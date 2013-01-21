Image 1 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 With his stage win in Villa Mercedes, Mark Cavendish became the first leader of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos) leads the early seven-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) forced a selection which reduced the seven man break to four riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) at the finish of stage 1 in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish shakes hands with third place finisher Alessandro Petacchi on the podium in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Tour de San Luis stage 1 podium (L-R): Sacha Modolo, Mark Cavendish and Alessandro Petacchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 A beaming Mark Cavendish makes his way to the podium after winning the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 11 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium after winning the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 12 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 13 of 35 Mark Cavendish wins stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis ahead of Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 14 of 35 Thumbs up from Mark Cavendish who won his debut race for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Sylvain Chavenel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did plenty of work to assist teammate Mark Cavendish win the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 The finish to stage 1 didn't go as planned for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is beginning his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) at the finish in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 The Tour de San Luis in action during the first stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) opened his 2013 season in style with a sprint victory in the Tour de San Luis's opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 The Manx Missile celebrates victory in his first race of 2013, stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 In his first race for new team Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Mark Cavendish delivers a victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) blazes to victory in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in full flight, seconds away from winning stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Action during the opening stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) starts his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Argentina's Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale Pro Cycling) racing on home turf at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 The Tour de San Luis in action during stage one from San Luis to Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 The peloton gathers on the start line for the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is a popular man in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) poses with a fan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Stage one winner Mark Cavendish joins Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed the opening stage of Tour de San Luis, a 164km test from San Luis to Villa Mercedes. It was the perfect start for the British rider who joined the Belgian team in the winter. He pipped Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) to the line and also become the first leader of the race.

While Cavendish's speed and execution gave the impression of a clear cut win, it was anything but with a crash inside the last 500 metres as a number of debut lead-out trains attempted to compete.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step was made to work for the win too, not only setting the tempo when a seven-man break quick established themselves but also in the closing kilometres. Sylvain Chavanel, who had ridden tempo for much of the stage, provided one last pull for Cavendish and when the Belgian team began to fade inside the final 500 metres Cavendish seized his opportunity, leaping to Lampre-Merida's train before unleashing his sprint with 250 metres to go.

"All the teams are fresh and motivated, so it was real, real chaos," Cavendish said of the stage 1 finale. "It was hard to stay together. I had a few guys with me, and in the finishing straight, within one kilometre or 400 metres it was just kind of about staying at the front.

"It was hard with a bit of a dip into the finish and nothing really marking 100 metres or 200 metres, so I just kind of jumped at 250 metres. I knew when I jumped I'd have a good shot at it, even though there was some wind. I'm so happy I could win."

Cavendish was quick to praise the work of his new teammates for providing him with the opportunity to vie for victory in his first race of the season. "The team did a great job for me today," Cavendish said. "We were the first team to start riding, with Martin Velits at the beginning, we were present at the front the whole day. We got help from other teams too, the sprinter teams, but the guys just rode so strong and stayed with me the whole day. It is so nice to have a team with me that is 100 percent committed. I'm so, so proud of the guys today."

The frantic finale was merely the culmination of a difficult stage. On paper the parcours appeared relatively uncomplicated, with a long finishing straight and only the Argentine road furniture in the way.

And with the majority of the WorldTour teams content to ease their legs into a news season and catch up for the first time this year, Gabriel N. Juarez (Argentina), Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Magno Nazaret (Funvic Brasilinvest), Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos), Walter F. Perez (Buenos Aires Provincia), Flavio De Luna (Mexico) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were allowed to escape.

The seven leaders built up a a healthy eight-minute lead as they raced over the only categorised climb of Alto Saladillo at 55 kilometres. However, the European sprinters have not come to Argentina just to soak up the sun and Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Cannondale, Androni Giocattoli and Lampre-Merida all had reason to organise a chase. Omega Pharma was first on the scene, limiting the break to four minutes by the time they raced through Viejo Almacen with 55 kilometres remaining.

Perez picked up both intermediate sprints, with De Luna doing enough to secure the KOM jersey by winning the sprint on the only climb of the stage, rated third category.

Inside the last 50km the break began to split: cooperation wasn't a problem, fatigue was, with Hacecky breaking clear and Perez attempting to give chase. A brief reformation took place with Hacecky, Perez, Juarez and Nazaret joining forces but their advantage over a now focused peloton was under 2:45 and slipping fast.

Lampre-Merida, Bardiani, BMC and Cannondale joined Omega Pharma on the front. Cannondale Pro Cycling was intent on leading Lucas Sebastian Haedo to the line, Sagan offering his services as lead-out, but in the chaos, and the crash, the pair split from each other, with Lampre smartly working off the back of Omega's effort to dominate the sprint. Cavendish, however, navigated the chaotic finale to perfection and was a clear winner.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:48:04 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 14 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 15 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 17 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 21 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 23 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 27 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 28 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 31 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 33 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 37 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 55 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 59 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 62 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 63 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 64 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 65 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 67 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 68 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 70 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 76 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 79 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 86 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 94 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 95 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 96 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 100 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 101 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 102 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 103 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 104 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 105 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 106 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 111 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico 114 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 116 Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico 117 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 118 Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 119 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 120 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 121 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 122 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 123 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 124 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 127 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 128 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 129 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 131 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 132 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 136 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 139 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 140 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 141 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 142 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 143 Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 144 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 145 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 147 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 149 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 150 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 151 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 152 Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 153 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 154 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 157 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 159 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 161 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 162 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 163 Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:26 164 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:00:48 165 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 166 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 167 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:25 168 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:36 169 Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico 0:02:04 170 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 171 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:06 172 Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico 0:02:38 173 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 174 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:03:26 175 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:05:36 DNF Jose Luis Rivera (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek

Mountain 1 - Alto Saladillo (Cat. 3) 55km 1 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 3 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2 3 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 1

Sprint 1 - La Toma, 78.4km 1 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 3 pts 2 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 3 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint 2 - Juan Llerena, 105.3km 1 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 3 pts 2 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 3 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 1

Teams 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11:24:12 2 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 Lampre-Merida 4 Caja Rural 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Lotto Belisol 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Buenos Aires Provincia 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Orica GreenEdge 16 Team NetApp-Endura 17 Cuba 18 Movistar Team 19 Astana Pro Team 20 Argentina 21 Funvic Brasilinvest 22 San Luis Somos Todos 23 ASC Dukla Praha 24 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Clos de Pirque-Trek 26 Mexico 27 Katusha Team

General classification after stage 1 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:48:04 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek 14 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 15 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 17 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 21 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 23 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 27 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest 28 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 31 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 33 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 37 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 55 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 59 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 62 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 63 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 64 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 65 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 67 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 68 Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 70 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 76 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 79 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 86 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 94 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 95 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 96 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 100 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 101 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 102 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 103 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 104 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 105 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 106 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 111 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico 114 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 116 Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico 117 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest 118 Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 119 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 120 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 121 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 122 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 123 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 124 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 127 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 128 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 129 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team 131 Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba 132 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team 136 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 139 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 140 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina 141 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 142 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 143 Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 144 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 145 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 147 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 149 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 150 Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina 151 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 152 Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 153 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 154 Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 157 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico 159 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba 161 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 163 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 164 Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:26 165 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek 0:00:48 166 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 167 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 168 Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:25 169 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:36 170 Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico 0:02:04 171 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 172 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:06 173 Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico 0:02:38 174 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 0:03:26 175 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico 0:05:36

Mountains classification 1 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 3 pts 2 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2 3 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest 1

Sprint classification 1 Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 6 pts 2 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 3 Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina 1 4 Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 1

Young rider classification 1 Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 2 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 4 Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 7 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 8 Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina 9 Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico 10 Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico 11 Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina