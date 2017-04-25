Massive Tour de Romandie prologue tech gallery

Image 1 of 85 Zipp 808 front wheels all round at Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 85 A Lotto-JumboNL mechanic works on a Bianchi Aquila ahead of the start (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 85 The warm up was a busy one for Lotto-JumboNL (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 85 Meiyin Wang (Bahrain-Merida) gets ready for the prologue (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 85 A look at the unique dishing of the HED Stinger rear wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 85 The Pinarello Dogma F10 concave downtube was originally seen on the Bolide timetrial model (right) (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 85 It's hard to miss UAE Team Emirates' team bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 85 Abus are currently trialling a new TT helmet with the Movistar team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 85 The helmet is expected to be released in the coming months but was first seen at the Tirreno-Adriatico earlier in the year (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 85 The rear brake is neatly tucked away (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 85 The HED Stinger wheels were paired with 26mm Specialized tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 85 The Bora-hansgrohe team had de-stickered HED Stinger rear wheels for the prologue (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 85 Team Sunweb's Giant road and timetrial bikes are equipped with Fouriers integrated brake systems (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 85 Primoz Roglic was an early starter and lead the prologue for a short while (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 85 Jurgen Van Den Broeck's Vision cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 85 The Bianchi Aquila's finishing kit is made in conjunction with Vision components (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 85 Silicone rubber instead of handlebar tape on the bar extensions for Lotto-JumboNL (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 85 Primoz Roglic rode a custom 58T Shimano outer chainring (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 85 Warren Barguil opted to have his saddle set as far forward as the limits would allow (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 85 Barguil also had plenty of spacers up front (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 85 The rear profile of the Giant Trinity TT bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 85 The Abus helmet has an integrated visor, which is kept in place with magnetic clips (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 85 The front brake is also tucked in for an aero advantage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 85 The gold KMC chain and CeramicSpeed jockey wheels always catch the eye on Team Dimension Data's bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 85 Integration everywhere on the Lapierre Aerostorm (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 85 Several Orica-Scott bikes were equipped with Lightweight Autobahn rear wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 85 Older Shimano Dura-Ace cranksets on show, likely due to the flat course demanding scarce 55T outer chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 85 Orica-Scott's Scott Plasmas lined up ahead of the prologue start (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 85 The Lightweight Autobahn wheels were de-stickered (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 85 Sometimes a hammer is the best tool for the job (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 85 Prologue winner Fabio Felline was also riding a Lightweight Autobahn rear wheel, the only Trek-Segafredo rider to do so (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 85 Team Dimension Data had a mix of HED Stinger and Jet wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 85 This is the first time we have seen the disc brake version of the new Mavic Comete SL wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 85 There was only one Cervelo P5 on show in the 2017 Dimension Data colourway (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 85 Traction tape ensures a grippy cockpit up front (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 85 No issues with the radio ear piece fitting in the new helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 85 Bahrain-Merida's bikes were equipped with a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 cranksets and Dura-Ace 9000 with SRM powermeter cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 85 Simon Clarke of Cannondale-Drapac raced the prologue on a disc brake equipped Cannondale (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 85 Dimension Data were equipped with a combination of ENVE and HED wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 85 ENVE also supplied Dimension Data's cockpits (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 85 Another look at Cannondale-Drapac's disc brake bike for the prologue (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 85 Astana's Argon18 E117s were equipped with Corima 3 spoke front wheels and C+ disc rear wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 43 of 85 Pierre Latour had his saddle set back as far as the limits allow (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 44 of 85 Integrated brakes for improved aerodynamics are now the norm on TT bikes and the Ridley Dean is no different (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 45 of 85 The usual 25mm or 26mm tyres were used throughout (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 46 of 85 There wasn't much clearance aroound the rear end of the bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 47 of 85 Quick-Step rode Specialized's timetrial bike, the Shiv (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 48 of 85 BMC are at the Tour de Romandie with both Richie Porte nd Tejay Van Garderen as overall contenders (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 49 of 85 There were a handful of the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels on show (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 50 of 85 A closer look at the BMC Timemachine seat cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 51 of 85 The BMC Timemachine features an integrated steerer and cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 52 of 85 Andrey Amador had his cockpit setup about as low as the Canyon Speedmax allows (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 53 of 85 The Wanty-Groupe Gobert bikes lined up ahead of the start (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 54 of 85 SRAM Blip buttons on the end of the handlebar extensions for gear changing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 55 of 85 Each team had trainers set up for warm ups (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 56 of 85 Most cockpits are completely customisable and a vast array of setups were on show (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 57 of 85 Moreno Hofland (rear) opted for a slammed cockpit setup, whilst Maxime Monfort chose extensions with a much higher angle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 58 of 85 The mechanics were working on the bikes four hours before the first rider set off (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 59 of 85 A mix of Campagnolo and de-stickered HED wheels for Lotto-Soudal (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 60 of 85 The Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Speedmax SLX were on show (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 61 of 85 Ilnur Zakarin is not shy of a few spacers (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 62 of 85 The Canyon Speedmax has a triple-triangle design (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 63 of 85 Amador's handlebar extensions were fitted below the handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 64 of 85 The integrated front brakes are accessed by taking the front plate off of the forks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 65 of 85 The Slick has wide seatstays to encourage airflow through as well as around the bike frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 66 of 85 A look at the rear end of the Factor Slick (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 67 of 85 The new Mavic Comete Pro SL wheels were first seen at Scheldeprijs a few weeks ago (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 68 of 85 A few teams rode bikes from the past couple of seasons (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 69 of 85 A closer look at the Scott Plasma seat cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 70 of 85 Michael Albasini rides for Orica-Scott, previously Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 71 of 85 Orica-Scott neatly adapted their saddles to support the Di2 junction box and battery (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 72 of 85 Team Dimension-Date partner with the Qhubeka charity, who provide Buffalo bikes to developing areas around the world (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 73 of 85 The Factor Slick has split downtube for improved airflow (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 74 of 85 AG2R La Mondiale's road and TT bikes are equipped with CeramicSpeed bottom brackets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 75 of 85 The Di2 junction box is cable-tied to the top of the steerer (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 76 of 85 More tight clearances on the rear end for Movistar (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 77 of 85 Alex Dowsett's cockpit setup (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 78 of 85 A look at the front profile of Alex Dowsett's Canyon Speedmax SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 79 of 85 Dowsett finished second in the prologue (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 80 of 85 Alex Dowsett rode massive 56/44 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 81 of 85 AG2R La Mondiale were equipped with Mavic Comete wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 82 of 85 The Factor Slick cockpit is produced in conjunction with American brand 51 Speedshop (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 83 of 85 The alloy extensions are paired with Factor's carbon handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 84 of 85 Most teams had a mix of wheelsets on show (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 85 of 85 Peter Kennaugh took a relaxed approach to the prlogue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As 152 riders started the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, a prologue time trial resulted in a showcase of wind-cheating tech on show from all of the participants.

Despite a glorious spring morning, the mountain weather soon came in, bringing with it rain a single-digit temperatures. Peter Kennaugh of Team Sky certainly wasn't in the mood to catch a cold and raced the 4.8km course in leg warmers and on a regular road bike, albeit with a full carbon disc rear wheel.

The majority of the other riders took the WorldTour event more seriously, however, opting for full time trial frames, skinsuits, aero helmets and a variety of unique setups. The relatively flat course saw a trend of larger-than-normal chainrings, the largest spotted being a 58-tooth outer.

Not all teams' component sponsors produce full disc rear wheels, and with this there was an array of unique wheel choices in the peloton, including options from HED and Lightweight, despite wheel options being available from their gear and brake suppliers Shimano.

The newly announced Mavic Comete Pro SL were showcased on the AG2R La Mondiale and Cannondale-Drapac bikes, with Simon Clarke of Cannondale-Drapac opting for the disc brake versions.

The peloton standard of 25mm tyre widths was largely unchanged for the prologue, so rear wheel clearances on some frame models was exceptionally tight.

A variety of cockpit adaptations, component choice and general bike setups were on display at the stage race opener in Aigle, click or swipe through the gallery above for more.