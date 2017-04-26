Froome: I almost snubbed Romandie for Yorkshire
Tour de France champion keen to race more in the UK
Chris Froome (Team Sky) has revealed to Cyclingnews that he came within a whisker of skipping the Tour de Romandie and competing in the Tour de Yorkshire instead.
Although the Tour de Yorkshire features no mountains, the easier parcours in Switzerland opened up a unique chance to go and compete on home soil. However, with Romandie keeping two rides against the clock, Froome made the difficult call to keep the race on his schedule for the seventh year in succession.
"The Worlds in 2019, for sure. I can only imagine what the crowds will be like," he said.
