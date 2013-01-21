Trending

Cavendish wins opening stage at Tour de San Luis

Manx Missile victorious in Omega Pharma-Quick Step debut

Image 1 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

With his stage win in Villa Mercedes, Mark Cavendish became the first leader of the Tour de San Luis.

With his stage win in Villa Mercedes, Mark Cavendish became the first leader of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos) leads the early seven-man break.

Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos) leads the early seven-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) forced a selection which reduced the seven man break to four riders.

Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha) forced a selection which reduced the seven man break to four riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) at the finish of stage 1 in Villa Mercedes.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) at the finish of stage 1 in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish shakes hands with third place finisher Alessandro Petacchi on the podium in Villa Mercedes.

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish shakes hands with third place finisher Alessandro Petacchi on the podium in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Tour de San Luis stage 1 podium (L-R): Sacha Modolo, Mark Cavendish and Alessandro Petacchi

Tour de San Luis stage 1 podium (L-R): Sacha Modolo, Mark Cavendish and Alessandro Petacchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

A beaming Mark Cavendish makes his way to the podium after winning the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.

A beaming Mark Cavendish makes his way to the podium after winning the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium stage.

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 11 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium after winning the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) steps onto the podium after winning the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 12 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the Tour de San Luis.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 13 of 35

Mark Cavendish wins stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis ahead of Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi.

Mark Cavendish wins stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis ahead of Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)
Image 14 of 35

Thumbs up from Mark Cavendish who won his debut race for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

Thumbs up from Mark Cavendish who won his debut race for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 35

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish in Villa Mercedes.

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Sylvain Chavenel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did plenty of work to assist teammate Mark Cavendish win the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis.

Sylvain Chavenel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did plenty of work to assist teammate Mark Cavendish win the opening stage at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

The finish to stage 1 didn't go as planned for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox)

The finish to stage 1 didn't go as planned for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is beginning his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis.

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is beginning his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) at the finish in Villa Mercedes.

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) at the finish in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

The Tour de San Luis in action during the first stage.

The Tour de San Luis in action during the first stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) opened his 2013 season in style with a sprint victory in the Tour de San Luis's opening stage.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) opened his 2013 season in style with a sprint victory in the Tour de San Luis's opening stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

The Manx Missile celebrates victory in his first race of 2013, stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

The Manx Missile celebrates victory in his first race of 2013, stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

In his first race for new team Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Mark Cavendish delivers a victory.

In his first race for new team Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Mark Cavendish delivers a victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) blazes to victory in Villa Mercedes.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) blazes to victory in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in full flight, seconds away from winning stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in full flight, seconds away from winning stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Action during the opening stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.

Action during the opening stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) starts his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) starts his 2013 season at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Argentina's Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale Pro Cycling) racing on home turf at the Tour de San Luis.

Argentina's Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale Pro Cycling) racing on home turf at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

The Tour de San Luis in action during stage one from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.

The Tour de San Luis in action during stage one from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

The peloton gathers on the start line for the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.

The peloton gathers on the start line for the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is a popular man in Argentina.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is a popular man in Argentina.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) poses with a fan.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) poses with a fan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Stage one winner Mark Cavendish joins Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi on the podium.

Stage one winner Mark Cavendish joins Sacha Modolo and Alessandro Petacchi on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed the opening stage of Tour de San Luis, a 164km test from San Luis to Villa Mercedes. It was the perfect start for the British rider who joined the Belgian team in the winter. He pipped Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) to the line and also become the first leader of the race.

Related Articles

Cavendish opens his Omega Pharma account at the Tour de San Luis

While Cavendish's speed and execution gave the impression of a clear cut win, it was anything but with a crash inside the last 500 metres as a number of debut lead-out trains attempted to compete.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step was made to work for the win too, not only setting the tempo when a seven-man break quick established themselves but also in the closing kilometres. Sylvain Chavanel, who had ridden tempo for much of the stage, provided one last pull for Cavendish and when the Belgian team began to fade inside the final 500 metres Cavendish seized his opportunity, leaping to Lampre-Merida's train before unleashing his sprint with 250 metres to go.

"All the teams are fresh and motivated, so it was real, real chaos," Cavendish said of the stage 1 finale. "It was hard to stay together. I had a few guys with me, and in the finishing straight, within one kilometre or 400 metres it was just kind of about staying at the front.

"It was hard with a bit of a dip into the finish and nothing really marking 100 metres or 200 metres, so I just kind of jumped at 250 metres. I knew when I jumped I'd have a good shot at it, even though there was some wind. I'm so happy I could win."

Cavendish was quick to praise the work of his new teammates for providing him with the opportunity to vie for victory in his first race of the season. "The team did a great job for me today," Cavendish said. "We were the first team to start riding, with Martin Velits at the beginning, we were present at the front the whole day. We got help from other teams too, the sprinter teams, but the guys just rode so strong and stayed with me the whole day. It is so nice to have a team with me that is 100 percent committed. I'm so, so proud of the guys today."

The frantic finale was merely the culmination of a difficult stage. On paper the parcours appeared relatively uncomplicated, with a long finishing straight and only the Argentine road furniture in the way.

And with the majority of the WorldTour teams content to ease their legs into a news season and catch up for the first time this year, Gabriel N. Juarez (Argentina), Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Magno Nazaret (Funvic Brasilinvest), Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos), Walter F. Perez (Buenos Aires Provincia), Flavio De Luna (Mexico) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were allowed to escape.

The seven leaders built up a a healthy eight-minute lead as they raced over the only categorised climb of Alto Saladillo at 55 kilometres. However, the European sprinters have not come to Argentina just to soak up the sun and Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Cannondale, Androni Giocattoli and Lampre-Merida all had reason to organise a chase. Omega Pharma was first on the scene, limiting the break to four minutes by the time they raced through Viejo Almacen with 55 kilometres remaining.

Perez picked up both intermediate sprints, with De Luna doing enough to secure the KOM jersey by winning the sprint on the only climb of the stage, rated third category.

Inside the last 50km the break began to split: cooperation wasn't a problem, fatigue was, with Hacecky breaking clear and Perez attempting to give chase. A brief reformation took place with Hacecky, Perez, Juarez and Nazaret joining forces but their advantage over a now focused peloton was under 2:45 and slipping fast.

Lampre-Merida, Bardiani, BMC and Cannondale joined Omega Pharma on the front. Cannondale Pro Cycling was intent on leading Lucas Sebastian Haedo to the line, Sagan offering his services as lead-out, but in the chaos, and the crash, the pair split from each other, with Lampre smartly working off the back of Omega's effort to dominate the sprint. Cavendish, however, navigated the chaotic finale to perfection and was a clear winner.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:48:04
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
14Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
16Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
20Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
21Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
23Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
27Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
31Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
33Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
37Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
55Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
58Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
59David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
62Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
63Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
64Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
65Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
67Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
68Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
69Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
70Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
76Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
79Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
84Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
85Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
86Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
90Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
94Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
95Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
96Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
100Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
101Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
102Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
103Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
104Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
105Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
106Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
109Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
111Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
114Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
116Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
117Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
118Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
119Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
120Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
121Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
122Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
123Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
124Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
125Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
127Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
128Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
129Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
130Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
131Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
132Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
136Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
139Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
140Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
141Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
142Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
143Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
144Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
145Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
147Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
149Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
150Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
151Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
152Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
153Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
154Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
157Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
159Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
161Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
162Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
163Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:26
164Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:00:48
165Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
166Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
167Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:25
168Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:36
169Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico0:02:04
170Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
171Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:06
172Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico0:02:38
173Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
174Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:03:26
175Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:05:36
DNFJose Luis Rivera (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek

Mountain 1 - Alto Saladillo (Cat. 3) 55km
1Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico3pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
3Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest1

Sprint 1 - La Toma, 78.4km
1Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia3pts
2Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
3Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint 2 - Juan Llerena, 105.3km
1Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia3pts
2Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
3Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha1

Teams
1Cannondale Pro Cycling11:24:12
2Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
3Lampre-Merida
4Caja Rural
5Jamis-Hagens Berman
6Androni Giocattoli
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Lotto Belisol
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10BMC Racing Team
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12Buenos Aires Provincia
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Orica GreenEdge
16Team NetApp-Endura
17Cuba
18Movistar Team
19Astana Pro Team
20Argentina
21Funvic Brasilinvest
22San Luis Somos Todos
23ASC Dukla Praha
24Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Clos de Pirque-Trek
26Mexico
27Katusha Team

General classification after stage 1
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:48:04
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
14Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
16Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
20Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
21Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
23Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
27Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
31Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
33Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
37Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
55Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
58Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
59David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
62Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
63Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
64Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
65Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
67Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
68Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
69Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
70Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
76Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
79Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
84Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
85Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
86Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
90Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
94Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
95Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
96Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
100Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
101Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
102Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
103Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
104Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
105Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
106Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
109Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
111Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
114Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
116Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
117Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
118Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
119Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
120Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
121Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
122Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
123Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
124Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
125Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
127Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
128Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
129Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
130Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
131Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
132Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
136Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
139Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
140Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
141Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
142Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
143Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
144Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
145Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
147Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
149Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
150Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
151Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
152Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
153Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
154Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
157Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
159Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
161Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
162Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
163Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
164Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:26
165Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek0:00:48
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
167Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
168Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:25
169Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:36
170Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico0:02:04
171Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
172Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:06
173Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico0:02:38
174Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest0:03:26
175Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico0:05:36

Mountains classification
1Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico3pts
2Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
3Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest1

Sprint classification
1Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia6pts
2Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
3Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina1
4Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha1

Young rider classification
1Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
2Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
4Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
6Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
7Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
8Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
9Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
10Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
11Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina

Teams classification
1Cannondale Pro Cycling11:24:12
2Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
3Lampre-Merida
4Caja Rural
5Jamis-Hagens Berman
6Androni Giocattoli
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Lotto Belisol
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10BMC Racing Team
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12Buenos Aires Provincia
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Orica GreenEdge
15Team NetApp-Endura
16Cuba
17Movistar Team
18Astana Pro Team
19Argentina
20Clos de Pirque-Trek
21Funvic Brasilinvest
22ASC Dukla Praha
23San Luis Somos Todos
24Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Mexico
26Katusha Team

Latest on Cyclingnews