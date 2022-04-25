Tour de Romandie past winners

Champions 1947 - 2021

FRIBOURG SWITZERLAND MAY 02 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 5 a 1619km Individual Time Trial stage from Fribourg to Fribourg 614m Cheese Trophy ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on May 02 2021 in Fribourg Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Romandie past winners
YearRider Name (Country) Team
2021Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2020no race
2019Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2018Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
2017Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2016Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2015Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
2014Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2012Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2010Simon Špilak (Slo) Lampre–Farnese Vini
2009Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2008Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2007Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2006Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
2005Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak
2004Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak
2003Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport
2001Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Valli & Valli
1999Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
1998Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina–Lotus
1997Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–GB
1996Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei–GB
1995Toni Rominger (Sui) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Pascal Richard (Sui) Ariostea
1992Andy Hampsten (USA) Motorola
1991Toni Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
1990Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
1989Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
1988Gerard Veldscholten (Ned) Weinmann-La Suisse
1987Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1986Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi
1985Jörg Müller (Sui) Skil-Sem
1984Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
1983Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Jostein Wilmann (Nor) Capri Sonne
1981Tommy Prim (Swe) Bianchi
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1979Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1978Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1976Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1975Francisco Galdos (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
1974Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gitane
1973Wilfried David (Bel)
1972Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1971Gianni Motta (Ita)
1970Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
1969Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1967Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1966Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1965Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1964Rolf Maurer (Sui)
1963Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1962Guido De Rosso (Ita) Molteni
1961Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1960Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1959Kurt Gimmi (Sui)
1958Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1957Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1955René Strehler (Sui)
1954Jean Forestier (Fra)
1953Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1952Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
1951Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1950Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1949Gino Bartali (Ita)
1948Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1947Désiré Keteleer (Bel)

 

