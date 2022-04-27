Tour de Romandie: Teuns snatches victory from Dennis on stage 1

GC lead moves to Jumbo-Visma rider as Ethan Hayter caught in crash with 15km to go

Dylan Teuns wins stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) has won stage one of the Tour de Romandie and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) has moved into the top spot on GC. former leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was amongst the dozens of riders losing time in a major late crash.

Second was Dennis on the line, with Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
The steep final uphill finish at Romont was preceded by a ferocious battle, with dozens of riders coming down in the late pile-up that felled Hayter and leaving only a 50-strong peloton ahead.

Dennis led out the charge on the foot of the climb and was still ahead in the last 100 metres, but Teuns just pipped him to the line.

More to come...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 4:23:58
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:04
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
8Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
22Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
23Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
25Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
26Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
29Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
30Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
31Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
34Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
36Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling
37Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:18
38Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
39Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
40Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
42Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:25
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:41
48Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
49Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:00
50Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
51Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:28
53Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
55Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
60Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
61Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
64Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
65Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:42
66Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47
67Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team
68Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
69Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
70Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
71Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
73Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07
74Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:12
75Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:13
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:38
77Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:52
78Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26
79Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:32
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:07
81Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:33
82Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
84Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
85Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
87Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
88Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
89Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
90Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
91Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
94Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
95Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:38
96Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:19
97Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
98Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:32
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:47
100Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
101Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
102Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:13
104Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:29
105Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
107Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
108Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
109Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:10:31
110Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
111Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
112James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
113Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
114Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
115Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
116Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
118Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:34
119Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:37
120Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
121Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
122Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
124Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
125Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
126Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
127Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:40
128Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:14
129Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
130Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
131Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:23

Sprint 1 - Fey km. 50.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15
2Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
3Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6

Sprint 2 - Lentigny km. 151
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 15
2Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10
3Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 6

Sprint 3 - Romont km. 178
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 50
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 30
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 14
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 12
8Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
10Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7
11Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 6
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4
14Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 - Suchy km. 39.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3
3Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2
4Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 2 - Esmonts km. 71.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3
3Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2
4Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 3 - Massonnens km. 120.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 5
2Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 3
3Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2
4Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountain 4 - Massonnens km. 167.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 5
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
4Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:00
2Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02
3Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
4Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
6Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
7Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
8Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
9Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
10Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20
11Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:23
12Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
13Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43
14Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26
15Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling
16Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
17Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45
18Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:05
19Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:30
20Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:31
21Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
23Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:17
24Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling
25Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:45
26Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:27
27Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
29Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:29
30Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
32Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:35
33Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
34Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:38
35Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:12
36Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling
37Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
38Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:21

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 13:12:02
2UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02
3Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
4Movistar Team
5Israel-Premier Tech
6Cofidis
7Trek-Segafredo
8Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
9Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
10Team DSM 0:00:46
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26
12QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:01:28
13EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:49
14Swiss Cycling
15Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:05
16Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:19
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04
18AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:11
19BikeExchange-Jayco 0:08:06
20Lotto Soudal 0:12:16

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 4:29:48
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:18
5Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:20
6Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
7Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:22
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24
12Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:26
13Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:28
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
19Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
20Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:31
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
22Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:33
23Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35
25Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:36
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
29Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40
30Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:41
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:43
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
33Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
34Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44
35Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47
37Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:48
38Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
41Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51
42Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:56
43Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
44Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:58
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
46Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:03
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:08
48Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:12
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30
50Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:31
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:47
52Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49
53Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50
54Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
55Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
56Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:55
57Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:01:58
58Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:59
59Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:01
60Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:04
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:11
64Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:12
65Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:13
66Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:15
67Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:18
68Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:21
69Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
70Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:22
71Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:26
72Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:32
73Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:37
74Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:46
75Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:59
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:03:17
77Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:32
78Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:04:04
79Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:15
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:33
81Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:48
82Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
83Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:06
84Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:09
85Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:11
87Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:12
88Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:05:16
89Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:05:17
90Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
91Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:05:18
92Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:21
93Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:23
95Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:11
96Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:07:54
97Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:01
98Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:08:03
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:08:09
100Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:12
101Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:27
102Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:30
103Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:38
104Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:53
105Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
106Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:55
107James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:10:56
108Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:57
109Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
110Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:58
111Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:01
112Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
113Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
114Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:11:03
115Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:11:04
116Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
117Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
118Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:05
119Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:06
120Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:10
121Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:11:13
122Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:16
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:18
125Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:19
126Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:35
127Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:29
128Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:48
129Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:57
130Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:59
131Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:14:00
132Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:14:17
133Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:33
134Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:56
135Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:02

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 55
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 50
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 30
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 24
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
6Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
8Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 17
9Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
12Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 16
13Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 15
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 14
16Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 12
18Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
19Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
20Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
22Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6
23Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 6
24Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 6
25Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 5
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4
28Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 4
29Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 2
32Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 13
2Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 10
3Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 7
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 5
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
7Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
8Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1
9Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:30:08
2Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
5Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:06
6Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
7Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:16
8Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24
9Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:25
10Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
11Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:00:28
12Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:36
13Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43
14Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30
15Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:32
16Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:01:38
17Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:02
18Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:12
19Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:44
20Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:51
21Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:01
22Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:07:34
24Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:41
25Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:43
26Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:35
27Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
28Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:37
29Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:10:44
30Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:45
31Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:46
32Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:53
33Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:10:59
34Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:09
35Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:28
36Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:37
37Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:39
38Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:40
39Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:57
40Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:13

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 13:30:33
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
3Bahrain Victorious
4Movistar Team 0:00:17
5Trek-Segafredo
6Cofidis 0:00:20
7Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:26
8Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
9Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36
10Team DSM 0:00:51
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13
12QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:01:15
13EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:44
14Swiss Cycling 0:02:16
15Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:43
16Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:50
17AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:20
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:23
19BikeExchange-Jayco 0:08:24
20Lotto Soudal 0:13:02

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

