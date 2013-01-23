Diniz climbs to victory in San Luis
Contador and Nibali crack on Mirador del Potrero
Stage 3: La Punta - Mirador del Potrero
Brazil's Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) claimed the victory on the queen stage of the 2013 Tour de San Luis, winning in a solo effort atop the 8km final climb to take over the lead in the general classification.
The 27-year-old, who returned in 2011 from a two-year doping suspension, finished ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belison) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) all crumbled on the punishing ascent to Mirador del Potrero and are out of the battle for the overall win.
Diniz attacked at the foot of the final climb and although Saxo Bank, Astana and BMC controlled the peloton on the lower slopes, the Brazilian - nicknamed half-pint - maintained a slim advantage as the gradient increased in the Rio Grande.
As Contador and Nibali wilted it was Van den Broeck and van Garderen who marshalled the group of favourites, with Santambrogio, giving his former BMC teammate a run for his money, and Michal Kwiatkowski sprinting clear to take third on the stage. The Pole, who told Cyclingnews at the finish that climbing used to be his weak point, could be van Garderen's major rival for the general classification, although both riders were quick to dismiss any potential outcome in race with two more mountain stages to come.
Diniz was understandably ecstatic at the finish, this his first win outside of Brazil and by far his biggest scalp. Inside the final two kilometres he continually rose from the saddle as often as he checked over his shoulder, expecting a pass from a Contador or Nibali.
"This is a huge win for me and for cycling in Brazil," he said at the finish. "I knew that I had little chance against the WorldTour riders if I stayed with them on the climb so I had to go early and try and hang on. I was sure they would catch me before the finish but every time I looked back I couldn't see anyone coming."
Behind him Mathias Frank was riding tempo for van Garderen, with Astana and Saxo Bank also pulling until their ring-rusty leaders caved in and sat up.
Today's finale may have been a surprise - not many pundits had Diniz down as a potential winner - but there isn't too much about San Luis that is predictable.
It's a far cry from the Tour or any other of ASO's monopoly of riches, and long may it continue. The salle de press is a mini-van, not a concrete jungle or palais de congres; Mario Cipollini's ex-leadout man Giovanni Lombardi is the race's Christian Prudhomme, and Ivan Basso's attorney is a motorbike pilot.
The people of San Luis are passionate but relaxed in equal measures. When they say the depart is at 11am what they really mean is that you should be ready to leave at 11:45 and bring your bikes in case there's a race. But they put on a show and have a parcours to rival any week-long stage race in the UCI calendar. No wonder so many of the Grand Tour riders choose Argentina over Australia.
After two relatively calm stages, Wednesday's action was the first encounter into the mountains. The relevance wasn't missed by the WorldTour teams who for the first time this week infiltrated the early escape with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Eloy Teruel (Movistar) joining up with Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos), Flavio De Luna (Mexico), Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos) and Claudio Arone (Buenos Aires Provincia).
Chavanel's appearance was somewhat of a surprise given that tomorrow's time trial parcours suits him perfectly. However, a number of GC favourites predicted that the early break had a chance if the likes of Contador and Nibali called a stalemate and refused to work. Chavanel's efforts meant at least that his Omega Pharma team could relax after spending two days on the front and the break quickly established a seven minute lead at the 48 kilometre mark.
Then came the test of the Alto de Nogoli, a category one-rated mountain pass with pitches and range to test even the best climbers and featuring the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation: 2,084m. The gruppetto formed and at the peak Giacinti took the maximum points and the KOM jersey, with Chavanel in second and Gastauer in third.
Then on the descent the group began to fracture, Chavanel sitting up and waiting for the peloton, as Messineo, Giacinti, Teruel and Gastauer (AG2R) pressed on. Their advantage had dwindled to 1:30 with 45 kilometres remaining. With 10 kilometres to go the break was engulfed by a 40-strong peloton and Diniz was itching to make his move.
|1
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|4:29:36
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:24
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:25
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:29
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|15
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|17
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:01:06
|18
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:08
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|24
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:26
|25
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:28
|26
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:37
|27
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:42
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:51
|29
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:19
|42
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:08
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:16
|44
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|45
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|46
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|47
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|48
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:49
|49
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:49
|51
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:51
|54
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:00
|55
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:08
|56
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:12
|57
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:53
|59
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:06:33
|60
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|61
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:06:44
|62
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:17
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|66
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:51
|70
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:13
|71
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:24
|75
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|77
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:42
|81
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:08:51
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:06
|84
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:58
|85
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:04
|86
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|91
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:22
|93
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:13:15
|94
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:17
|95
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:54
|96
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:12
|98
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:21
|99
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:05
|100
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|103
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|104
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|105
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|106
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|107
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|111
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|116
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|117
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|118
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|119
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|122
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|124
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|125
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|126
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|127
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|128
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|129
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|130
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|131
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|132
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:14
|134
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:40
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:07
|136
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|137
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|138
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:22:10
|139
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:22:22
|140
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:22:26
|141
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:22:47
|142
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:42
|143
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:25:25
|144
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:26:57
|145
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:40
|146
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:29:13
|147
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:29:33
|148
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:29:57
|149
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:32:00
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:32:18
|152
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:32:36
|153
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|0:33:51
|154
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:33:59
|155
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|156
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|0:34:19
|157
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|0:34:31
|158
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:58
|159
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|160
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:54
|161
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|162
|Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:36:03
|163
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:48
|164
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:12
|DNF
|Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|DNF
|Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|DNF
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|DNF
|Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|4
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|2
|6
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|10
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|2
|3
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|1
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:31:47
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:00:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:40
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:34
|8
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:19
|9
|Argentina
|0:06:32
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:55
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:57
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:10
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:34
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:30
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:58
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:14:51
|18
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:27
|19
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:17
|20
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:21:26
|21
|Cuba
|0:23:07
|22
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:25:02
|23
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:27:28
|24
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:54
|25
|Mexico
|0:44:00
|26
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:52
|27
|ASC Dukla Praha
|1:00:16
|1
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|12:07:48
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:24
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:25
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:29
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:34
|9
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|17
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:01:06
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|19
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:12
|21
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:26
|24
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:28
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|26
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:37
|27
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:42
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|29
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|39
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:19
|40
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:03:00
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:08
|42
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:16
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|44
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|45
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|46
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:49
|47
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|48
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:04:32
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:34
|50
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:49
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:51
|54
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:00
|55
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:08
|56
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:12
|57
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:53
|59
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:17
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|61
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|63
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:07:42
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:51
|65
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:52
|66
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:13
|67
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:08:24
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|72
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:33
|73
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:42
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:44
|75
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:08:51
|76
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:09:27
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:30
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:38
|79
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:49
|80
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:58
|81
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:00
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:04
|84
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|85
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|87
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:22
|90
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:06
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|92
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:34
|93
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:17
|94
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:24
|95
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:54
|96
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:12
|97
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:32
|98
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:21
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:05
|100
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|103
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|104
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|105
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|108
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|109
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|111
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|115
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|116
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|117
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|118
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|119
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|120
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|121
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:14
|122
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:40
|123
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:21:48
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:57
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:07
|126
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|127
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:22:10
|128
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|0:22:14
|129
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:22:22
|130
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:22:26
|131
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:28
|132
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:45
|133
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:22:47
|134
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:50
|135
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:48
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|138
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:24:12
|139
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:24:25
|140
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:25:25
|141
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:54
|142
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:26:41
|143
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:25
|144
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:40
|145
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:28:54
|146
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:30:22
|147
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:30:42
|148
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:31:41
|149
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:32:36
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:09
|151
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|152
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:33:59
|153
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:58
|154
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|155
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:54
|156
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|0:36:34
|157
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:36:42
|158
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:36:52
|159
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|0:37:02
|160
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:12
|161
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|0:37:14
|162
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:38:27
|163
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:42
|164
|Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:38:46
|1
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|13
|pts
|2
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|10
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|7
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|9
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|4
|10
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|pts
|2
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|6
|3
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|4
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|3
|5
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|2
|8
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|9
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|10
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|1
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|8
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|36:26:23
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:00:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:40
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:34
|8
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:19
|9
|Argentina
|0:06:32
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:55
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:57
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:10
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:34
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:30
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:11:58
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:14:51
|18
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:27
|19
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:17
|20
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:21:26
|21
|Cuba
|0:23:07
|22
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:27:20
|23
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:27:28
|24
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:54
|25
|Mexico
|0:44:00
|26
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:52
|27
|ASC Dukla Praha
|1:00:59
