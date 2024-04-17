Tour de Romandie 2024 route

By Jackie Tyson
published

High alpine stage race through Switzerland includes 657km and two mountaintop finishes

Image 1 of 13
Map of 2024 Tour de Romandie, with 657 total kilometres over six days
Map of 2024 Tour de Romandie, with 657 total kilometres over six days(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The Tour de Romandie returns for six days of racing across the high alpine mountains of Switzerland from April 23-28, 2024. The WorldTour event serves as a proving ground for teams headed to the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d’Italia. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1