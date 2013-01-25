Guevara wins stage 5 in San Luis
Diaz takes over race lead in double success for hometown team
Stage 5: Juana Koslay - Carolina
The hometown San Luis Somos Todos squad scored a massive coup d'etat in the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis, taking not only the stage victory on the uphill finish at La Carolina thanks to the efforts of Emmanuel Geuvara, but also claimed the race leadership for Daniel Diaz, who was a close second on the day.
The overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fell out of the top 10 overall, but Diaz will still get a challenge from the WorldTour riders, as BMC's Tejay van Garderen sits just 17 seconds behind in the overall classification. He's followed by stage 3 winner Alex Diniz at 39 seconds.
Geuvara attacked with Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) early in the stage and with both riders well outside of the overall battle they were given a lead that peaked at 17 minutes. With a strong tailwind, the pair work together as the race returned to the San Luis mountains for the second time in the race.
With Kwiatkowski leading the overall it was left to Omega Pharma-Quick Step to set the tempo once the break had established itself, but the stage would always come down to whether the Pole could repeat his climbing exploits from stage 3.
The climb to Cerro el Amago is brutal, with one team director describing it as a goat track the Argentineans have thrown concrete at. It is 10.5 kilometres in length, but it is the variety in pitch that many riders struggle with, and Kwiatkowski was under pressure as soon as the road began to point upwards.
BMC did most of the damage, splitting the peloton to pieces and reducing the group to less than 30 riders. The question was whether they could catch the leading duo. Guevara, who almost quit racing last year, had begun to pull away from Hacecky, and with 24 kilometres remaining he still had a lead of 15 minutes.
With Kwiatkowski out the back, Alberto Contador and Diaz attacked. The 2012 Vuelta winner is still carrying four extra kilos and quickly sat up when he realized that Diaz's pace was too much.
"We went full gas at the start of the climb," Contador told Cyclingnews. "I went with Danny Diaz but I quickly said, hey Alberto, you don't feel good, you need to go slower. I waited for van Garderen and we worked together."
Diaz started the day in 7th place overall, 1:12 in arrears, but as the group of van Garderen began to thin out the Argentine rider moved closer and closer to the overall lead. Up ahead, the wheels had come off for Hacecky but Geuvara found another gear, kicking through the turns and holding a healthy advantage.
Miguel Angel Rubiano and Arnold Alcolea both attacked from the Contador and van Garderen group but Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) and Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) remained, as Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered an untimely flat tyre and never rejoined the group.
"We made a perfect launch pad for the San Luis team," van Garderen admitted at the finish. "My guys were aggressive and I'm proud of that. Kwiatkowski was having some problems with his gears, but I didn't see him crack. To be honest when Diaz attacked I thought that if I followed I could blow up and then I'd lose too much ground."
The American's next tactic was to use the 16 kilometres of rolling terrain after the climb to reel in Diaz and with Geuvara also on the ropes, a stage win and the overall looked possible.
"I thought that if we stayed in the group we'd work and catch Diaz but that gamble didn't quite pay off because he stayed away. I'm surprised because we were rolling through with a group of five, but they're the local team so they're motivated."
Guevara came through the one kilometre kite clearly exhausted and with the last 300 meters to the line all uphill he needed just one last effort to take the stage in what has been a hugely successful tour for the regional team. Diaz crossed the line 15 seconds later, picking up the leader's jersey in the process. The team leads the overall, and they also command a one-two lead in both the mountains and points competition. As one would expect, they lead the teams classification too.
"I've been working with a psychologist," Guevara said at the finish. "That's been the most important part of my progress. I've had 15 days of racing so far this year, too."
Diaz praised Guevara's long break and said the team were ready to defend the jersey. "We knew today would be good for us. We weren't aiming for the GC but I felt really strong and even after the climb I decided to press on. This is the prefect day for our team. We're well prepared for tomorrow."
Stage 6 provides another opportunity for the climbers to shuffle the standings when it finishes atop Mirador del Sol, a category 1 climb ascending to 1,450m.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|4:17:48
|2
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:15
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|4
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:21
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|9
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:41
|10
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|14
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:07
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:09
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:44
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:46
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:47
|24
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:53
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|33
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:05
|34
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:05:52
|35
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|36
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|44
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:07:54
|51
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|52
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:08:09
|53
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:35
|54
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:32
|55
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:57
|56
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|57
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|59
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|60
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|61
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:09
|62
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:21
|63
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:59
|64
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:07
|66
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|69
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|70
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|73
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|76
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|77
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|79
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|81
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:15:52
|83
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:16:35
|84
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|85
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|86
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:20:59
|87
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|91
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|102
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|105
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|117
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|118
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|119
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|121
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|123
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|124
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|125
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|127
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|128
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|129
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|130
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|131
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|132
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|133
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|135
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|140
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|141
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|144
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|145
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|146
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|149
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|150
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|151
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|152
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:21:26
|156
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|157
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:39
|158
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:25:37
|159
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|160
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|161
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:43
|DNF
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|pts
|2
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|8
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|3
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|3
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|San Luis Somos Todos
|12:59:31
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:03:08
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:31
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:41
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:18
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|10
|Cuba
|0:08:35
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:05
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:08
|13
|Argentina
|0:14:12
|14
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:15:33
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:18:57
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:19:41
|17
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:28
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:56
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:05
|20
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:31:40
|21
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:36:18
|22
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:37:12
|23
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:37:50
|24
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:39:38
|25
|Mexico
|0:44:00
|26
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:56:50
|27
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|16:49:52
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:39
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:04
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:07
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:17
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:19
|10
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:20
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:34
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:54
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|14
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:13
|15
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:16
|16
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|19
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:24
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:26
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:49
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:35
|24
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:47
|25
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:07:05
|26
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:07:07
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:21
|28
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:43
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|30
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:08:05
|31
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:08:16
|32
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:32
|33
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:36
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:41
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|36
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:29
|37
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:10:30
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|39
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:11:33
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:12
|41
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|42
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:25
|43
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:13:18
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:47
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:09
|46
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:14:39
|47
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:02
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:32
|50
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:01
|51
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:16:20
|52
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:21
|53
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:45
|55
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|56
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:19:01
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:19:07
|58
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:19:39
|59
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:19:52
|60
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:09
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:09
|62
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:27
|63
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:41
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:45
|65
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:41
|66
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:47
|67
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:22
|68
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:25:27
|69
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:26
|70
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:26:39
|71
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:49
|72
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:22
|73
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:27:25
|74
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:24
|75
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:28:44
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:50
|77
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:29:13
|78
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:29:30
|79
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:55
|80
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|81
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:56
|82
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:57
|83
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|0:31:09
|84
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:17
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:31:20
|86
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:31:25
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:19
|88
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:21
|89
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:32:32
|90
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:37
|91
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:32:52
|92
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:58
|93
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:59
|94
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:33:05
|95
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:07
|96
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:33:12
|97
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|0:33:43
|98
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:33:51
|99
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:33:58
|100
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:21
|101
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:34:40
|102
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:35:53
|103
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:36
|104
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:36:46
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:45
|106
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:44
|107
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:09
|108
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:16
|109
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:23
|110
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:41:24
|111
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:29
|112
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:46
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:09
|114
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:13
|115
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:42:18
|116
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:35
|117
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:42:50
|118
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:31
|119
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:43:57
|120
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:43:58
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:44:02
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:44:08
|123
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:44:20
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:44:26
|125
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:44:28
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:35
|127
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:44:46
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:44:57
|130
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:44:58
|131
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:05
|132
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:06
|133
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:10
|135
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:45:33
|136
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:45:43
|137
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:45:49
|138
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:46:01
|139
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:46:06
|140
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:47:10
|141
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:47:21
|142
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:47:49
|143
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:48:09
|144
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:49:06
|145
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:49:13
|146
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:49:14
|147
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:50:01
|148
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:50:30
|149
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:52:19
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:09
|151
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:57:44
|152
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:58:00
|153
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:59:48
|154
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:00:01
|155
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|1:00:29
|156
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|1:01:43
|157
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|1:02:27
|158
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|1:04:20
|159
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:47
|160
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|1:05:26
|161
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|16
|pts
|2
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|14
|3
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|12
|4
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|10
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|6
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|7
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|7
|8
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|pts
|2
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|3
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|4
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|4
|5
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|6
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|2
|9
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|10
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|1
|11
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|8
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|San Luis Somos Todos
|50:40:46
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:55
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:02:30
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:31
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:35
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:17
|11
|Argentina
|0:20:10
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:28
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:23:52
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:30:08
|15
|Cuba
|0:32:31
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:46
|17
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:41:42
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:18
|19
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:45:24
|20
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:45:29
|21
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:09
|22
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:49:30
|23
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|1:02:59
|24
|Mexico
|1:29:19
|25
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:34:15
|26
|ASC Dukla Praha
|1:46:25
|27
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:53:34
