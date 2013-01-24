Tuft wins Tour de San Luis time trial
Kwiatkowski emerges as new race leader
Stage 4: San Luis (ITT) -
Orica GreenEdge's Svein Tuft proved his time trial powers are as strong as ever; the 35-year-old scorched the 19.2km test on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis in 22:14. The Canadian time trial champion powered home on a course ideally suited to strengths, pushing Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) into second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) down to third. Vinenzo Nibali (Astana) recovered from his disappointing ride on stage three to finish fourth.
Kwiatkowski's ride was enough to move him into the leader's jersey, with Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) succumbing to the blustery conditions and the high-calibre time trialists on show. Kwiatkowski's performance puts him 23 seconds ahead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) who finished 7th on the stage, and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto).
The battle for the overall now looks to be between those three riders, but with two tough mountain stages to come even Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) who is 1:06 adrift can't be ruled out.
At the finish Kwiatkowski quickly made his intentions clear, stating that he and his team would aim to defend the jersey, while van Garderen added that the race was far from over and that he would take any opportunity that came his way.
"I did the course twice this morning and I felt good. During the race I couldn't hear my director so I didn't know the checks. I had to do it all on my own but knew that the first 10 kilometres would be in a headwind. I gave it everything," Kwiatkowski said after pulling on the leader's jersey.
Kwiatkowski was fastest at the mid-way point, 11 seconds clear of Tuft, but the Canadian powered back during the second half of the stage.
"There are still two more uphill finishes to come but this is the first race of my life I've been in this good a position. I don't know how I'm going to feel tomorrow."
Indeed Friday's stage to Carolina will test Kwiatkowski's mettle. Omega Pharma have already expended energy in helping Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel, and Pieter Serry will be needed to guide Kwiatkowski on the final ascent.
BMC director John Lelague told Cyclingnews that the team were 'here to win the race' and once van Garderen steadied himself after his ride he backed up the team's stance.
"It wasn't great but it wasn't bad. Kwiatkowski got me by about 20 seconds but if I'm honest I'd not really heard too much about him. I was more focused on some of the other guys. He must have had a really good winter. He was good but if I see an opportunity I'll take it, and I'm not going to soft pedal to the finish to finish second. We just have to see if an opportunity arises.“
As for today's winner, Tuft, he may have been out of the battle for the overall but he was understandably pleased with his first victory since last year's Duo Normand win and ORICA's first 2013 victory outside of Australia.
"It was a lot harder than I thought it would be but I think everything is at this time of the year. It's the first real time that you go deep. It was a good course though but I had a good winter of training so I thought I'd have a crack at it. It wasn't technical at all but there were some false flat sections and the wind was a major factor too."
Full Results
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:14
|2
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:07
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:11
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|6
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:26
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:55
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:57
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:09
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|20
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:15
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|22
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:18
|23
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:20
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|26
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|27
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|29
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|30
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:37
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:38
|32
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:42
|33
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:43
|35
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:44
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|37
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:49
|38
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:50
|39
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:52
|40
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|43
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|44
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:02
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|47
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:07
|48
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:02:08
|49
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:02:09
|50
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:02:10
|51
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:11
|52
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|53
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:14
|55
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:16
|56
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:02:17
|57
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|58
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|59
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:23
|60
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:24
|61
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:26
|62
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:27
|63
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|64
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:33
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:02:34
|68
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|69
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:35
|70
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:36
|71
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|75
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:02:41
|78
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:48
|79
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:50
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|81
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:59
|82
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:03:00
|84
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|86
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:02
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|88
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|89
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:12
|90
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:13
|91
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:18
|92
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:19
|93
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:20
|94
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|96
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:03:24
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|98
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:28
|99
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|101
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:37
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|104
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:39
|105
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:03:42
|106
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:43
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:48
|108
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:49
|109
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:50
|110
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:52
|111
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:03:53
|112
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|113
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|114
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:55
|115
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|116
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:56
|117
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:00
|119
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:04
|121
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|122
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:05
|123
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:06
|124
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:08
|125
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:04:09
|126
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|127
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:04:11
|128
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:12
|129
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:18
|131
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:21
|132
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:22
|133
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:04:24
|135
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:04:25
|136
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:26
|138
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:28
|139
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|140
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:04:35
|141
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:36
|142
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:44
|143
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:04:47
|145
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:50
|146
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|148
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:54
|149
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:56
|150
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|151
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:04:58
|152
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|153
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:05:00
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:03
|155
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:05:04
|156
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:06
|157
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:10
|158
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:20
|159
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:24
|160
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:31
|161
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:32
|162
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:28
|163
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:11:05
|DNF
|Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:35
|2
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:02
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|5
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:29
|9
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:33
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:34
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:41
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|19
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|20
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|22
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:52
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:53
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:54
|26
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:55
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|28
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|29
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:00
|30
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:02
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|32
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:10
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|35
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:12
|36
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|37
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:13
|38
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|41
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|43
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:19
|45
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:21
|48
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:01:22
|49
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:24
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|51
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:01:25
|52
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:26
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|54
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:01:28
|55
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:32
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|57
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:33
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|60
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|61
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:34
|62
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:35
|63
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|64
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:37
|68
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|69
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:41
|71
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:01:42
|72
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:43
|73
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:44
|74
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|75
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|76
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:50
|77
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|78
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:51
|79
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:01:55
|80
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|81
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:57
|82
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|83
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|84
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|85
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:02
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|88
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:04
|91
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|92
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|93
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|94
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:10
|95
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|97
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:15
|99
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:17
|101
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|103
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:21
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:23
|105
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:02:25
|108
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:02:26
|112
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:27
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:28
|114
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|115
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:30
|116
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|117
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|118
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:35
|120
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|121
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:36
|122
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:37
|123
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:38
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|127
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|128
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:46
|131
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:47
|132
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:48
|133
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|134
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:02:50
|135
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:52
|137
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:54
|138
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:56
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:59
|140
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:00
|141
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:02
|142
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:03:03
|143
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|144
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|145
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|146
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:06
|147
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:08
|149
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:10
|150
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|152
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|153
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:13
|154
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|155
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:14
|156
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:15
|157
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|158
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:20
|159
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|160
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:40
|161
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:55
|162
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:11
|163
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:06:14
|1
|San Luis Somos Todos
|1:08:33
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:14
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|7
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:02:38
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:02:39
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:33
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:15
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:24
|15
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:49
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|17
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|18
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:29
|19
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:05:32
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:05:34
|21
|Argentina
|0:05:45
|22
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:06:42
|23
|Cuba
|0:07:08
|24
|Mexico
|0:07:38
|25
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:50
|26
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:11
|27
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:12:07
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:30:37
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:42
|4
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:45
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:54
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:10
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:12
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:24
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:57
|15
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:03
|16
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:26
|17
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|19
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:02:40
|20
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:02:42
|21
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:44
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|23
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|26
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:01
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:06
|28
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:23
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:28
|31
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:40
|32
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:57
|35
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:11
|36
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:13
|37
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:27
|38
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:44
|39
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:53
|40
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:05:06
|41
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:21
|42
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:23
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|44
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:57
|45
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:04
|46
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:06:05
|47
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:09
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:12
|49
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|50
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:22
|51
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:29
|52
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:54
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|54
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:17
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:47
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:51
|57
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|58
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:52
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:53
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:22
|62
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:09:38
|63
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:09:41
|64
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|65
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:44
|66
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:52
|67
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:09:58
|68
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:01
|69
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:03
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:23
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:24
|72
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:25
|73
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|74
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:01
|75
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:07
|76
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:11:09
|77
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:42
|78
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:45
|79
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:11:47
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:48
|81
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:53
|82
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|84
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:49
|85
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:12:59
|86
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:05
|87
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:26
|88
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:13:33
|89
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:35
|90
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:50
|91
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:49
|92
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:04
|93
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:15:08
|94
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:04
|95
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:37
|96
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:44
|97
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:51
|98
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:25
|99
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|100
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:14
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:37
|102
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:39
|103
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:41
|104
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:22:46
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:03
|106
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:23:06
|107
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:23:18
|108
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:05
|110
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:17
|111
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:24:25
|112
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:24:26
|113
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:30
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:36
|115
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:42
|116
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:48
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:24:54
|118
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:24:56
|119
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:03
|120
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:04
|121
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:25:05
|122
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:25:14
|123
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:25
|125
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:26
|126
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:25:33
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:25:34
|128
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|130
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:25:53
|131
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:01
|132
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:26:02
|133
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:26:05
|134
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:26:11
|135
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:26:16
|136
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:26:17
|137
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:26:34
|138
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:35
|139
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:27:38
|140
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:27:49
|141
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:28:37
|142
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:29:41
|143
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:30:29
|144
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:58
|145
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:41
|146
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:32:47
|147
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:33:27
|148
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:34:19
|149
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:34:41
|150
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:35:34
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:37
|152
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:12
|153
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:28
|154
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:39:49
|155
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:40:10
|156
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:29
|157
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|0:40:57
|158
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:41:16
|159
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:27
|160
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:35
|161
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|0:42:11
|162
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|0:42:55
|163
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:44:29
|1
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|13
|pts
|2
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|10
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|7
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|pts
|2
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|6
|3
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|4
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|3
|5
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|2
|8
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|1
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|12:34:48
|2
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:53
|3
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:18:55
|4
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:19:07
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:25
|6
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:21:51
|7
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|0:22:24
|8
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:30
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37:35:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:04:45
|6
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:23
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:53
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:13
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:34
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:04
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:13
|13
|Argentina
|0:11:21
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:43
|15
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:13:40
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:42
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:16:34
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:45
|19
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:23:13
|20
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:25:19
|21
|Cuba
|0:29:19
|22
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:31:32
|23
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:32:04
|24
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:42:48
|25
|Mexico
|0:50:42
|26
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:02:07
|27
|ASC Dukla Praha
|1:12:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy