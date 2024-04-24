Tour de Romandie: Godon and Vendrame go 1-2 for Decathlon AG2R on stage 1

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Gianni Vermeersch takes final podium spot in hectic sprint finish

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
FRIBOURG SWITZERLAND APRIL 24 LR Stage winner Dorian Godon of France and Andrea Vendrame of Italy and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ccelebrate at finish line during the 77th Tour De Romandie 2024 Stage 1 a 1657km stage from Chateau dOex to Fribourg UCIWT on April 24 2024 in Fribourg Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tour de Romandie 2024: Dorian Godon of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale wins stage 1 with teammate Andrea Vendrame (right) in second(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) wove his way through the slim gaps in the final metres of bunch kick with savvy bike handling skills and then carried his sprint across the finish line to win stage 1 and take the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Romandie.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews