38
|97
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:32:06
|98
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:52
|99
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:03
|100
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:33:04
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:36
|102
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:59
|103
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:34:01
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:13
|105
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:31
|106
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:39
|107
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:35:26
|108
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:35:56
|109
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:07
|110
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:36:16
|111
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:29
|113
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:34
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:35
|115
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:38
|116
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:48
|117
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:36:50
|118
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:57
|119
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens
|0:37:38
|120
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:37:45
|121
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|0:37:47
|122
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:37:50
|123
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:37:57
|124
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:01
|125
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:04
|126
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:06
|127
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:38:14
|128
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:21
|129
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:48
|130
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:38:49
|131
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:09
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:39:15
|134
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:39:25
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:28
|136
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:40:01
|137
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:40:30
|138
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:40:38
|139
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:41:01
|140
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|0:41:04
|141
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|0:41:19
|142
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:29
|143
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:42:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|24
|9
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|19
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|14
|Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens
|15
|15
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|13
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|17
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|13
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|12
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|23
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|11
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|26
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|27
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|10
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|30
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|9
|31
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|32
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|35
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|36
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|38
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author
|4
|39
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|40
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|3
|41
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|42
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author
|3
|43
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|3
|44
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|45
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|46
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|47
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|2
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|49
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|50
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:20:29
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:20:31
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:22:13
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:27:14
|5
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author
|15:30:45
|6
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:37:37
|7
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:38:18
|8
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:39:34
|9
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia
|15:39:46
|10
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:41:09
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:46:52
|12
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:47:04
|13
|Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia
|15:48:00
|14
|Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:48:56
|15
|Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens
|15:50:19
|16
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|15:51:17
|17
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:53:39
|18
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|15:54:29
|19
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:55:03
|20
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15:57:28
|21
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|15:58:14
|22
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|15:58:43
|23
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|15:58:51
|24
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|15:59:14
|25
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|15:59:17
|26
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|16:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|46:04:36
|2
|Gazprom Rusvelo
|46:10:37
|3
|Bora Hansgrohe
|46:10:55
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:13:38
|5
|Adria Mobil Cycling Team
|46:15:40
|6
|Elkov Author Cycling Team
|46:19:17
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|46:26:07
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:28:15
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|46:32:00
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|46:32:05
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|46:33:45
|12
|Sangemini Mg.Kvis
|46:33:59
|13
|Team Lotto Nl Jumbo
|46:34:36
|14
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|46:37:11
|15
|Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|46:37:39
|16
|Nippo Vinni Fantini Europa Ovini
|46:38:08
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|46:42:40
|18
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|46:49:00
|19
|Team EF Education First - Drapac
|46:49:14
|20
|My Bike - Stevens
|46:56:20
|21
|Slovenija National Team
|47:02:12
|22
|Dukla Banska Bystrica
|47:25:39
