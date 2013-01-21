Cavendish wins opening stage at Tour de San Luis
Manx Missile victorious in Omega Pharma-Quick Step debut
Stage 1: San Luis - Villa Mercedes
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed the opening stage of Tour de San Luis, a 164km test from San Luis to Villa Mercedes. It was the perfect start for the British rider who joined the Belgian team in the winter. He pipped Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) to the line and also become the first leader of the race.
While Cavendish's speed and execution gave the impression of a clear cut win, it was anything but with a crash inside the last 500 metres as a number of debut lead-out trains attempted to compete.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step was made to work for the win too, not only setting the tempo when a seven-man break quick established themselves but also in the closing kilometres. Sylvain Chavanel, who had ridden tempo for much of the stage, provided one last pull for Cavendish and when the Belgian team began to fade inside the final 500 metres Cavendish seized his opportunity, leaping to Lampre-Merida's train before unleashing his sprint with 250 metres to go.
"All the teams are fresh and motivated, so it was real, real chaos," Cavendish said of the stage 1 finale. "It was hard to stay together. I had a few guys with me, and in the finishing straight, within one kilometre or 400 metres it was just kind of about staying at the front.
"It was hard with a bit of a dip into the finish and nothing really marking 100 metres or 200 metres, so I just kind of jumped at 250 metres. I knew when I jumped I'd have a good shot at it, even though there was some wind. I'm so happy I could win."
Cavendish was quick to praise the work of his new teammates for providing him with the opportunity to vie for victory in his first race of the season. "The team did a great job for me today," Cavendish said. "We were the first team to start riding, with Martin Velits at the beginning, we were present at the front the whole day. We got help from other teams too, the sprinter teams, but the guys just rode so strong and stayed with me the whole day. It is so nice to have a team with me that is 100 percent committed. I'm so, so proud of the guys today."
The frantic finale was merely the culmination of a difficult stage. On paper the parcours appeared relatively uncomplicated, with a long finishing straight and only the Argentine road furniture in the way.
And with the majority of the WorldTour teams content to ease their legs into a news season and catch up for the first time this year, Gabriel N. Juarez (Argentina), Martin Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Magno Nazaret (Funvic Brasilinvest), Juan A. Lucero (San Luis Somos Todos), Walter F. Perez (Buenos Aires Provincia), Flavio De Luna (Mexico) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman) were allowed to escape.
The seven leaders built up a a healthy eight-minute lead as they raced over the only categorised climb of Alto Saladillo at 55 kilometres. However, the European sprinters have not come to Argentina just to soak up the sun and Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Cannondale, Androni Giocattoli and Lampre-Merida all had reason to organise a chase. Omega Pharma was first on the scene, limiting the break to four minutes by the time they raced through Viejo Almacen with 55 kilometres remaining.
Perez picked up both intermediate sprints, with De Luna doing enough to secure the KOM jersey by winning the sprint on the only climb of the stage, rated third category.
Inside the last 50km the break began to split: cooperation wasn't a problem, fatigue was, with Hacecky breaking clear and Perez attempting to give chase. A brief reformation took place with Hacecky, Perez, Juarez and Nazaret joining forces but their advantage over a now focused peloton was under 2:45 and slipping fast.
Lampre-Merida, Bardiani, BMC and Cannondale joined Omega Pharma on the front. Cannondale Pro Cycling was intent on leading Lucas Sebastian Haedo to the line, Sagan offering his services as lead-out, but in the chaos, and the crash, the pair split from each other, with Lampre smartly working off the back of Omega's effort to dominate the sprint. Cavendish, however, navigated the chaotic finale to perfection and was a clear winner.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:48:04
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Gustavo Hernandez (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|14
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|17
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|18
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|20
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|21
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|23
|Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Enzo Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|27
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest
|28
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Andres I. Pereyra (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|30
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|31
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|33
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|34
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|37
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Bartiomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Alessandro Vanotti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|55
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Alexander Wetternail (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|59
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|64
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|67
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|68
|Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|70
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Damis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|73
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|76
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Carlos Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|84
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|88
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|92
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|95
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|96
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|99
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|100
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|101
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|102
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|104
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|105
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|106
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|109
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|111
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
|114
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Julian P. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|116
|Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
|117
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Funvic Brasilinvest
|118
|Milan Kadlek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|119
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|120
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|121
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|124
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Claudio M. Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|127
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|128
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|129
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha Team
|131
|Lisnandy Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|132
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|133
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|135
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|136
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|139
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|140
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
|141
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|142
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|143
|Juan Ferrari (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|144
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|145
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Andrey Sartasov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|147
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|149
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|150
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Argentina
|151
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|152
|Santiago A. Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|153
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|154
|Leandro Atencio (Arg) Argentina
|155
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|157
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Ivan Carvajal (Mex) Mexico
|159
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Agustin Diaz (Cub) Cuba
|161
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|162
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|163
|Juiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:26
|164
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|0:00:48
|165
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|166
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|167
|Juan A. Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:25
|168
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:36
|169
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:04
|170
|Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|171
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|172
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:38
|173
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|174
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:03:26
|175
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:36
|DNF
|Jose Luis Rivera (Arg) Clos de Pirque-Trek
|1
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|3
|pts
|2
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|3
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest
|1
|1
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|3
|pts
|2
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|Gabriel N. Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|1
|Walter F. Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|3
|pts
|2
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|Vojitech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|1
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:24:12
|2
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|Caja Rural
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Cuba
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Argentina
|21
|Funvic Brasilinvest
|22
|San Luis Somos Todos
|23
|ASC Dukla Praha
|24
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Clos de Pirque-Trek
|26
|Mexico
|27
|Katusha Team
|1
|Lucas M. Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Alejandro Sivori (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|8
|Alfredo Gutierrez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Carlos J. Valera (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Daniel Badilla (Mex) Mexico
|11
|Leonel Sarrachine (Arg) Argentina
