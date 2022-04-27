Tour de Romandie: Teuns snatches victory from Dennis on stage 1

Image 1 of 19 Dylan Teuns wins stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Dylan Teuns of Bahrain Victorious hits the finish line ahead of Rohan Dennis of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 The uphill finish to Romont was a vicious sprint won by Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 With under 15km to go, a big crash in the peloton takes out a large group of riders including race leader Ethan Hayter (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 19 Sean Quinn (on left) and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost ride behind Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) in sprint classification orange jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Breakaway of five riders had 2:18 advantage with 68km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Team DSM's Tim Naberman in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Teammates of Team Switzerland in breakaway are Valère Thiébaud in front of Antoine Debons (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Peloton on early kilometres of stage 1 passing from La Grande Beroche to Romont (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Ineos Grenadiers on one of many uncategorised climbs that pepper the 178km stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Rémi Cavagna of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rides in peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Peloton passes casual crowd on Stage 1 from La Grande Beroche to Romon (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers rides in fourth place on early GC standings during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Rohan Dennis of Jumbo-Visma wears orange points jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Scenery along sunny day on stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Geraint Thomas stops briefly for Ineos Grenadiers staff to deal with a mechanical (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rides without urgency in white best young jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19 Peloton rides through Romont on first of two passes, the second time will be the finish (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 19

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) has won stage one of the Tour de Romandie and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) has moved into the top spot on GC. former leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was amongst the dozens of riders losing time in a major late crash.

Second was Dennis on the line, with Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

The steep final uphill finish at Romont was preceded by a ferocious battle, with dozens of riders coming down in the late pile-up that felled Hayter and leaving only a 50-strong peloton ahead.

Dennis led out the charge on the foot of the climb and was still ahead in the last 100 metres, but Teuns just pipped him to the line.

More to come...

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 4:23:58 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:04 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 16 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 22 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 23 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 25 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 26 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 29 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 34 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 36 Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 37 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:18 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 40 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 42 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:25 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:41 48 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 49 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:00 50 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 51 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:28 53 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 55 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 60 Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 61 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 64 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 65 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:42 66 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 67 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 69 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 70 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 71 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 73 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 74 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:12 75 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:13 76 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:38 77 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:52 78 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 79 Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:32 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:07 81 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:33 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 84 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 85 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 87 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 88 Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 89 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 90 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 91 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 94 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 95 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:38 96 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:19 97 Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 98 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:32 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:47 100 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 101 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 102 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:13 104 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:29 105 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 107 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 109 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:10:31 110 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 111 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 113 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 114 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 115 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 116 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 118 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:34 119 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:37 120 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 121 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 122 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 123 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 124 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 125 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 126 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 127 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:40 128 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:14 129 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 130 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 131 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:23

Sprint 1 - Fey km. 50.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15 2 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 3 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6

Sprint 2 - Lentigny km. 151 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 15 2 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10 3 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 6

Sprint 3 - Romont km. 178 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 50 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 30 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 5 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 14 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 12 8 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7 11 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 6 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 - Suchy km. 39.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3 3 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2 4 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 2 - Esmonts km. 71.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3 3 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2 4 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 3 - Massonnens km. 120.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 5 2 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 3 3 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 2 4 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountain 4 - Massonnens km. 167.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 5 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:00 2 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02 3 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 7 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 8 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 10 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 11 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:23 12 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 13 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43 14 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26 15 Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling 16 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 17 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45 18 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:05 19 Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:30 20 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:31 21 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 23 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:17 24 Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 25 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:45 26 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:27 27 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 29 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:29 30 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 32 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:35 33 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 34 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:38 35 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:12 36 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 37 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 38 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:21

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 13:12:02 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02 3 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 4 Movistar Team 5 Israel-Premier Tech 6 Cofidis 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 9 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 10 Team DSM 0:00:46 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 12 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:01:28 13 EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:49 14 Swiss Cycling 15 Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:05 16 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:19 17 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04 18 AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:11 19 BikeExchange-Jayco 0:08:06 20 Lotto Soudal 0:12:16

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 4:29:48 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:18 5 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:20 6 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:22 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 12 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:26 13 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:28 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 19 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Filippo Colombo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:31 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 22 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:33 23 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35 25 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:36 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 29 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:41 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:43 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 33 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 34 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 35 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 37 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:48 38 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 41 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51 42 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:56 43 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 44 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:58 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 46 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:03 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:08 48 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:12 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 50 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:31 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:47 52 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 53 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 54 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 55 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 56 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:55 57 Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:01:58 58 Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:59 59 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:01 60 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 61 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:04 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:11 64 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:12 65 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:13 66 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:15 67 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:18 68 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:21 69 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 70 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:22 71 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:26 72 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:32 73 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:37 74 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:46 75 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:59 76 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:03:17 77 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:32 78 Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:04:04 79 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:15 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:33 81 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:48 82 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 83 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:06 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:09 85 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:11 87 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:12 88 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:05:16 89 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:05:17 90 Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis 91 Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:05:18 92 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:21 93 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:23 95 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:11 96 Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:07:54 97 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:01 98 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:08:03 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:08:09 100 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:12 101 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:27 102 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:30 103 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:38 104 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:53 105 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 106 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:55 107 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:10:56 108 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:57 109 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 110 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:58 111 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:01 112 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 113 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 114 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:11:03 115 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:11:04 116 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 117 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 118 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:05 119 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:06 120 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:10 121 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:11:13 122 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:16 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:18 125 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:19 126 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:35 127 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:29 128 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:48 129 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:57 130 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:59 131 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:14:00 132 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:14:17 133 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:33 134 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:56 135 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:02

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 55 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 50 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 30 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 24 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 6 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 8 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 17 9 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16 10 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 12 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 16 13 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 15 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 15 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 14 16 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 12 18 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 19 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 20 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 22 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6 23 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 6 24 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 6 25 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 5 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 28 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 4 29 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 2 32 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 13 2 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 10 3 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 7 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 5 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 7 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 8 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1 9 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:30:08 2 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 4 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 5 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:06 6 Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 7 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:16 8 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 9 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:25 10 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 11 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:00:28 12 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:36 13 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43 14 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 15 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:32 16 Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:01:38 17 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:02 18 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:12 19 Dario Lillo (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:03:44 20 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:51 21 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:01 22 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Nils Brun (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:07:34 24 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:07:41 25 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:07:43 26 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:10:35 27 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:37 29 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:10:44 30 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:45 31 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:46 32 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:53 33 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:10:59 34 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:09 35 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:28 36 Antoine Debons (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:37 37 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:39 38 Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:40 39 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:57 40 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:13