Trending

Tour of Slovenia: Roglic seals overall victory with time trial win

Uran and Mohoric round out final podium

Image 1 of 10

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 2 of 10

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 3 of 10

Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium

Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 4 of 10

Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium

Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 5 of 10

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 6 of 10

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 7 of 10

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie

Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 8 of 10

Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie

Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 9 of 10

Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie

Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 10 of 10

Primoz Roglic celebrating his win at the 2018 Tour de Slovenie

Primoz Roglic celebrating his win at the 2018 Tour de Slovenie
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)

Primož Roglič sealed the overall win at the Tour of Slovenia on Sunday with his second consecutive stage win, taking out the final individual time trial by 27 seconds over Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and by 35 seconds over Josef Cerny (Elkov-Author).

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider won the overall by 1:50 over stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and by 2:14 over Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida).

“The result is perfect," the Slovenian rider said of victory in his home tour. "I’m very happy that I’ve been able to win here for my home crowd. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my teammates and fans. My fans were great all week. This victory is also for them. It’s been a week I’ll never forget."

Roglič seized the overall lead on Saturday with a long solo attack to win stage 4. He sealed the overall win, following up on his win here in 2015, with another top performance on Sunday. 

“For me, the Tour of Slovenia has been an ideal race in the build-up to the Tour de France," he said. “The Tour begins in three weeks, and this race was perfect to get the intensity back in the legs. The upcoming weeks will mainly consist of training and resting, and hopefully I’m ready for the Tour. But for now, I’ll enjoy my victory.”

Uran said he was also happy with the result leading into the Tour de France, where he was runner up last year.

“I am so happy, second place is great," Uran said. "It’s really good for my team and for me. It's a good result before the Tour. The race is really nice, the climbs are good, people are friendly. It's my first time here. I will be back for sure… Maybe also for holidays. Primož Roglič is really strong and congratulations to him.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:46.4
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27.1
3Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author0:00:35.9
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:38.1
5Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43.6
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46.7
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:47.3
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51.6
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52.7
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:55.8
11Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01.9
12Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:02.2
13Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:04.1
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:01:16.3
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:16.9
16Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17.0
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:20.7
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:22.4
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:30.2
20János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens0:01:31.9
21Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author0:01:34.3
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:37.5
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:37.8
24Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:43.9
25Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:01:44.9
26Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:52.6
27Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:54.2
28Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:55.7
29Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:59.8
30Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:00.8
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:02.6
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:03.7
33David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:03.8
34Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author0:02:04.2
35Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:05.1
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:07.7
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:10.4
38Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:02:12.2
39Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens0:02:15.1
40Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:15.2
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:18.3
42Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:18.7
43Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:19.8
44Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:19.8
45Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:22.4
46Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:25.3
47Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:26.2
48Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:27.7
49Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:29.8
50Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia0:02:30.1
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32.1
52Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:34.1
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:35.4
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:35.6
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:37.6
56Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:38.1
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:38.2
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:02:42.3
59Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil0:02:42.5
60Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:43.7
61Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:45.5
62Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:02:45.6
63Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:45.8
64Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:47.5
65Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:48.8
66Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:51.3
67Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:51.6
68Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:52.8
69Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:57.0
70Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author0:02:58.2
71Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:58.5
72Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:03.1
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:03.9
74Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:05.1
75Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia0:03:07.9
76Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:03:09.2
77Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:03:14.4
78Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:16.7
79Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:17.1
80Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:20.5
81Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:03:21.0
82Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:03:22.4
83Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:03:22.7
84Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:23.7
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:03:24.3
86Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25.7
87Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:27.3
88Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:03:28.9
89Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens0:03:29.6
90Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:03:30.0
91Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:31.3
92Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:03:33.2
93Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:03:34.2
94Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:38.4
95Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:38.7
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:39.3
97Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:39.7
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:40.5
99Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia0:03:40.5
100Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:40.6
101Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:03:40.8
102Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:03:41.9
103Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:44.7
104Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:48.8
105Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:49.6
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:50.7
107Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:50.8
108Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:54.7
109Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:03:55.0
110Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:59.3
111Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:04:01.8
112Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia0:04:02.4
113Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:04:06.2
114Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:07.2
115Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:04:11.4
116Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:13.1
117Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:13.3
118Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:04:17.0
119Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:17.3
120Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:18.2
121Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:20.3
122Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:21.1
123Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia0:04:21.6
124Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:04:25.5
125Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:04:29.8
126Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:04:31.1
127Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:04:39.4
128Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:04:44.0
129Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:49.1
130Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:04:49.9
131Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens0:04:58.5
132Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:00.1
133Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:00.2
134Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:05:09.9
135Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia0:05:11.4
136Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia0:05:21.7
137Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:05:26.9
138Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:31.7
139Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:48.8
140Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:53.7
141Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:03.0
142Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:06:30.1
143Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:07:16.7

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo15:18:13
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:50
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:14
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:02:16
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:18
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:21
7Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author0:03:09
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:15
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:16
11Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:00
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:21
13Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:22
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:26
15Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:30
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:34
17Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:37
18Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:12
19Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:15
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:57
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:07:20
22Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:07:25
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:54
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:40
25Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:55
26Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author0:08:57
27Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:01
28Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:07
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:55
30Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author0:12:32
31Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:12:50
32Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:59
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:22
34Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:24
35Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:13:26
36Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:55
37Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:56
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:24
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:15:33
41Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:05
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:26
43Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:21
44Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:47
45Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens0:18:14
46Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:27
47Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:46
48Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:19:05
49Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:19:23
50Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:19:24
51Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:25
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:19:34
53Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:05
54Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:20:27
56Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:33
57Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:43
58Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia0:20:45
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:48
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:21:07
61Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:21:21
62Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia0:21:33
63Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:21:51
64Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:27
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:22:46
66Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:56
67Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:23:06
68Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:23:41
69Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:23:55
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:23:57
71Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:24:00
72Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:13
73Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:25:10
74Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens0:25:47
75Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:00
76Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:16
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:39
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:11
79Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author0:27:24
80Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens0:27:47
81Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:28:05
82Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:28:15
83Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:39
84Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:44
85Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:28:51
86Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:57
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:09
88Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:29:44
89Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia0:29:47
90Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:01
91Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia0:30:34
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:37
93Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:30:43
94Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:30:46
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:58
96Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:31:38
97Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:32:06
98Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:52
99Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:03
100Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia0:33:04
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:36
102Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:59
103Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:34:01
104Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:13
105Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:31
106Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:39
107Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:35:26
108Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:35:56
109Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:07
110Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil0:36:16
111Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:29
113David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:34
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:35
115Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:38
116Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:48
117Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:36:50
118Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:57
119János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens0:37:38
120Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:37:45
121Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author0:37:47
122Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:37:50
123Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:37:57
124Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:38:01
125Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:04
126Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:38:06
127Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:38:14
128Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:21
129Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:48
130Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:38:49
131Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:09
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:39:15
134Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:39:25
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:28
136Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia0:40:01
137Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:40:30
138Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia0:40:38
139Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:41:01
140Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum0:41:04
141Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens0:41:19
142Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:29
143Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:42:07

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe44
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo41
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale37
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe30
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida29
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
8Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum24
9Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo21
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum19
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb18
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott15
14Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens15
15Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil13
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott13
17Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega13
18Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini12
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
23Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil11
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil10
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin10
26Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy10
27Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega10
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
29Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
30Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil9
31Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
32Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
35Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
36Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
38Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author4
39Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
40Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens3
41Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
42Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author3
43Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega3
44Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb2
45Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
46Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
47Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica2
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1
49Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia1
50Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:20:29
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb15:20:31
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb15:22:13
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15:27:14
5Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author15:30:45
6Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:37:37
7Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:38:18
8Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:39:34
9Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia15:39:46
10Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy15:41:09
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15:46:52
12Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:47:04
13Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia15:48:00
14Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:48:56
15Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens15:50:19
16Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia15:51:17
17Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:53:39
18Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil15:54:29
19Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:55:03
20Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil15:57:28
21Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia15:58:14
22Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega15:58:43
23Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia15:58:51
24Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica15:59:14
25Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum15:59:17
26Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica16:00:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb46:04:36
2Gazprom Rusvelo46:10:37
3Bora Hansgrohe46:10:55
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:13:38
5Adria Mobil Cycling Team46:15:40
6Elkov Author Cycling Team46:19:17
7Bahrain Merida46:26:07
8Team Katusha Alpecin46:28:15
9Uae Team Emirates46:32:00
10Israel Cycling Academy46:32:05
11Mitchelton-Scott46:33:45
12Sangemini Mg.Kvis46:33:59
13Team Lotto Nl Jumbo46:34:36
14Ccc Sprandi Polkowice46:37:11
15Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum46:37:39
16Nippo Vinni Fantini Europa Ovini46:38:08
17Team Dimension Data46:42:40
18Meridiana Kamen Team46:49:00
19Team EF Education First - Drapac46:49:14
20My Bike - Stevens46:56:20
21Slovenija National Team47:02:12
22Dukla Banska Bystrica47:25:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews