Trending

Diniz climbs to victory in San Luis

Contador and Nibali crack on Mirador del Potrero

Image 1 of 46

Alex Diniz (Funvic) wins stage 3 of Tour de San Luis

Alex Diniz (Funvic) wins stage 3 of Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

Eloy Teruel (Movistar) was part of the early break on stage 3.

Eloy Teruel (Movistar) was part of the early break on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Egor Silin (Astana) likes what he sees for a pre-race meal.

Egor Silin (Astana) likes what he sees for a pre-race meal.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Ben Gastauer (AG2R) went on the attack in the day's early break.

Ben Gastauer (AG2R) went on the attack in the day's early break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Flavio De Luna (Mexico) made the early break.

Flavio De Luna (Mexico) made the early break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Local rider Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) was part of the early break.

Local rider Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) was part of the early break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Thumbs up from stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)

Thumbs up from stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 8 of 46

Stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)

Stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 9 of 46

Stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)

Stage 3 winner Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest)
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 10 of 46

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 11 of 46

First across the line on Mirador del Potrero in 2012, Contador finished 13th in this year's stage, 48 seconds behind the winner.

First across the line on Mirador del Potrero in 2012, Contador finished 13th in this year's stage, 48 seconds behind the winner.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 12 of 46

The Tour de San Luis peloton entered the mountains during stage 3.

The Tour de San Luis peloton entered the mountains during stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

The Tour de San Luis peloton rolls along in stage 3's mountainous terrain.

The Tour de San Luis peloton rolls along in stage 3's mountainous terrain.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

The peloton en route to the Tour de San Luis's first summit finish at Mirador del Potrero.

The peloton en route to the Tour de San Luis's first summit finish at Mirador del Potrero.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

The peloton en route to the Tour de San Luis's first summit finish at Mirador del Potrero.

The peloton en route to the Tour de San Luis's first summit finish at Mirador del Potrero.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

The Tour de San Luis peloton amidst some remote, mountainous terrain during stage 3.

The Tour de San Luis peloton amidst some remote, mountainous terrain during stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

The Tour de San Luis peloton amidst some remote terrain during stage 3.

The Tour de San Luis peloton amidst some remote terrain during stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) await the start.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) await the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

The break gets some encouragement from spectators.

The break gets some encouragement from spectators.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

The seven-man break crosses a dam en route to Mirador del Potrero.

The seven-man break crosses a dam en route to Mirador del Potrero.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Riders in the break may have been tempted to stop for relief from the scorching heat in San Luis.

Riders in the break may have been tempted to stop for relief from the scorching heat in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

A helicopter keeps close tabs on the Tour de San Luis peloton.

A helicopter keeps close tabs on the Tour de San Luis peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

In a photo finish for second place, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), right, edged out Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

In a photo finish for second place, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), right, edged out Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 24 of 46

A proud Alex Diniz shows off his Funvic Brasilinvest jersey at the finish line.

A proud Alex Diniz shows off his Funvic Brasilinvest jersey at the finish line.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 25 of 46

Alberto Contador awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis.

Alberto Contador awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 26 of 46

Action during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis,

Action during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis,
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 27 of 46

The peloton stretched out, en route from La Punta to Mirador del Potrero.

The peloton stretched out, en route from La Punta to Mirador del Potrero.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 28 of 46

Sticky bottle time in the caravan.

Sticky bottle time in the caravan.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 29 of 46

The Tour de San Luis peloton faced the first of three days in the mountains.

The Tour de San Luis peloton faced the first of three days in the mountains.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 30 of 46

Action during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis, en route from La Punta to Mirador del Potrero.

Action during stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis, en route from La Punta to Mirador del Potrero.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 31 of 46

Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) celebrates the biggest win of his career.

Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) celebrates the biggest win of his career.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 32 of 46

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) sets tempo in the peloton.

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) enjoys himself in the gruppetto.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) enjoys himself in the gruppetto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads a group more than two minutes behind the stage winner

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads a group more than two minutes behind the stage winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Alex Diniz (Funvic) rides to the stage win in Tour de San Luis

Alex Diniz (Funvic) rides to the stage win in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Alberto Contador finished 48 seconds behind the stage winner

Alberto Contador finished 48 seconds behind the stage winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Jose Sarmiento and Alberto Contador in the second chase group of San Luis

Jose Sarmiento and Alberto Contador in the second chase group of San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs to the finish in Tour de San Luis

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) climbs to the finish in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

The peloton crosses a stream mid-route in Tour de San Luis

The peloton crosses a stream mid-route in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis

Stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

The peloton crosses a stream mid-route in Tour de San Luis

The peloton crosses a stream mid-route in Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Kwiatkowski and Santambrogio battle for the line in San Luis

Kwiatkowski and Santambrogio battle for the line in San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

The select chase group in pursuit of solo leader Alex Diniz on the Mirador del Potrero summit finish.

The select chase group in pursuit of solo leader Alex Diniz on the Mirador del Potrero summit finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cools off after a tough San Luis stage

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cools off after a tough San Luis stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brazil's Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) claimed the victory on the queen stage of the 2013 Tour de San Luis, winning in a solo effort atop the 8km final climb to take over the lead in the general classification.

Related Articles

Van Garderen moves into a strong position at San Luis

Kwiatkowski surprises with third-place mountaintop finish in San Luis

The 27-year-old, who returned in 2011 from a two-year doping suspension, finished ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belison) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all crumbled on the punishing ascent to Mirador del Potrero and are out of the battle for the overall win.

Diniz attacked at the foot of the final climb and although Saxo Bank, Astana and BMC controlled the peloton on the lower slopes, the Brazilian - nicknamed half-pint - maintained a slim advantage as the gradient increased in the Rio Grande.

As Contador and Nibali wilted it was Van den Broeck and van Garderen who marshalled the group of favourites, with Santambrogio, giving his former BMC teammate a run for his money, and Michal Kwiatkowski sprinting clear to take third on the stage. The Pole, who told Cyclingnews at the finish that climbing used to be his weak point, could be van Garderen's major rival for the general classification, although both riders were quick to dismiss any potential outcome in race with two more mountain stages to come.

Diniz was understandably ecstatic at the finish, this his first win outside of Brazil and by far his biggest scalp. Inside the final two kilometres he continually rose from the saddle as often as he checked over his shoulder, expecting a pass from a Contador or Nibali.

"This is a huge win for me and for cycling in Brazil," he said at the finish. "I knew that I had little chance against the WorldTour riders if I stayed with them on the climb so I had to go early and try and hang on. I was sure they would catch me before the finish but every time I looked back I couldn't see anyone coming."

Behind him Mathias Frank was riding tempo for van Garderen, with Astana and Saxo Bank also pulling until their ring-rusty leaders caved in and sat up.

Today's finale may have been a surprise - not many pundits had Diniz down as a potential winner - but there isn't too much about San Luis that is predictable.

It's a far cry from the Tour or any other of ASO's monopoly of riches, and long may it continue. The salle de press is a mini-van, not a concrete jungle or palais de congres; Mario Cipollini's ex-leadout man Giovanni Lombardi is the race's Christian Prudhomme, and Ivan Basso's attorney is a motorbike pilot.

The people of San Luis are passionate but relaxed in equal measures. When they say the depart is at 11am what they really mean is that you should be ready to leave at 11:45 and bring your bikes in case there's a race. But they put on a show and have a parcours to rival any week-long stage race in the UCI calendar. No wonder so many of the Grand Tour riders choose Argentina over Australia.

After two relatively calm stages, Wednesday's action was the first encounter into the mountains. The relevance wasn't missed by the WorldTour teams who for the first time this week infiltrated the early escape with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Eloy Teruel (Movistar) joining up with Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos), Flavio De Luna (Mexico), Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos) and Claudio Arone (Buenos Aires Provincia).

Chavanel's appearance was somewhat of a surprise given that tomorrow's time trial parcours suits him perfectly. However, a number of GC favourites predicted that the early break had a chance if the likes of Contador and Nibali called a stalemate and refused to work. Chavanel's efforts meant at least that his Omega Pharma team could relax after spending two days on the front and the break quickly established a seven minute lead at the 48 kilometre mark.

Then came the test of the Alto de Nogoli, a category one-rated mountain pass with pitches and range to test even the best climbers and featuring the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation: 2,084m. The gruppetto formed and at the peak Giacinti took the maximum points and the KOM jersey, with Chavanel in second and Gastauer in third.

Then on the descent the group began to fracture, Chavanel sitting up and waiting for the peloton, as Messineo, Giacinti, Teruel and Gastauer (AG2R) pressed on. Their advantage had dwindled to 1:30 with 45 kilometres remaining. With 10 kilometres to go the break was engulfed by a 40-strong peloton and Diniz was itching to make his move.

 

Full Results
1Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest4:29:36
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:24
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:25
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:29
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
9Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
10Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
15Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
17Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:01:06
18Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:08
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:23
24Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:26
25Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:28
26Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:37
27Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:42
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:51
29Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
30Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
37Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
41Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:02:19
42Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:08
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:16
44Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:03:23
45Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
46Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
47Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
48Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:49
49Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:49
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:51
54Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:00
55Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:05:08
56Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:12
57Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:50
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:05:53
59Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:06:33
60Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
61Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:06:44
62Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:17
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
66Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
67Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:51
70Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:13
71Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
72Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
74Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:24
75Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
77Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:42
81Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:08:51
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:06
84Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:58
85Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:04
86Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
88Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
90Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
91Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:22
93Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:15
94Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:17
95Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:54
96Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:12
98Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba0:19:21
99Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:05
100Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
103Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
104Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
105Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
106Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
107Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
111Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
112Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
114Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
116Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
119Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
122John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
124Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
126Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
127Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
128Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
129Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
130Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
131Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
132Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
133Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:14
134Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:40
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:07
136Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
137Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
138Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:10
139Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:22:22
140Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:22:26
141Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:22:47
142Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:42
143Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:25:25
144Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:26:57
145Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:28:40
146Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:29:13
147Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:29:33
148Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:29:57
149Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:32:00
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
151Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:32:18
152Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:32:36
153Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico0:33:51
154Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:33:59
155Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
156Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina0:34:19
157Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina0:34:31
158Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:58
159Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
160Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:35:54
161Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
162Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:36:03
163Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:48
164Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:37:12
DNFMilan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
DNFJuiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
DNFMartin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
DNFDamis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFCarlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
DNFLeonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico
DNFSergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
DNFDaniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
DNFJuan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Mountain 1 - Alto La Florida (Cat. 3) 57.4km
1Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Alto Nogoli (Cat. 1) 90.8km
1Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos10pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos4
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico2
6Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Mirador del Potrero (Cat. 1) 173.1km
1Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest10pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 31.3km
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia2
3Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico1

Sprint 2 - Nogoli, 115.3km
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Teams
1Astana Pro Team13:31:47
2Caja Rural0:00:07
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:40
5BMC Racing Team0:01:32
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
7Androni Giocattoli0:02:34
8San Luis Somos Todos0:06:19
9Argentina0:06:32
10Lampre-Merida0:06:55
11Lotto Belisol0:06:57
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:10
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:24
14Orica GreenEdge0:09:34
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:30
16Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:58
17Katusha Team0:14:51
18Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:27
19Team NetApp-Endura0:19:17
20Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:26
21Cuba0:23:07
22Clos de Pirque-Trek0:25:02
23Buenos Aires Provincia0:27:28
24Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:54
25Mexico0:44:00
26CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:52
27ASC Dukla Praha1:00:16

General classification after stage 3
1Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest12:07:48
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:24
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:25
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:29
8Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:34
9Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:48
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
13Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
17Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:01:06
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
19Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:12
21Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:26
24Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:28
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
26Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:37
27Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:42
28Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
29Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:13
39Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:02:19
40Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:03:00
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:08
42Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:16
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:03:23
44Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
45Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
46Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:03:49
47Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
48Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:04:32
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:34
50Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:49
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:51
54Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:00
55Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:05:08
56Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:12
57Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:50
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:05:53
59Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:17
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
61Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
63Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:07:42
64Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:51
65Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:07:52
66Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:13
67Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
68Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:08:24
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
72Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:33
73Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:42
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:44
75Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:08:51
76Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:09:27
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:30
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:38
79Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:49
80Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:58
81Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:00
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:04
84Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
85Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
86Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
87Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:22
90Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:06
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:26
92Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:34
93Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:17
94Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:24
95Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:54
96Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:12
97Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:32
98Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba0:19:21
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:05
100Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
102Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
103Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
104Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
105Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
108Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
109John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
111Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
112Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
114Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
115Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
116Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
117Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
118Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
119Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
120Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
121Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:14
122Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:40
123Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:21:48
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:57
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:07
126Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
127Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:10
128Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina0:22:14
129Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:22:22
130Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:22:26
131Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:28
132Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:45
133Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:22:47
134Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:50
135Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:48
136Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
138Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:24:12
139Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:24:25
140Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:25:25
141Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:54
142Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:26:41
143Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:25
144Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:28:40
145Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:28:54
146Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:30:22
147Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:30:42
148Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:31:41
149Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:32:36
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:33:09
151Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
152Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:33:59
153Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:58
154Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
155Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:35:54
156Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico0:36:34
157Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:36:42
158Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:36:52
159Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina0:37:02
160Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:37:12
161Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina0:37:14
162Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:38:27
163Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:42
164Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:38:46

Mountains classification
1Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos13pts
2Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest10
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico7
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
9Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos4
10Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint classification
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos11pts
2Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia6
3Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
4Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia3
5Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
7Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia2
8Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina1
9Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1
10Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico1
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Young rider classification
1Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
2Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
3Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
5Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
6Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
7Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
8Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
9Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
10Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
11Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team36:26:23
2Caja Rural0:00:07
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:40
5BMC Racing Team0:01:32
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
7Androni Giocattoli0:02:34
8San Luis Somos Todos0:06:19
9Argentina0:06:32
10Lampre-Merida0:06:55
11Lotto Belisol0:06:57
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:10
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:24
14Orica GreenEdge0:09:34
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:30
16Funvic Brasilinvest0:11:58
17Katusha Team0:14:51
18Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:27
19Team NetApp-Endura0:19:17
20Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:26
21Cuba0:23:07
22Clos de Pirque-Trek0:27:20
23Buenos Aires Provincia0:27:28
24Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:54
25Mexico0:44:00
26CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:52
27ASC Dukla Praha1:00:59

 

Latest on Cyclingnews