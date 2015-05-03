Video: Highlights of Tour de Romandie stage 6

Image 1 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) is the overall winner of the 2015 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour de Romandie time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) finished third in the time trial and won the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katuhsa) claimed his first WorldTour victory with the overall classification at the Tour de Romandie. Zakarin finished third on the final stage, 13 seconds behind the stage winner Tony Martin, to secure the biggest win of his career so far.

The hilly course was made more challenging with the rain and defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) struggled in the conditions, unable to make up the time needed to take his third straight win at the race. Zakarin had his own problems with a mechanical forcing him to change his bike midway through. Despite the mishap, the Russian was able to extend his lead at the top of the overall standings with Simon Spilak making it two Katusha riders on the podium.

