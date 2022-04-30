Tour de Romandie: Higuita and Vlasov go 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe on summit finish of Zinal

By published

Dennis holds onto the overall race lead

Image 1 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 LR Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Bora Hansgrohe Team celebrating wrongly Ben Alexander Oconnor of Australia and AG2R Citroen Team Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Bora Hansgrohe Team stage winner and Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates sprint at finish line during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Sergio Higuita led home a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two on the summit finish of Zinal on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 A general view of the peloton competing during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo Visma Turquoise Leader Jersey C competes during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Rohan Dennis and Jumbo-Visma during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 James Knox of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 scar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 scar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

ZINAL VAL DANNIVIERS SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 LR Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands Rohan Dennis of Australia Turquoise Leader Jersey Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma and Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ lead the peloton during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 4 a 1801km stage from Aigle to Zinal Val dAnniviers 1664m TDR2022 on April 30 2022 in Zinal Val dAnniviers Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Jumbbo-Visma and overall leader Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Higuita led home a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two on the summit finish of Zinal on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie, taking the win ahead of teammate Aleksandr Vlasov.

The Colombian sped home from a select lead group 200 metres from the line, sprinting just ahead of his teammate to the line as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) took third and fourth just behind.

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) hangs on to the race lead despite shedding three seconds at the line, while there was heartbreak for Einer Rubio (Movistar), who was caught just 300 metres from the line after putting in a solo attack after the day's breakaway was caught 10km out.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:58:52
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 17:27:01
2Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:25
5Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:30
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:32
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:41
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:42
10Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Puddicombe

Latest on Cyclingnews