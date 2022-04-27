Tour de Romandie: Teuns snatches victory from Dennis on stage 1
GC lead moves to Jumbo-Visma rider as Ethan Hayter caught in crash with 15km to go
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) has won stage one of the Tour de Romandie and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) has moved into the top spot on GC. former leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was amongst the dozens of riders losing time in a major late crash.
Second was Dennis on the line, with Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
The steep final uphill finish at Romont was preceded by a ferocious battle, with dozens of riders coming down in the late pile-up that felled Hayter and leaving only a 50-strong peloton ahead.
Dennis led out the charge on the foot of the climb and was still ahead in the last 100 metres, but Teuns just pipped him to the line.
More to come...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|4:23:58
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|16
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|23
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|25
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|26
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|29
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|37
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:18
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:00:25
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:41
|48
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|49
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:00
|50
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:28
|53
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|55
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|61
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|64
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:42
|66
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|67
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|69
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|70
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|71
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|73
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|74
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:12
|75
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:13
|76
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:38
|77
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:52
|78
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|79
|Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:03:32
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:07
|81
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:33
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|84
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|85
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|87
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|88
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|89
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|90
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|94
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|95
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:38
|96
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:07:19
|97
|Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|98
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:32
|99
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:47
|100
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|101
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|102
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:13
|104
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:29
|105
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|107
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|109
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:10:31
|110
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|111
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|113
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|115
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|116
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|118
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:34
|119
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10:37
|120
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|121
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|122
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|123
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|124
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|125
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|126
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|127
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:40
|128
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:14
|129
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|130
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|131
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|15
|2
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|3
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|2
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|3
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|14
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|8
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|11
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|3
|3
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|2
|4
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|3
|3
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|2
|4
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|5
|2
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|3
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|2
|4
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:00
|2
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|3
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|8
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|10
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|11
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:23
|12
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|13
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:43
|14
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:26
|15
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|16
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:45
|18
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:05
|19
|Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:03:30
|20
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:31
|21
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|23
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:07:17
|24
|Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|25
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:45
|26
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:27
|27
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:29
|30
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10:35
|33
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|34
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:38
|35
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:12
|36
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|37
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:21
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:12:02
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Cofidis
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|9
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|10
|Team DSM
|0:00:46
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:26
|12
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:01:28
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:49
|14
|Swiss Cycling
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:05
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:19
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:04
|18
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:11
|19
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:08:06
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:16
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|4:29:48
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:18
|5
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:22
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|12
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:26
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:28
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:00:31
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|22
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:33
|23
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|25
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:36
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|29
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:41
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:00:43
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|33
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|34
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|35
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:48
|38
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|41
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:51
|42
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:00:56
|43
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|44
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:58
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:03
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:08
|48
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:12
|49
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|50
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:31
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:47
|52
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|53
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|54
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|55
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|56
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:55
|57
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:01:58
|58
|Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:59
|59
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:01
|60
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:03
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:04
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:11
|64
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:12
|65
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|66
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:15
|67
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:18
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:21
|69
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|70
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:22
|71
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:26
|72
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:32
|73
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:37
|74
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:46
|75
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:59
|76
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:17
|77
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:32
|78
|Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:04:04
|79
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:15
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:33
|81
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:48
|82
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|83
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:06
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:09
|85
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:11
|87
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:12
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:05:16
|89
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:17
|90
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|91
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:05:18
|92
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:21
|93
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:23
|95
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:07:11
|96
|Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:07:54
|97
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:08:01
|98
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08:03
|99
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08:09
|100
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:12
|101
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:27
|102
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:30
|103
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:38
|104
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10:53
|105
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|106
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:55
|107
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10:56
|108
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:57
|109
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|110
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:58
|111
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:11:01
|112
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|113
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|114
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:11:03
|115
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:11:04
|116
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|118
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:05
|119
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:06
|120
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:10
|121
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:11:13
|122
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:11:16
|124
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:11:18
|125
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:11:19
|126
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:35
|127
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:29
|128
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:48
|129
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:57
|130
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:59
|131
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:14:00
|132
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:14:17
|133
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:33
|134
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:56
|135
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|55
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|6
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|8
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|9
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|12
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16
|13
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|15
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|14
|16
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|18
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|19
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|20
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|22
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|23
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|25
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|6
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|5
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|29
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|2
|32
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|2
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|10
|3
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|7
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|7
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|8
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|9
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:30:08
|2
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:06
|6
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|7
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:16
|8
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:25
|10
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|11
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:36
|13
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:43
|14
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|15
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:32
|16
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:01:38
|17
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:02
|18
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:12
|19
|Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:03:44
|20
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:51
|21
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:01
|22
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:07:34
|24
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:07:41
|25
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:43
|26
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10:35
|27
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:37
|29
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:44
|30
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:45
|31
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:46
|32
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:53
|33
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:10:59
|34
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:09
|35
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:28
|36
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:37
|37
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:39
|38
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:40
|39
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:57
|40
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:30:33
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Cofidis
|0:00:20
|7
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:26
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:36
|10
|Team DSM
|0:00:51
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|12
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:01:15
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:44
|14
|Swiss Cycling
|0:02:16
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:43
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:50
|17
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:20
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:23
|19
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:08:24
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:02
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
