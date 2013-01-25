Trending

Guevara wins stage 5 in San Luis

Diaz takes over race lead in double success for hometown team

Image 1 of 34

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early on stage 5.

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early on stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) takes an emotional win at the Tour de San Luis.

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) takes an emotional win at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 3 of 34

Alberto Contador climbs switchback after switchback on Cerro el Amago.

Alberto Contador climbs switchback after switchback on Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

The peloton has begun the Cerro el Amago climb.

The peloton has begun the Cerro el Amago climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) at the start of stage 5.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) at the start of stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) on the attack in stage 5.

Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) on the attack in stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) face a long, lonely road ahead.

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) face a long, lonely road ahead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 5.

Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

All eyes on Alberto Contador at the start of stage 5 in Juana Koslay.

All eyes on Alberto Contador at the start of stage 5 in Juana Koslay.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) feels the strain of climbing Cerro el Amago.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) feels the strain of climbing Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early and at one point led the peloton by 17 minutes.

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early and at one point led the peloton by 17 minutes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Stage three winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) leads Alberto Contador on the Cerro el Amago climb.

Stage three winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) leads Alberto Contador on the Cerro el Amago climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Stark, rolling terrain followed the ascent of Cerro el Amago.

Stark, rolling terrain followed the ascent of Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

The Tour de San Luis peloton negotiates a water crossing during stage 5.

The Tour de San Luis peloton negotiates a water crossing during stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the Cerro el Amago ascent.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the Cerro el Amago ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs the seemingly endless switchbacks of Cerro el Amago.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs the seemingly endless switchbacks of Cerro el Amago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

The peloton stretched out on the approach to the Cerro el Amago ascent.

The peloton stretched out on the approach to the Cerro el Amago ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Local rider Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) en route to the biggest win of his career.

Local rider Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) en route to the biggest win of his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up in the overall classification

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up in the overall classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

After spending most of the stage on the attack, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) celebrates victory in Carolina.

After spending most of the stage on the attack, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) celebrates victory in Carolina.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 23 of 34

Alberto Contador applies pressure to the chasing bunch

Alberto Contador applies pressure to the chasing bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Miguel Angel Rubiani (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Angel Rubiani (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

A little splish-splash in Tour de San Luis

A little splish-splash in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Donkey.

Donkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Riders ascend to Carolina

Riders ascend to Carolina
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

The view from above in Tour de San Luis

The view from above in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in pursuit of the leaders

Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in pursuit of the leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

The taxing, serpentine ascent of Cerro el Amago

The taxing, serpentine ascent of Cerro el Amago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) climbs into the overall lead in San Luis.

Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) climbs into the overall lead in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Tour de San Luis

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) takes a little swim during stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) takes a little swim during stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis

Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The hometown San Luis Somos Todos squad scored a massive coup d'etat in the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis, taking not only the stage victory on the uphill finish at La Carolina thanks to the efforts of Emmanuel Geuvara, but also claimed the race leadership for Daniel Diaz, who was a close second on the day.

The overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fell out of the top 10 overall, but Diaz will still get a challenge from the WorldTour riders, as BMC's Tejay van Garderen sits just 17 seconds behind in the overall classification. He's followed by stage 3 winner Alex Diniz at 39 seconds.

Geuvara attacked with Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) early in the stage and with both riders well outside of the overall battle they were given a lead that peaked at 17 minutes. With a strong tailwind, the pair work together as the race returned to the San Luis mountains for the second time in the race.

With Kwiatkowski leading the overall it was left to Omega Pharma-Quick Step to set the tempo once the break had established itself, but the stage would always come down to whether the Pole could repeat his climbing exploits from stage 3.

The climb to Cerro el Amago is brutal, with one team director describing it as a goat track the Argentineans have thrown concrete at. It is 10.5 kilometres in length, but it is the variety in pitch that many riders struggle with, and Kwiatkowski was under pressure as soon as the road began to point upwards.

BMC did most of the damage, splitting the peloton to pieces and reducing the group to less than 30 riders. The question was whether they could catch the leading duo. Guevara, who almost quit racing last year, had begun to pull away from Hacecky, and with 24 kilometres remaining he still had a lead of 15 minutes.

With Kwiatkowski out the back, Alberto Contador and Diaz attacked. The 2012 Vuelta winner is still carrying four extra kilos and quickly sat up when he realized that Diaz's pace was too much.

"We went full gas at the start of the climb," Contador told Cyclingnews. "I went with Danny Diaz but I quickly said, hey Alberto, you don't feel good, you need to go slower. I waited for van Garderen and we worked together."

Diaz started the day in 7th place overall, 1:12 in arrears, but as the group of van Garderen began to thin out the Argentine rider moved closer and closer to the overall lead. Up ahead, the wheels had come off for Hacecky but Geuvara found another gear, kicking through the turns and holding a healthy advantage.

Miguel Angel Rubiano and Arnold Alcolea both attacked from the Contador and van Garderen group but Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) and Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) remained, as Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered an untimely flat tyre and never rejoined the group.

"We made a perfect launch pad for the San Luis team," van Garderen admitted at the finish. "My guys were aggressive and I'm proud of that. Kwiatkowski was having some problems with his gears, but I didn't see him crack. To be honest when Diaz attacked I thought that if I followed I could blow up and then I'd lose too much ground."

The American's next tactic was to use the 16 kilometres of rolling terrain after the climb to reel in Diaz and with Geuvara also on the ropes, a stage win and the overall looked possible.

"I thought that if we stayed in the group we'd work and catch Diaz but that gamble didn't quite pay off because he stayed away. I'm surprised because we were rolling through with a group of five, but they're the local team so they're motivated."

Guevara came through the one kilometre kite clearly exhausted and with the last 300 meters to the line all uphill he needed just one last effort to take the stage in what has been a hugely successful tour for the regional team. Diaz crossed the line 15 seconds later, picking up the leader's jersey in the process. The team leads the overall, and they also command a one-two lead in both the mountains and points competition. As one would expect, they lead the teams classification too.

"I've been working with a psychologist," Guevara said at the finish. "That's been the most important part of my progress. I've had 15 days of racing so far this year, too."

Diaz praised Guevara's long break and said the team were ready to defend the jersey. "We knew today would be good for us. We weren't aiming for the GC but I felt really strong and even after the climb I decided to press on. This is the prefect day for our team. We're well prepared for tomorrow."

Stage 6 provides another opportunity for the climbers to shuffle the standings when it finishes atop Mirador del Sol, a category 1 climb ascending to 1,450m.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos4:17:48
2Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:15
3Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
4Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
5Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:21
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:41
10Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:42
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
13Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
14Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:59
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:07
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:09
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:44
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:46
21Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:47
24Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
26Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
31Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:03:53
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:00
33Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:05
34Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:05:52
35Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
36Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
40Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
44Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
46Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
48Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:07:54
51Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:08:09
53Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina0:08:35
54Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:09:32
55Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:09:57
56Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
57Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
58Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
59Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
60Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
61Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:09
62Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:10:21
63Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:59
64Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:07
66Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
67Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
68Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
69Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
70Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
72Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
73Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
74Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
75Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
76Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
77Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
78Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
79Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
81Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:15:52
83Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:16:35
84Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
85Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
86Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:20:59
87Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
102Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
105Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
117Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
119Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
121Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
122Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
123Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
124Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
125Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
127Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
128Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
129Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
130Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
131Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
132Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
133Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
135Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
138Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
140Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
141Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
144Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
145Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
146Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
148Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
149Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
150Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
151Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
152Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
155Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:21:26
156Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
157Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:39
158Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:25:37
159Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
160Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
161Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:30:43
DNFCarlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNSWalter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia

El Embalse (Cat. 3), km. 143.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 152.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos10pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha8
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6
4Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
6Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba1

Monumento a la Bandera, km 89,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
3Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia1

San Fco. Del Monte de Oro, km 132,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
3Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1San Luis Somos Todos12:59:31
2Caja Rural0:03:08
3BMC Racing Team0:04:53
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:27
5Astana Pro Team0:05:31
6Lampre-Merida0:06:41
7Movistar Team0:07:16
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:18
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
10Cuba0:08:35
11Androni Giocattoli0:09:05
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:08
13Argentina0:14:12
14Clos de Pirque-Trek0:15:33
15Katusha Team0:18:57
16Lotto Belisol0:19:41
17Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:28
18Team NetApp-Endura0:27:56
19Orica GreenEdge0:31:05
20Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:31:40
21Buenos Aires Provincia0:36:18
22Funvic Brasilinvest0:37:12
23Cannondale Pro Cycling0:37:50
24ASC Dukla Praha0:39:38
25Mexico0:44:00
26CCC Polsat Polkowice0:56:50
27Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos16:49:52
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
3Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:39
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:04
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:07
6Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:17
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:19
10Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:20
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:34
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:54
13Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
14Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:03:13
15Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:16
16Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:21
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:40
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
19Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:24
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:13
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:26
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:49
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:35
24David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:47
25Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:07:05
26Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:07:07
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:21
28Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:43
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
30Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:08:05
31Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:08:16
32Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:32
33Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:08:36
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:41
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
36Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:10:29
37Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:10:30
38Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:45
39Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:11:33
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:12:12
41Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:23
42Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:25
43Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:13:18
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:47
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:09
46Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:14:39
47Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:02
48Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:32
50Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:01
51Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:16:20
52Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:16:21
53Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:16:45
55Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:34
56Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:19:01
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:19:07
58Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:19:39
59Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:19:52
60Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:20:09
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:09
62Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:27
63Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:41
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:45
65Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:41
66Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:47
67Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:22
68Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:25:27
69Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:26
70Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:26:39
71Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:26:49
72Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:22
73Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:27:25
74Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:24
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:44
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:50
77Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:29:13
78Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:29:30
79Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:55
80Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
81Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:56
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:57
83Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba0:31:09
84Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:17
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:31:20
86Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:31:25
87Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:19
88Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:21
89Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:32:32
90Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:37
91Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:32:52
92Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:58
93Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:59
94Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:33:05
95Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:07
96Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:33:12
97Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina0:33:43
98Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:33:51
99Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:33:58
100Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:21
101Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:34:40
102Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:35:53
103Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:36
104Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:36:46
105Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:37:45
106Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:44
107Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:09
108Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:16
109Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:23
110Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:41:24
111John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:29
112Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:41:46
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:09
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:13
115Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:42:18
116Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:35
117Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:42:50
118Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:43:31
119Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:43:57
120Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:43:58
121Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:44:02
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:44:08
123Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:44:20
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:44:26
125Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:44:28
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:35
127Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:44:46
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:44:57
130Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:44:58
131Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:05
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:06
133Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:45:10
135Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:45:33
136Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:45:43
137Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:45:49
138Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:46:01
139Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:46:06
140Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:47:10
141Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:47:21
142Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:47:49
143Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:48:09
144Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:49:06
145Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:49:13
146Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:49:14
147Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:50:01
148Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:30
149Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:52:19
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:57:09
151Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:57:44
152Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:58:00
153Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:59:48
154Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:00:01
155Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico1:00:29
156Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina1:01:43
157Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina1:02:27
158Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest1:04:20
159Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:04:47
160Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest1:05:26
161Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:10:43

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos16pts
2Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos14
3Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha12
4Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest10
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico7
8Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos11pts
2Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6
3Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
4Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia4
5Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
6Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
8Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia2
9Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1
10Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico1
11Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
2Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
3Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
4Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
5Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
7Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
8Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
9Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
10Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1San Luis Somos Todos50:40:46
2BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Astana Pro Team0:01:51
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:55
5Movistar Team0:02:09
6Caja Rural0:02:30
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
8Lampre-Merida0:09:31
9Androni Giocattoli0:09:35
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:17
11Argentina0:20:10
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:28
13Lotto Belisol0:23:52
14Katusha Team0:30:08
15Cuba0:32:31
16Orica GreenEdge0:36:46
17Clos de Pirque-Trek0:41:42
18Team NetApp-Endura0:45:18
19Jamis-Hagens Berman0:45:24
20Funvic Brasilinvest0:45:29
21Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:09
22Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:49:30
23Buenos Aires Provincia1:02:59
24Mexico1:29:19
25Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:34:15
26ASC Dukla Praha1:46:25
27CCC Polsat Polkowice1:53:34

 

