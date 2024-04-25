Tour de Romandie: Thibau Nys wins stage 2 as Plapp attacks for GC
Lidl-Trek rider snags overall lead as Godon distanced
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) survived an all-day breakaway and still had enough left in the tank to win a three-rider sprint to secure the stage 2 victory and the overall lead at the Tour de Romandie.
Nys was part of an original six-rider breakaway, but only he and Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) made it to the last kilometre of the final 7km ascent before being joined by bridger Australian Champion Luke Plapp (Ineos-Grenadiers).
Plapp led the trio into the last 500 metres of the climb and then surged in an attempt to win the stage, but Vendrame hung onto his wheel and jumped through an inside bend in the road with 300 metres to go, with Nys on his wheel.
Nys was the fastest of the three when he launched his sprint in the final metres to take the stage win and the lead in the overall classification on the hilltop finish in Salvan/Les Marécottes. Vendrame finished in second place, and Plapp was forced to settle for third on the day.
More to come.
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
