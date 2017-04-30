Chris Froome finishes Romandie with 'small' back issue

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome riding through cold and wet weather at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome out on the Romandie time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome at the team car during his warm up ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished ninth in the Tour de Romandie's final time trial to take 33rd place in the overall, and at the finish he revealed that he has been dogged by a small-but-recent back injury.

The three-time Tour de France winner fell out of contention in the race for the overall on mountainous stage 4. Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) won the queen stage, with Richie Porte (BMC Racing) moving into second before usurping Yates in the final time trial. Froome was dropped on the final climb on stage 4, and in the 18.3km time trial around Lausanne he managed a respectable top 10.





