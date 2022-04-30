Tour de Romandie: Higuita and Vlasov go 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe on summit finish of Zinal

Image 1 of 9 Sergio Higuita led home a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two on the summit finish of Zinal on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 The peloton racing stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Rohan Dennis and Jumbo-Visma during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour de Romandie: Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar Team), James Knox (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Jumbbo-Visma and overall leader Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Higuita led home a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two on the summit finish of Zinal on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie, taking the win ahead of teammate Aleksandr Vlasov.

The Colombian sped home from a select lead group 200 metres from the line, sprinting just ahead of his teammate to the line as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) took third and fourth just behind.

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) hangs on to the race lead despite shedding three seconds at the line, while there was heartbreak for Einer Rubio (Movistar), who was caught just 300 metres from the line after putting in a solo attack after the day's breakaway was caught 10km out.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:58:52 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team