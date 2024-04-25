Tour de Romandie: Thibau Nys wins stage 2 as Plapp attacks for GC

Image 1 of 13 Thibau Nys celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Mosca and Eduardo Sepulveda (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos and EF-EasyPost patrol the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Dorion Godon (Decathlon-AG2R) (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) The cows were interested in the spectacle (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) survived an all-day breakaway and still had enough left in the tank to win a three-rider sprint to secure the stage 2 victory and the overall lead at the Tour de Romandie.

Nys was part of an original six-rider breakaway, but only he and Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) made it to the last kilometre of the final 7km ascent before being joined by bridger Australian Champion Luke Plapp (Ineos-Grenadiers).

Plapp led the trio into the last 500 metres of the climb and then surged in an attempt to win the stage, but Vendrame hung onto his wheel and jumped through an inside bend in the road with 300 metres to go, with Nys on his wheel.

Nys was the fastest of the three when he launched his sprint in the final metres to take the stage win and the lead in the overall classification on the hilltop finish in Salvan/Les Marécottes. Vendrame finished in second place, and Plapp was forced to settle for third on the day.

More to come.

Results

