Brazil's Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) claimed the victory on the queen stage of the 2013 Tour de San Luis, winning in a solo effort atop the 8km final climb to take over the lead in the general classification.

The 27-year-old, who returned in 2011 from a two-year doping suspension, finished ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belison) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all crumbled on the punishing ascent to Mirador del Potrero and are out of the battle for the overall win.

Diniz attacked at the foot of the final climb and although Saxo Bank, Astana and BMC controlled the peloton on the lower slopes, the Brazilian - nicknamed half-pint - maintained a slim advantage as the gradient increased in the Rio Grande.

As Contador and Nibali wilted it was Van den Broeck and van Garderen who marshalled the group of favourites, with Santambrogio, giving his former BMC teammate a run for his money, and Michal Kwiatkowski sprinting clear to take third on the stage. The Pole, who told Cyclingnews at the finish that climbing used to be his weak point, could be van Garderen's major rival for the general classification, although both riders were quick to dismiss any potential outcome in race with two more mountain stages to come.

Diniz was understandably ecstatic at the finish, this his first win outside of Brazil and by far his biggest scalp. Inside the final two kilometres he continually rose from the saddle as often as he checked over his shoulder, expecting a pass from a Contador or Nibali.

"This is a huge win for me and for cycling in Brazil," he said at the finish. "I knew that I had little chance against the WorldTour riders if I stayed with them on the climb so I had to go early and try and hang on. I was sure they would catch me before the finish but every time I looked back I couldn't see anyone coming."

Behind him Mathias Frank was riding tempo for van Garderen, with Astana and Saxo Bank also pulling until their ring-rusty leaders caved in and sat up.

Today's finale may have been a surprise - not many pundits had Diniz down as a potential winner - but there isn't too much about San Luis that is predictable.

It's a far cry from the Tour or any other of ASO's monopoly of riches, and long may it continue. The salle de press is a mini-van, not a concrete jungle or palais de congres; Mario Cipollini's ex-leadout man Giovanni Lombardi is the race's Christian Prudhomme, and Ivan Basso's attorney is a motorbike pilot.

The people of San Luis are passionate but relaxed in equal measures. When they say the depart is at 11am what they really mean is that you should be ready to leave at 11:45 and bring your bikes in case there's a race. But they put on a show and have a parcours to rival any week-long stage race in the UCI calendar. No wonder so many of the Grand Tour riders choose Argentina over Australia.

After two relatively calm stages, Wednesday's action was the first encounter into the mountains. The relevance wasn't missed by the WorldTour teams who for the first time this week infiltrated the early escape with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Eloy Teruel (Movistar) joining up with Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos), Flavio De Luna (Mexico), Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos) and Claudio Arone (Buenos Aires Provincia).

Chavanel's appearance was somewhat of a surprise given that tomorrow's time trial parcours suits him perfectly. However, a number of GC favourites predicted that the early break had a chance if the likes of Contador and Nibali called a stalemate and refused to work. Chavanel's efforts meant at least that his Omega Pharma team could relax after spending two days on the front and the break quickly established a seven minute lead at the 48 kilometre mark.

Then came the test of the Alto de Nogoli, a category one-rated mountain pass with pitches and range to test even the best climbers and featuring the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation: 2,084m. The gruppetto formed and at the peak Giacinti took the maximum points and the KOM jersey, with Chavanel in second and Gastauer in third.

Then on the descent the group began to fracture, Chavanel sitting up and waiting for the peloton, as Messineo, Giacinti, Teruel and Gastauer (AG2R) pressed on. Their advantage had dwindled to 1:30 with 45 kilometres remaining. With 10 kilometres to go the break was engulfed by a 40-strong peloton and Diniz was itching to make his move.

Full Results 1 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 4:29:36 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:24 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:25 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:29 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 10 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 15 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 17 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:01:06 18 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:08 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:23 24 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:26 25 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:28 26 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:01:37 27 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:42 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:51 29 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 30 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 41 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:02:19 42 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:08 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:16 44 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:03:23 45 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 46 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 47 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 48 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:49 49 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:49 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:51 54 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:00 55 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:05:08 56 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:12 57 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:50 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:53 59 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:06:33 60 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 61 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:06:44 62 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:17 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 66 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:51 70 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:13 71 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:24 75 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 77 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:42 81 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:08:51 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:06 84 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:58 85 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:04 86 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 90 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 91 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:22 93 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:15 94 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:17 95 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:54 96 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:12 98 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 0:19:21 99 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:05 100 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 103 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 104 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 105 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 106 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 107 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 111 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 116 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 117 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 119 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 121 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 122 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 124 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 126 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 127 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 128 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 129 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 130 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 131 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 132 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:14 134 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:40 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:07 136 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 137 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 138 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:10 139 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:22:22 140 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:22:26 141 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:22:47 142 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:42 143 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:25:25 144 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:26:57 145 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:28:40 146 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:29:13 147 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:29:33 148 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:29:57 149 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:32:00 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 151 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:32:18 152 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:32:36 153 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 0:33:51 154 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:33:59 155 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 156 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 0:34:19 157 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 0:34:31 158 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:58 159 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 160 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:35:54 161 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 162 Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:36:03 163 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:48 164 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:37:12 DNF Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha DNF Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha DNF Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha DNF Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico DNF Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico DNF Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico DNF Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico DNF Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Mountain 1 - Alto La Florida (Cat. 3) 57.4km 1 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Nogoli (Cat. 1) 90.8km 1 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 4 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 4 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 2 6 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Mirador del Potrero (Cat. 1) 173.1km 1 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 10 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 31.3km 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 2 3 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 1

Sprint 2 - Nogoli, 115.3km 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 3 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 13:31:47 2 Caja Rural 0:00:07 3 Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:40 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 7 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:34 8 San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:19 9 Argentina 0:06:32 10 Lampre-Merida 0:06:55 11 Lotto Belisol 0:06:57 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:10 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:24 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:09:34 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:30 16 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:58 17 Katusha Team 0:14:51 18 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:27 19 Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:17 20 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:21:26 21 Cuba 0:23:07 22 Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:25:02 23 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:27:28 24 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:54 25 Mexico 0:44:00 26 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:52 27 ASC Dukla Praha 1:00:16

General classification after stage 3 1 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 12:07:48 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:24 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:25 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:29 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:34 9 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:48 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 17 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:01:06 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 19 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:12 21 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:26 24 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:28 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 26 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:01:37 27 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:42 28 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 29 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 39 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:02:19 40 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:03:00 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:08 42 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:16 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:03:23 44 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 45 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 46 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:03:49 47 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 48 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:04:32 49 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:34 50 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:49 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:51 54 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:00 55 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:05:08 56 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:12 57 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:50 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:53 59 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:17 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 61 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 63 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:07:42 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:51 65 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:52 66 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:13 67 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:08:24 70 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 72 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:33 73 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:42 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:44 75 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:08:51 76 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:09:27 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:30 78 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:38 79 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:49 80 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:58 81 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:00 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:04 84 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 85 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 87 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 88 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:22 90 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:06 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:26 92 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:11:34 93 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:17 94 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:24 95 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:54 96 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:12 97 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:32 98 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 0:19:21 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:05 100 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 102 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 103 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 104 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 105 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 108 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 109 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 111 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 112 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 115 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 116 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 117 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 118 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 119 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 120 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 121 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:14 122 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:40 123 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:21:48 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:57 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:07 126 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 127 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:10 128 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 0:22:14 129 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:22:22 130 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:22:26 131 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:28 132 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:45 133 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:22:47 134 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:50 135 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:48 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 138 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:24:12 139 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:24:25 140 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:25:25 141 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:25:54 142 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:26:41 143 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:25 144 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:28:40 145 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:28:54 146 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:30:22 147 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:30:42 148 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:31:41 149 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:32:36 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:33:09 151 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 152 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:33:59 153 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:58 154 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 155 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:35:54 156 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 0:36:34 157 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:36:42 158 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:36:52 159 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 0:37:02 160 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:37:12 161 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 0:37:14 162 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:38:27 163 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:42 164 Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:38:46

Mountains classification 1 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 13 pts 2 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 10 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 7 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 9 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 4 10 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint classification 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 11 pts 2 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 6 3 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 4 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 3 5 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 7 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 2 8 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 1 9 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1 10 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 1 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Young rider classification 1 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 2 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 3 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 5 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 6 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 7 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 8 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 9 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 11 Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia