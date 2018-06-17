Image 1 of 10 Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 2 of 10 Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 3 of 10 Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 4 of 10 Uran, Roglic and Mohoric on the tour de Slovenie podium (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 5 of 10 Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 6 of 10 Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 7 of 10 Stage 5 at the Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 8 of 10 Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 9 of 10 Primoz Roglic on his way to winning the final time trial at Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 10 of 10 Primoz Roglic celebrating his win at the 2018 Tour de Slovenie (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)

Primož Roglič sealed the overall win at the Tour of Slovenia on Sunday with his second consecutive stage win, taking out the final individual time trial by 27 seconds over Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and by 35 seconds over Josef Cerny (Elkov-Author).

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider won the overall by 1:50 over stage 3 winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and by 2:14 over Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida).

“The result is perfect," the Slovenian rider said of victory in his home tour. "I’m very happy that I’ve been able to win here for my home crowd. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my teammates and fans. My fans were great all week. This victory is also for them. It’s been a week I’ll never forget."

Roglič seized the overall lead on Saturday with a long solo attack to win stage 4. He sealed the overall win, following up on his win here in 2015, with another top performance on Sunday.

“For me, the Tour of Slovenia has been an ideal race in the build-up to the Tour de France," he said. “The Tour begins in three weeks, and this race was perfect to get the intensity back in the legs. The upcoming weeks will mainly consist of training and resting, and hopefully I’m ready for the Tour. But for now, I’ll enjoy my victory.”

Uran said he was also happy with the result leading into the Tour de France, where he was runner up last year.

“I am so happy, second place is great," Uran said. "It’s really good for my team and for me. It's a good result before the Tour. The race is really nice, the climbs are good, people are friendly. It's my first time here. I will be back for sure… Maybe also for holidays. Primož Roglič is really strong and congratulations to him.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:46.4 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27.1 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:00:35.9 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:38.1 5 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43.6 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:46.7 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:47.3 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51.6 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52.7 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:55.8 11 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01.9 12 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:02.2 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:04.1 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:01:16.3 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:16.9 16 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17.0 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:20.7 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:22.4 19 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:30.2 20 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens 0:01:31.9 21 Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:01:34.3 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37.5 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37.8 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:43.9 25 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:01:44.9 26 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:52.6 27 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:54.2 28 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:55.7 29 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:59.8 30 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:00.8 31 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:02.6 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:03.7 33 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:03.8 34 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:02:04.2 35 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:05.1 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:07.7 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10.4 38 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:02:12.2 39 Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens 0:02:15.1 40 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:15.2 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:18.3 42 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18.7 43 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:19.8 44 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:19.8 45 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:22.4 46 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:25.3 47 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:26.2 48 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:27.7 49 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29.8 50 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 0:02:30.1 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32.1 52 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:34.1 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:35.4 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:35.6 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:37.6 56 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:38.1 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:38.2 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:42.3 59 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:02:42.5 60 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:43.7 61 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:45.5 62 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:02:45.6 63 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:45.8 64 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:47.5 65 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:48.8 66 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:51.3 67 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:51.6 68 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:52.8 69 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:57.0 70 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:02:58.2 71 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:58.5 72 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:03.1 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:03.9 74 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:05.1 75 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:07.9 76 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:03:09.2 77 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:03:14.4 78 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:16.7 79 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17.1 80 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:20.5 81 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:03:21.0 82 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:03:22.4 83 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:03:22.7 84 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:23.7 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:24.3 86 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:25.7 87 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:27.3 88 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:03:28.9 89 Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens 0:03:29.6 90 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:03:30.0 91 Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:31.3 92 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:03:33.2 93 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:03:34.2 94 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:38.4 95 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:38.7 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39.3 97 Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:39.7 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:40.5 99 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:40.5 100 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:40.6 101 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:03:40.8 102 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:03:41.9 103 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:44.7 104 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:48.8 105 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:49.6 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:50.7 107 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:50.8 108 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:54.7 109 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:03:55.0 110 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:59.3 111 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:04:01.8 112 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia 0:04:02.4 113 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:04:06.2 114 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:07.2 115 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:04:11.4 116 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:13.1 117 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:13.3 118 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:04:17.0 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:17.3 120 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:18.2 121 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:20.3 122 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:21.1 123 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 0:04:21.6 124 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:04:25.5 125 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:04:29.8 126 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:04:31.1 127 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:04:39.4 128 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:04:44.0 129 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:49.1 130 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:04:49.9 131 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 0:04:58.5 132 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:00.1 133 Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:00.2 134 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:05:09.9 135 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:11.4 136 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:21.7 137 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:05:26.9 138 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:31.7 139 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:48.8 140 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:53.7 141 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:03.0 142 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:06:30.1 143 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:16.7

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:18:13 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:50 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:14 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:02:16 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:18 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:21 7 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:03:09 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:15 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:00 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:21 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:22 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:26 15 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:30 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:34 17 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:37 18 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:12 19 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:15 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:57 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:07:20 22 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:07:25 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:54 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:40 25 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:55 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:08:57 27 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:01 28 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:07 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:55 30 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:12:32 31 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:12:50 32 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:59 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:22 34 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:24 35 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:13:26 36 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:55 37 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:56 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:24 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:33 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:05 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:26 43 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:21 44 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:47 45 Péter Kusztor (Hun) My Bike Stevens 0:18:14 46 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:27 47 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:46 48 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:19:05 49 Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:19:23 50 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:19:24 51 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:25 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:34 53 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:05 54 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:27 56 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:33 57 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:43 58 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Slovenia 0:20:45 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:48 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:21:07 61 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:21:21 62 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 0:21:33 63 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:21:51 64 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:27 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:22:46 66 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:56 67 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:23:06 68 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:23:41 69 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:23:55 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:57 71 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:24:00 72 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:13 73 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:25:10 74 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 0:25:47 75 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:00 76 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:16 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:39 78 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:11 79 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:27:24 80 Andi Bajc (Slo) My Bike Stevens 0:27:47 81 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:28:05 82 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:28:15 83 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:39 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:44 85 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:28:51 86 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:57 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:09 88 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:29:44 89 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 0:29:47 90 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:01 91 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Slovenia 0:30:34 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:37 93 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:30:43 94 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:30:46 95 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:58 96 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:31:38 97 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:32:06 98 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:52 99 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:03 100 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 0:33:04 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:36 102 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:59 103 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:34:01 104 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:13 105 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:31 106 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:39 107 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:35:26 108 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:35:56 109 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:07 110 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:36:16 111 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:29 113 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:34 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:35 115 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:38 116 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:48 117 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:36:50 118 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:57 119 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) My Bike Stevens 0:37:38 120 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:37:45 121 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 0:37:47 122 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:37:50 123 Josip Rumac (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:37:57 124 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:01 125 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:04 126 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:06 127 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:38:14 128 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21 129 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:48 130 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:38:49 131 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:09 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:15 134 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:39:25 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:28 136 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 0:40:01 137 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:40:30 138 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 0:40:38 139 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:41:01 140 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 0:41:04 141 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) My Bike Stevens 0:41:19 142 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:29 143 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:42:07

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 29 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 8 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 24 9 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 19 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15 14 Rok Korosec (Slo) My Bike Stevens 15 15 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 13 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 13 17 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 13 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 12 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 23 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 11 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 10 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 10 26 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 10 27 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 10 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 30 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 9 31 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 32 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 35 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 36 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 38 Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov-Author 4 39 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 40 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) My Bike Stevens 3 41 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 42 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov-Author 3 43 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 3 44 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 45 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 46 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 47 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 49 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 1 50 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:20:29 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:20:31 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:22:13 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:27:14 5 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Author 15:30:45 6 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:37:37 7 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 15:38:18 8 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:39:34 9 Martin Lavric (Slo) Slovenia 15:39:46 10 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 15:41:09 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:46:52 12 Izidor Penko (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:47:04 13 Matic Veber (Slo) Slovenia 15:48:00 14 Matic Groselj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:48:56 15 Gerd Fidler (Aut) My Bike Stevens 15:50:19 16 Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia 15:51:17 17 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:53:39 18 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 15:54:29 19 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:55:03 20 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 15:57:28 21 Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia 15:58:14 22 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 15:58:43 23 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 15:58:51 24 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 15:59:14 25 Ziga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum 15:59:17 26 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 16:00:20