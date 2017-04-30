Chris Froome finishes Romandie with 'small' back issue
Team Sky leader admits he doesn't have the legs yet
Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished ninth in the Tour de Romandie's final time trial to take 33rd place in the overall, and at the finish he revealed that he has been dogged by a small-but-recent back injury.
The three-time Tour de France winner fell out of contention in the race for the overall on mountainous stage 4. Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) won the queen stage, with Richie Porte (BMC Racing) moving into second before usurping Yates in the final time trial. Froome was dropped on the final climb on stage 4, and in the 18.3km time trial around Lausanne he managed a respectable top 10.
