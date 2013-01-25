Image 1 of 34 Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early on stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) takes an emotional win at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 3 of 34 Alberto Contador climbs switchback after switchback on Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 The peloton has begun the Cerro el Amago climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) at the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) on the attack in stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) face a long, lonely road ahead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 All eyes on Alberto Contador at the start of stage 5 in Juana Koslay. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) feels the strain of climbing Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) and Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) attacked early and at one point led the peloton by 17 minutes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Stage three winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) leads Alberto Contador on the Cerro el Amago climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Stark, rolling terrain followed the ascent of Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 The Tour de San Luis peloton negotiates a water crossing during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the Cerro el Amago ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ascends Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs the seemingly endless switchbacks of Cerro el Amago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 The peloton stretched out on the approach to the Cerro el Amago ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Local rider Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) en route to the biggest win of his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved up in the overall classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 After spending most of the stage on the attack, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) celebrates victory in Carolina. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 23 of 34 Alberto Contador applies pressure to the chasing bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Miguel Angel Rubiani (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 A little splish-splash in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Donkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Riders ascend to Carolina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 The view from above in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in pursuit of the leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 The taxing, serpentine ascent of Cerro el Amago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) climbs into the overall lead in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) takes a little swim during stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) wins stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The hometown San Luis Somos Todos squad scored a massive coup d'etat in the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis, taking not only the stage victory on the uphill finish at La Carolina thanks to the efforts of Emmanuel Geuvara, but also claimed the race leadership for Daniel Diaz, who was a close second on the day.

The overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fell out of the top 10 overall, but Diaz will still get a challenge from the WorldTour riders, as BMC's Tejay van Garderen sits just 17 seconds behind in the overall classification. He's followed by stage 3 winner Alex Diniz at 39 seconds.

Geuvara attacked with Vojitech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) early in the stage and with both riders well outside of the overall battle they were given a lead that peaked at 17 minutes. With a strong tailwind, the pair work together as the race returned to the San Luis mountains for the second time in the race.

With Kwiatkowski leading the overall it was left to Omega Pharma-Quick Step to set the tempo once the break had established itself, but the stage would always come down to whether the Pole could repeat his climbing exploits from stage 3.

The climb to Cerro el Amago is brutal, with one team director describing it as a goat track the Argentineans have thrown concrete at. It is 10.5 kilometres in length, but it is the variety in pitch that many riders struggle with, and Kwiatkowski was under pressure as soon as the road began to point upwards.

BMC did most of the damage, splitting the peloton to pieces and reducing the group to less than 30 riders. The question was whether they could catch the leading duo. Guevara, who almost quit racing last year, had begun to pull away from Hacecky, and with 24 kilometres remaining he still had a lead of 15 minutes.

With Kwiatkowski out the back, Alberto Contador and Diaz attacked. The 2012 Vuelta winner is still carrying four extra kilos and quickly sat up when he realized that Diaz's pace was too much.

"We went full gas at the start of the climb," Contador told Cyclingnews. "I went with Danny Diaz but I quickly said, hey Alberto, you don't feel good, you need to go slower. I waited for van Garderen and we worked together."

Diaz started the day in 7th place overall, 1:12 in arrears, but as the group of van Garderen began to thin out the Argentine rider moved closer and closer to the overall lead. Up ahead, the wheels had come off for Hacecky but Geuvara found another gear, kicking through the turns and holding a healthy advantage.

Miguel Angel Rubiano and Arnold Alcolea both attacked from the Contador and van Garderen group but Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) and Javier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) remained, as Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered an untimely flat tyre and never rejoined the group.

"We made a perfect launch pad for the San Luis team," van Garderen admitted at the finish. "My guys were aggressive and I'm proud of that. Kwiatkowski was having some problems with his gears, but I didn't see him crack. To be honest when Diaz attacked I thought that if I followed I could blow up and then I'd lose too much ground."

The American's next tactic was to use the 16 kilometres of rolling terrain after the climb to reel in Diaz and with Geuvara also on the ropes, a stage win and the overall looked possible.

"I thought that if we stayed in the group we'd work and catch Diaz but that gamble didn't quite pay off because he stayed away. I'm surprised because we were rolling through with a group of five, but they're the local team so they're motivated."

Guevara came through the one kilometre kite clearly exhausted and with the last 300 meters to the line all uphill he needed just one last effort to take the stage in what has been a hugely successful tour for the regional team. Diaz crossed the line 15 seconds later, picking up the leader's jersey in the process. The team leads the overall, and they also command a one-two lead in both the mountains and points competition. As one would expect, they lead the teams classification too.

"I've been working with a psychologist," Guevara said at the finish. "That's been the most important part of my progress. I've had 15 days of racing so far this year, too."

Diaz praised Guevara's long break and said the team were ready to defend the jersey. "We knew today would be good for us. We weren't aiming for the GC but I felt really strong and even after the climb I decided to press on. This is the prefect day for our team. We're well prepared for tomorrow."

Stage 6 provides another opportunity for the climbers to shuffle the standings when it finishes atop Mirador del Sol, a category 1 climb ascending to 1,450m.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 4:17:48 2 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:15 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 4 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 5 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:21 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 9 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:41 10 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 14 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:59 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:07 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:09 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:44 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:46 21 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:47 24 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 26 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:53 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 33 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:05 34 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:05:52 35 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 36 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 40 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 44 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 46 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:07:54 51 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:08:09 53 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 0:08:35 54 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:09:32 55 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:09:57 56 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 57 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 59 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 60 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 61 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:09 62 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:21 63 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:59 64 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:07 66 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 67 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 69 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 70 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 72 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 73 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 76 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 77 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 78 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 79 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 81 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 82 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:15:52 83 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:16:35 84 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 85 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 86 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:20:59 87 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 91 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 101 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 102 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 105 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 107 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 115 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 116 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 117 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 119 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 121 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 123 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 124 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 125 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 127 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 128 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 129 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 130 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 131 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 132 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 133 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 135 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 138 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 140 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 141 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 144 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 145 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 146 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 148 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 149 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 150 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 151 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 152 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 154 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 155 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:21:26 156 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 157 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:39 158 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:25:37 159 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 160 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 161 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:30:43 DNF Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli DNS Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia

El Embalse (Cat. 3), km. 143.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2 3 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 152.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 8 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 1

Monumento a la Bandera, km 89,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2 3 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 1

San Fco. Del Monte de Oro, km 132,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2 3 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 San Luis Somos Todos 12:59:31 2 Caja Rural 0:03:08 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 5 Astana Pro Team 0:05:31 6 Lampre-Merida 0:06:41 7 Movistar Team 0:07:16 8 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:18 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 10 Cuba 0:08:35 11 Androni Giocattoli 0:09:05 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:08 13 Argentina 0:14:12 14 Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:15:33 15 Katusha Team 0:18:57 16 Lotto Belisol 0:19:41 17 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:25:28 18 Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:56 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:31:05 20 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:31:40 21 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:36:18 22 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:37:12 23 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:37:50 24 ASC Dukla Praha 0:39:38 25 Mexico 0:44:00 26 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:56:50 27 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 16:49:52 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 3 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:00:39 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:04 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:07 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:17 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:19 10 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:20 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:34 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:54 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 14 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:03:13 15 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:16 16 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:21 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 19 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:24 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:13 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:26 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:49 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:35 24 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:47 25 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:07:05 26 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:07:07 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:21 28 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:43 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 30 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:08:05 31 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:08:16 32 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:32 33 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:08:36 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:41 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 36 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:10:29 37 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:10:30 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:45 39 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:11:33 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:12 41 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:23 42 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:25 43 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:13:18 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:13:47 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:09 46 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:14:39 47 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:32 50 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:01 51 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:16:20 52 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:16:21 53 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:45 55 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:34 56 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:19:01 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:19:07 58 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:19:39 59 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:19:52 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:09 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:22:09 62 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:27 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:41 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:45 65 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:41 66 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:47 67 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:22 68 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:25:27 69 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:26 70 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:26:39 71 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:49 72 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:22 73 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:27:25 74 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:24 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:28:44 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:50 77 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:29:13 78 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:29:30 79 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:29:55 80 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 81 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:56 82 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:29:57 83 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 0:31:09 84 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:17 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:31:20 86 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:19 88 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:21 89 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:32:32 90 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:37 91 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:32:52 92 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:58 93 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:59 94 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:33:05 95 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:07 96 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:33:12 97 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 0:33:43 98 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:33:51 99 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:33:58 100 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:21 101 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:34:40 102 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:35:53 103 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:36 104 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:36:46 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:37:45 106 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:44 107 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:09 108 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:16 109 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:23 110 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:41:24 111 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:41:29 112 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:46 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:09 114 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:13 115 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:42:18 116 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:35 117 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:42:50 118 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:43:31 119 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:43:57 120 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:43:58 121 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:44:02 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:44:08 123 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:44:20 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:44:26 125 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:44:28 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:35 127 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:44:46 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:44:57 130 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:44:58 131 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:45:05 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:45:06 133 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 134 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:45:10 135 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:45:33 136 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:45:43 137 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:45:49 138 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:46:01 139 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:46:06 140 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:47:10 141 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:47:21 142 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:47:49 143 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:48:09 144 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:49:06 145 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:49:13 146 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:49:14 147 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:50:01 148 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:30 149 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:52:19 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:57:09 151 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:57:44 152 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:58:00 153 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:59:48 154 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:00:01 155 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 1:00:29 156 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 1:01:43 157 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 1:02:27 158 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 1:04:20 159 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:04:47 160 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 1:05:26 161 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:10:43

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 16 pts 2 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 14 3 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 12 4 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 10 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 7 8 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 11 pts 2 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 3 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 4 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 4 5 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 6 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 8 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 2 9 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1 10 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 1 11 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 2 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 3 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 4 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 5 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 6 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 7 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 8 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 9 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina