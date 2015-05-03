Video: Highlights of Tour de Romandie stage 6
Zakarin takes overall victory as Martin seals the final stage win
Ilnur Zakarin (Katuhsa) claimed his first WorldTour victory with the overall classification at the Tour de Romandie. Zakarin finished third on the final stage, 13 seconds behind the stage winner Tony Martin, to secure the biggest win of his career so far.
The hilly course was made more challenging with the rain and defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) struggled in the conditions, unable to make up the time needed to take his third straight win at the race. Zakarin had his own problems with a mechanical forcing him to change his bike midway through. Despite the mishap, the Russian was able to extend his lead at the top of the overall standings with Simon Spilak making it two Katusha riders on the podium.
Watch highlights of the final stage of the Tour de Romandie below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
