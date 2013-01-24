Image 1 of 16 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the Tour de San Luis time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 3 of 16 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) rides to the stage win in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 4 of 16 (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 5 of 16 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) rode to the stage win in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omege Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 7 of 16 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 12 of 16 Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had a strong time trial in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moved into second overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a good effort in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides into the race lead in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge's Svein Tuft proved his time trial powers are as strong as ever; the 35-year-old scorched the 19.2km test on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis in 22:14. The Canadian time trial champion powered home on a course ideally suited to strengths, pushing Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) into second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) down to third. Vinenzo Nibali (Astana) recovered from his disappointing ride on stage three to finish fourth.

Kwiatkowski's ride was enough to move him into the leader's jersey, with Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) succumbing to the blustery conditions and the high-calibre time trialists on show. Kwiatkowski's performance puts him 23 seconds ahead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) who finished 7th on the stage, and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto).

The battle for the overall now looks to be between those three riders, but with two tough mountain stages to come even Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) who is 1:06 adrift can't be ruled out.

At the finish Kwiatkowski quickly made his intentions clear, stating that he and his team would aim to defend the jersey, while van Garderen added that the race was far from over and that he would take any opportunity that came his way.

"I did the course twice this morning and I felt good. During the race I couldn't hear my director so I didn't know the checks. I had to do it all on my own but knew that the first 10 kilometres would be in a headwind. I gave it everything," Kwiatkowski said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

Kwiatkowski was fastest at the mid-way point, 11 seconds clear of Tuft, but the Canadian powered back during the second half of the stage.

"There are still two more uphill finishes to come but this is the first race of my life I've been in this good a position. I don't know how I'm going to feel tomorrow."

Indeed Friday's stage to Carolina will test Kwiatkowski's mettle. Omega Pharma have already expended energy in helping Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel, and Pieter Serry will be needed to guide Kwiatkowski on the final ascent.

BMC director John Lelague told Cyclingnews that the team were 'here to win the race' and once van Garderen steadied himself after his ride he backed up the team's stance.

"It wasn't great but it wasn't bad. Kwiatkowski got me by about 20 seconds but if I'm honest I'd not really heard too much about him. I was more focused on some of the other guys. He must have had a really good winter. He was good but if I see an opportunity I'll take it, and I'm not going to soft pedal to the finish to finish second. We just have to see if an opportunity arises.“

As for today's winner, Tuft, he may have been out of the battle for the overall but he was understandably pleased with his first victory since last year's Duo Normand win and ORICA's first 2013 victory outside of Australia.

"It was a lot harder than I thought it would be but I think everything is at this time of the year. It's the first real time that you go deep. It was a good course though but I had a good winter of training so I thought I'd have a crack at it. It wasn't technical at all but there were some false flat sections and the wind was a major factor too."

Full Results

1 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:14 2 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:07 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:11 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 6 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:26 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 8 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:47 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 12 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:55 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:57 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04 16 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:09 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:15 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:16 22 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:18 23 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:20 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 26 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 27 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 29 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:32 30 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:37 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:38 32 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:42 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 34 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:01:43 35 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:44 36 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 37 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:49 38 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:50 39 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:52 40 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 43 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:58 44 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:02 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 47 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:07 48 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:02:08 49 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:02:09 50 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:02:10 51 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:11 52 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 53 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:13 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:14 55 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:16 56 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:02:17 57 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:21 58 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 59 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:23 60 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:24 61 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:26 62 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:02:27 63 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 64 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:02:33 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 66 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:02:34 68 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 69 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:35 70 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:02:36 71 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:02:39 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 75 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:02:41 78 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:02:48 79 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:02:50 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 81 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:59 82 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:03:00 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 86 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:02 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 88 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 89 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:12 90 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:13 91 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:18 92 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:19 93 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:20 94 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 96 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:03:24 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 98 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:28 99 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 101 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:37 102 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:38 104 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:39 105 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:03:42 106 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:43 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:48 108 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:49 109 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:50 110 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:52 111 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:03:53 112 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 113 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 114 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:55 115 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 116 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:56 117 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 118 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:00 119 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:04 121 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 122 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:05 123 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:06 124 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:08 125 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:04:09 126 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:10 127 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:04:11 128 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:04:12 129 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:18 131 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:04:21 132 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:22 133 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:04:24 135 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:04:25 136 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:26 138 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:28 139 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:32 140 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:04:35 141 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:36 142 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:44 143 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 144 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:04:47 145 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:50 146 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 147 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:52 148 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:54 149 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:56 150 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 151 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:04:58 152 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 153 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:05:00 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:05:03 155 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:05:04 156 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:06 157 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:10 158 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:20 159 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:05:24 160 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:31 161 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 0:05:32 162 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 0:06:28 163 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:11:05 DNF Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia

Intermediate split - 10km 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:35 2 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:02 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 5 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 8 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:29 9 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:33 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:34 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:41 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 19 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 20 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 22 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:52 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:00:53 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:54 26 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:55 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 28 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 29 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:00 30 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:02 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 32 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:10 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 35 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:12 36 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 37 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:01:13 38 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 41 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 43 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:19 45 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:21 48 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:01:22 49 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:24 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 51 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:01:25 52 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:26 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:27 54 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:01:28 55 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:32 56 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 57 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:33 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 59 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 60 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 61 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:34 62 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:35 63 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:36 64 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:37 68 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 69 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:41 71 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:01:42 72 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:43 73 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:01:44 74 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 75 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 76 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:01:50 77 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 78 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:01:51 79 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:01:55 80 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 81 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:01:57 82 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 83 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 84 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:01 85 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:02:02 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 90 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:04 91 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 92 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:07 93 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 94 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:02:10 95 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:14 97 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:15 99 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:17 101 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 103 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:21 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:23 105 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 106 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:02:25 108 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:02:26 112 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:27 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:28 114 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 115 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:30 116 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 117 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 118 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:35 120 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 121 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 0:02:36 122 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:37 123 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:38 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 126 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:39 127 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 128 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:46 131 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:02:47 132 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:48 133 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 134 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:02:50 135 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:51 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:52 137 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:54 138 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:56 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:59 140 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:03:00 141 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:02 142 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:03:03 143 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 144 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 145 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 146 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:03:06 147 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:08 149 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:03:10 150 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 151 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 152 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 153 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:13 154 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 155 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:14 156 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 0:03:15 157 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 158 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 0:03:20 159 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:28 160 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:40 161 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:03:55 162 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 0:04:11 163 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:06:14

Teams 1 San Luis Somos Todos 1:08:33 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:16 3 Movistar Team 0:00:48 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Lampre-Merida 0:02:14 6 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:26 7 Funvic Brasilinvest 0:02:38 8 Katusha Team 0:02:39 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Lotto Belisol 0:03:33 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:04:15 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 14 Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:24 15 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:49 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:08 17 Clos de Pirque-Trek 18 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:29 19 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:05:32 20 Caja Rural 0:05:34 21 Argentina 0:05:45 22 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:06:42 23 Cuba 0:07:08 24 Mexico 0:07:38 25 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:50 26 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:11 27 ASC Dukla Praha 0:12:07

General classification after stage 4 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:30:37 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:42 4 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:00:45 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:54 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:10 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:12 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:24 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:57 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:03 16 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:26 17 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 19 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:02:40 20 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:02:42 21 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:44 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 23 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 26 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:01 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:06 28 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:03:23 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:28 31 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:40 32 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:57 35 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 0:04:11 36 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:13 37 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:27 38 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:44 39 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:53 40 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:05:06 41 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:05:21 42 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:23 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:05:27 44 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:57 45 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:06:04 46 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:06:05 47 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:09 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:06:12 49 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:22 51 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:29 52 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:54 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 54 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:17 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:47 56 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:51 57 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 58 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:52 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:53 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:18 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:22 62 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:09:38 63 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:09:41 64 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:44 66 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:52 67 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:09:58 68 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:01 69 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:03 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:23 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:24 72 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:25 73 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 74 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:01 75 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:07 76 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:11:09 77 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:42 78 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:45 79 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:47 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:11:48 81 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:53 82 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:00 83 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 84 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:49 85 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:12:59 86 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:05 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:26 88 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:13:33 89 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:35 90 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:50 91 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:49 92 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:04 93 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:15:08 94 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:04 95 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:37 96 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:44 97 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:51 98 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:21:25 99 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:57 100 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:14 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:37 102 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 0:22:39 103 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:41 104 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:22:46 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:03 106 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:23:06 107 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:23:18 108 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:59 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:05 110 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:17 111 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:24:25 112 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:24:26 113 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:24:30 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:36 115 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:24:42 116 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:48 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:24:54 118 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:24:56 119 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:03 120 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:04 121 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:25:05 122 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:25:14 123 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:25:25 125 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:26 126 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:25:33 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:25:34 128 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:38 130 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:25:53 131 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:01 132 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:26:02 133 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:26:05 134 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:26:11 135 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:26:16 136 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:26:17 137 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:26:34 138 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 0:26:35 139 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:27:38 140 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:27:49 141 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:28:37 142 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:29:41 143 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:30:29 144 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:58 145 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:32:41 146 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:32:47 147 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:33:27 148 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:34:19 149 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:34:41 150 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:35:34 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:37:37 152 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:12 153 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:28 154 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:39:49 155 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:40:10 156 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:40:29 157 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 0:40:57 158 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:41:16 159 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:41:27 160 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:35 161 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 0:42:11 162 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 0:42:55 163 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:44:29

Mountains classification 1 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 13 pts 2 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 10 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 7 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4

Sprint classification 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 11 pts 2 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 6 3 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 4 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 3 5 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 7 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 2 8 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Young rider classification 1 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 12:34:48 2 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:01:53 3 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:18:55 4 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:19:07 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:25 6 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:21:51 7 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 0:22:24 8 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 0:28:30