Tuft wins Tour de San Luis time trial

Kwiatkowski emerges as new race leader

Orica GreenEdge's Svein Tuft proved his time trial powers are as strong as ever; the 35-year-old scorched the 19.2km test on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis in 22:14. The Canadian time trial champion powered home on a course ideally suited to strengths, pushing Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) into second and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) down to third. Vinenzo Nibali (Astana) recovered from his disappointing ride on stage three to finish fourth.

Kwiatkowski's ride was enough to move him into the leader's jersey, with Alex Diniz (Funvic Brasilinvest) succumbing to the blustery conditions and the high-calibre time trialists on show. Kwiatkowski's performance puts him 23 seconds ahead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) who finished 7th on the stage, and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto).

The battle for the overall now looks to be between those three riders, but with two tough mountain stages to come even Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) who is 1:06 adrift can't be ruled out.

At the finish Kwiatkowski quickly made his intentions clear, stating that he and his team would aim to defend the jersey, while van Garderen added that the race was far from over and that he would take any opportunity that came his way.

"I did the course twice this morning and I felt good. During the race I couldn't hear my director so I didn't know the checks. I had to do it all on my own but knew that the first 10 kilometres would be in a headwind. I gave it everything," Kwiatkowski said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

Kwiatkowski was fastest at the mid-way point, 11 seconds clear of Tuft, but the Canadian powered back during the second half of the stage.

"There are still two more uphill finishes to come but this is the first race of my life I've been in this good a position. I don't know how I'm going to feel tomorrow."

Indeed Friday's stage to Carolina will test Kwiatkowski's mettle. Omega Pharma have already expended energy in helping Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel, and Pieter Serry will be needed to guide Kwiatkowski on the final ascent.

BMC director John Lelague told Cyclingnews that the team were 'here to win the race' and once van Garderen steadied himself after his ride he backed up the team's stance.

"It wasn't great but it wasn't bad. Kwiatkowski got me by about 20 seconds but if I'm honest I'd not really heard too much about him. I was more focused on some of the other guys. He must have had a really good winter. He was good but if I see an opportunity I'll take it, and I'm not going to soft pedal to the finish to finish second. We just have to see if an opportunity arises.“

As for today's winner, Tuft, he may have been out of the battle for the overall but he was understandably pleased with his first victory since last year's Duo Normand win and ORICA's first 2013 victory outside of Australia.

"It was a lot harder than I thought it would be but I think everything is at this time of the year. It's the first real time that you go deep. It was a good course though but I had a good winter of training so I thought I'd have a crack at it. It wasn't technical at all but there were some false flat sections and the wind was a major factor too."

Full Results

1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:22:14
2Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:07
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:11
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19
6Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:26
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
8Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
12Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:55
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:57
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:59
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:04
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:09
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:15
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:16
22Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:18
23Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:20
24Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
26John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
27Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
29Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:32
30Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:37
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:38
32Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:42
33Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
34Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:01:43
35Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:44
36Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
37Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:49
38Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:50
39Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:52
40Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:57
43Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
44Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:02
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
47Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:07
48Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:02:08
49Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:02:09
50Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:02:10
51Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:11
52Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
53Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:13
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:14
55Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:16
56Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:02:17
57Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:21
58Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
59Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:23
60Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:24
61Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:26
62Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:02:27
63Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
64Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:02:33
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
66Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:02:34
68Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:35
70Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:02:36
71Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
72Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:02:39
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:40
75Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
76Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:02:41
78Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:02:48
79Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:02:50
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
81David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:59
82Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
83Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:03:00
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
86Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:02
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:10
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
89Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:12
90Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:13
91Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:18
92Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:19
93Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:03:20
94Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
96Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:03:24
97Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
98Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:28
99Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
101Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:37
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:38
104Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:39
105Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:03:42
106Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:43
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:48
108Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:49
109Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:50
110Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:52
111Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:03:53
112Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
113Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
114Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:55
115Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
116Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:56
117Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
118Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:00
119Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:04
121Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
122Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:05
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:06
124Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:08
125Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:04:09
126Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:10
127Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:04:11
128Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:04:12
129Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:18
131Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:04:21
132Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:22
133Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:04:24
135Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:04:25
136Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:26
138Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:28
139Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:32
140Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:04:35
141Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:04:36
142Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:44
143Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
144Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:04:47
145Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:50
146Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
147Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:52
148Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:54
149Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:56
150Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
151Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:04:58
152Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
153Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:05:00
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:05:03
155Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:05:04
156Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:06
157Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:10
158Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:20
159Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:05:24
160Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:31
161Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina0:05:32
162Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina0:06:28
163Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:11:05
DNFSantiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia

Intermediate split - 10km
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:35
2Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:02
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
4Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
5Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
8Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:29
9Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:33
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:34
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:41
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
19Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
20John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:52
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:53
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:54
26Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:55
27Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
28Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
29Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:00
30Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:02
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
32Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:10
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
34Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
35Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:12
36Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
37Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:01:13
38Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
43Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
44Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:19
45Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
46Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:21
48Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:01:22
49Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:24
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
51Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:01:25
52Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:26
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:27
54Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:01:28
55Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:32
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
57Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:33
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
59Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
60Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
61Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:34
62Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:35
63Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:36
64Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:37
68Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
69Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:41
71Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:01:42
72Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:43
73Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:01:44
74Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
75Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
76Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:01:50
77Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
78Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:01:51
79Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:01:55
80Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
81Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:01:57
82Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
83Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
84Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:01
85Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:02:02
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:03
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
90Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:04
91Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
92Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:07
93Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
94Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:02:10
95Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:14
97Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:15
99Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:17
101Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:20
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
103Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:21
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:23
105Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:02:25
108Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:02:26
112Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:27
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:28
114Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
115Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:30
116Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
117Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:32
118Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:35
120Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
121Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba0:02:36
122Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:37
123Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:38
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
126Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:39
127Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
128Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
130Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:46
131Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:02:47
132Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:48
133Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
134Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:02:50
135Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:51
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:52
137Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:54
138Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:56
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:59
140Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:03:00
141Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:02
142Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:03:03
143Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
144Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
145Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
146Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:03:06
147Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:08
149Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:03:10
150Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
151Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
152Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
153Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:13
154Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
155Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:14
156Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico0:03:15
157Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
158Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina0:03:20
159Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:28
160Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:40
161Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:03:55
162Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina0:04:11
163Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:06:14

Teams
1San Luis Somos Todos1:08:33
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:16
3Movistar Team0:00:48
4BMC Racing Team0:01:12
5Lampre-Merida0:02:14
6Orica GreenEdge0:02:26
7Funvic Brasilinvest0:02:38
8Katusha Team0:02:39
9Astana Pro Team
10Lotto Belisol0:03:33
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:45
12Androni Giocattoli0:04:15
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
14Team NetApp-Endura0:04:24
15Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:49
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:08
17Clos de Pirque-Trek
18Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:29
19Buenos Aires Provincia0:05:32
20Caja Rural0:05:34
21Argentina0:05:45
22Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:06:42
23Cuba0:07:08
24Mexico0:07:38
25Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:50
26CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:11
27ASC Dukla Praha0:12:07

General classification after stage 4
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:30:37
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:42
4Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:45
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:54
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:10
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:12
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:24
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
14Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:57
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:03
16Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:26
17Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
19Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:02:40
20Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:02:42
21Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:44
22Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
23Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:53
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
26Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:01
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:06
28Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:03:23
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:25
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:28
31Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:40
32Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:57
35Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina0:04:11
36Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:13
37David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:27
38Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:44
39Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:53
40Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:05:06
41Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:05:21
42Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:23
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:05:27
44Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:57
45Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:06:04
46Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:06:05
47Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:09
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:06:12
49Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:22
51Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:29
52Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:54
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
54Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:07:17
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:07:47
56Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:51
57Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
58Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:52
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:53
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:18
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:22
62Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:09:38
63Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:09:41
64Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:44
66Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:52
67Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:09:58
68Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:01
69Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:03
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:23
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:24
72Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:25
73Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:37
74Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:01
75Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:07
76Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:11:09
77Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:42
78Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:45
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:47
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:48
81Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:53
82Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:00
83Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
84Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:49
85Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:59
86Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:05
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:26
88Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:13:33
89Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:35
90Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:50
91Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:49
92Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:04
93Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest0:15:08
94Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:04
95Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:37
96Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:44
97Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:51
98Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:21:25
99John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:57
100Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:22:14
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:37
102Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba0:22:39
103Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:41
104Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:22:46
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:03
106Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:23:06
107Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:23:18
108Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:59
109Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:05
110Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:17
111Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:24:25
112Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:24:26
113Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:30
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:36
115Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:24:42
116Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:48
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:24:54
118Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:24:56
119Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:03
120Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:04
121Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:25:05
122Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:25:14
123Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:25
125Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:26
126Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:25:33
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:25:34
128Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:38
130Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:25:53
131Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:01
132Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:26:02
133Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:26:05
134Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:26:11
135Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:26:16
136Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:26:17
137Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:26:34
138Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina0:26:35
139Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:27:38
140Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:27:49
141Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:28:37
142Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:29:41
143Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:30:29
144Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:58
145Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:32:41
146Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:32:47
147Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:33:27
148Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:34:19
149Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:34:41
150Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:35:34
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:37:37
152Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:12
153Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:28
154Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:39:49
155Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest0:40:10
156Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:40:29
157Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico0:40:57
158Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:41:16
159Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:41:27
160Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:35
161Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina0:42:11
162Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina0:42:55
163Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:44:29

Mountains classification
1Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos13pts
2Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest10
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico7
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale6
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4

Sprint classification
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos11pts
2Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia6
3Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
4Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia3
5Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
7Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia2
8Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Young rider classification
1Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina12:34:48
2Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:01:53
3Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:18:55
4Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:19:07
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:25
6Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:21:51
7Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina0:22:24
8Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina0:28:30

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step37:35:52
2Movistar Team0:00:16
3Astana Pro Team0:01:43
4BMC Racing Team0:01:48
5Caja Rural0:04:45
6San Luis Somos Todos0:05:23
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
8Androni Giocattoli0:05:53
9Lampre-Merida0:08:13
10Lotto Belisol0:09:34
11Orica GreenEdge0:11:04
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:13
13Argentina0:11:21
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:43
15Funvic Brasilinvest0:13:40
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:42
17Katusha Team0:16:34
18Team NetApp-Endura0:22:45
19Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:23:13
20Jamis-Hagens Berman0:25:19
21Cuba0:29:19
22Clos de Pirque-Trek0:31:32
23Buenos Aires Provincia0:32:04
24Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:42:48
25Mexico0:50:42
26CCC Polsat Polkowice1:02:07
27ASC Dukla Praha1:12:10

 

