Tour de Romandie: Higuita and Vlasov go 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe on summit finish of Zinal
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Dennis holds onto the overall race lead
Sergio Higuita led home a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two on the summit finish of Zinal on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie, taking the win ahead of teammate Aleksandr Vlasov.
The Colombian sped home from a select lead group 200 metres from the line, sprinting just ahead of his teammate to the line as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) took third and fourth just behind.
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) hangs on to the race lead despite shedding three seconds at the line, while there was heartbreak for Einer Rubio (Movistar), who was caught just 300 metres from the line after putting in a solo attack after the day's breakaway was caught 10km out.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:58:52
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|17:27:01
|2
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:30
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:32
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:37
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:41
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:00:42
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
