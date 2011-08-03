Trending

Sagan strikes in Cieszyn

Slovak champion wins stage, takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 23

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a commanding victory in Cieszyn

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a commanding victory in Cieszyn
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 23

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) leads the breakaway

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 23

Liquigas-Cannondale works to set up Sagan.

Liquigas-Cannondale works to set up Sagan.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 23

The peloton enjoyed fair weather on stage 4

The peloton enjoyed fair weather on stage 4
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 23

The rest of the sprinters aren't even in the picture behind Peter Sagan.

The rest of the sprinters aren't even in the picture behind Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 23

Peter Sagan takes the sprint victory.

Peter Sagan takes the sprint victory.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 23

Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey in Tour of Poland.

Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey in Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 23

A champagne shower for the podium hostess

A champagne shower for the podium hostess
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 23

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race leadership

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race leadership
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 23

Ji Cheng (Skil Shimano) puts in a big effort on the climb.

Ji Cheng (Skil Shimano) puts in a big effort on the climb.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 23

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 23

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 23

More podium time for Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

More podium time for Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 23

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took second on the stage.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took second on the stage.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 15 of 23

Peter Sagan claimed the yellow jersey

Peter Sagan claimed the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 16 of 23

Alessandro Specialetti leads the Lampre charge.

Alessandro Specialetti leads the Lampre charge.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 23

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) had a run-in with some traffic furniture.

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) had a run-in with some traffic furniture.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 18 of 23

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) featured in the breakaway

Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) featured in the breakaway
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 19 of 23

Finnish champion Kjell Carlström (Sky)

Finnish champion Kjell Carlström (Sky)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 20 of 23

Sam Bewley (Team RadioShack) signs autographs

Sam Bewley (Team RadioShack) signs autographs
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 23

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) in the points jersey

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 22 of 23

Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)

Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 23 of 23

Sky rider Peter Kennaugh gets out of the saddle in Poland.

Sky rider Peter Kennaugh gets out of the saddle in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored an emphatic victory on stage four of the Tour de Pologne with a stunning acceleration on the final cobbled climb in Cieszyn.

The Slovak champion finished three seconds clear of 2010 overall winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) to move into the overall lead. Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) was third. Sagan’s Liquigas-Cannondale team took control of proceedings on the testing finishing circuit, and he repaid their faith by ripping clear of the reduced leading group on the final haul to the line.

“Today I had good legs and the team did great work for me,” Sagan said afterwards. “We had good hopes that a group could finish in a sprint together and it happened.”

Still only 21 years of age, Sagan belied his tender years by instantly opening a sizeable margin over a very select group of contenders. With all of 500 metres to go, it was already apparent that the real race was going to be for second place behind, as Sagan comfortably held his lead up the stiff cobbled climb and through the sharp final bend at the summit to seal an emphatic triumph.

A popular figure on the roadsides in Poland, Sagan admitted that he was not overly concerned about defending his overall lead all the way to the finish of the week-long stage race in Krakow on Sunday, explaining that he was at the race to fine-tune his form for the Vuelta a España.

“I'm not sure about keeping the leader's jersey until the end, because the next stages are pretty hard,” Sagan said. “I'll try, but if the rhythm is too high, I won't follow. I'm here mostly to prepare for the Vuelta."

While Sagan’s victory was hardly a surprise on a finale that many anticipated would favour riders of his powerful build, Dan Martin gave an indication of his form with a solid second-place finish. The Irishman is widely expected to shine later on in the week, but he was vigilant throughout the final lap of the circuit, and was assured in leading the rest of the front group home three seconds behind the rampant Sagan.

“The time bonus gave me a good position on GC but Sagan is going to be very difficult to beat,” Martin said at the finish. “I will take it day by day. It's nice to get a good result for the confidence, especially on a finish not really suited to me.”

Martin finished just ahead of Marcato, Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), and moves up to fourth place overall, seven seconds down on Sagan.

Marcato’s strong showing means that he now lies in second place, and his teammate Romain Feillu is in third.

"Today was a good day for the team,” Feillu said. “Marcato secured a good position in GC and I did my best. The finish might have suited me because it was uphill but I was too light for the cobbles. Sagan is heavier than me. It was a perfect finish for him.”

Clarke’s bold bid

With the sting in the tail in the picturesque streets of Cieszyn in mind, riders were understandably reticent to commit to attacking early in the stage. The bunch stayed together on the road out of Oświęcim, and it wasn’t until Chad Beyer (BMC), Federico Rocchetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Bartolomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) forged clear at the beginning of the second hour of racing that the stage crackled into life.

That trio was joined shortly afterwards by Kamil Gradek (Poland), and together they built up a lead of seven minutes at the mid-way point of the stage. The combination of the increasingly rugged terrain and the stirring of the peloton behind meant that their advantage slowly began to melt as they drew closer to the finish, and after Matysiak took the points atop the double climbs of the Kubalonka, Beyer opted to try his luck alone.

The American was defending a 45-second lead on the approach to Cieszyn when Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) stylishly closed the gap alone, and then duly dropped Beyer as soon as the road climbed upwards on the finishing circuit.

Pliuschin’s lone raid would soon be superseded by an even more impressive effort from Simon Clarke (Astana), as the Australian caught and passed him with 16km to go. While the peloton fractured into a number of small groups on the rough roads that made up the stage’s finale, Clarke did well to stay clear until the beginning of the final lap.

“I knew the sprinters teams were chasing me but I also thought the climbers would attack each other behind me and then not cooperate after the top of the climbs,” said Clarke of his sortie off the front. “So I tried every lap to do my best not to get caught on the climb. Unfortunately, I was one climb too short.”

On the final lap Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making from Team Sky and Leopard Trek, and set about preparing a path for Sagan. After a brief rally from home rider Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was snuffed out with five kilometres to go, Vincenzo Nibali himself came to the front and put in a fierce uphill acceleration that thinned out the front group.

Dan Martin was the first man up to the Sicilian’s shoulder and was well-positioned throughout the sinuous finale, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) also keeping a close eye on proceedings on the approach to the finish.

In the end, however, they all had to give best to Sagan’s explosive surge over the cobbles. It was the Slovak’s ninth win of the year, and the dominant nature of this triumph suggested that there may yet be more to come before the season’s end.

Quite how far the precocious Sagan can go in this Tour de Pologne remains to be seen, however, with Romain Feillu warning that “there are better climbers than him in the bunch and some teams like Lampre and Gamin-Cervélo will try to drop him as soon as possible.”

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:21:15
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:03
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:10
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
22Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
27Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
33Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
34Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
36Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
37John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:34
47Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
49Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
52Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
54Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
59Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
65Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
66Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
68José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
74Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
78Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
85Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:46
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:49
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
92Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:07
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:03:01
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:05
96Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
98Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
99Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
101Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:34
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
105Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:44
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:33
108Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:07:28
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
111Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
114Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
115Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
119John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
122Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
123Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
125Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
126Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
129Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
132Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
134Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
135Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:16
138William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:08:22
139Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
141Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:09:07
142Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:11
143Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
144Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:10:38
145Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:13
146Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:57
147Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:13:33
148Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
149Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
151Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
154Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
156Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
157Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
158Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
159Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
160Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
163Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
164Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
165Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
167Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:23:10
168Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
169Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:56
170Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team17
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
6Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack15
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana13
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling10
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland9
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling8
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team6
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Kety, 18.9km
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 131.3km
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 3 - Cesky Tesin, 156.6km
1Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team3pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Special sprint - Ustron, 140km
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team

Mountain 1 - Kubalonka, 88.6km
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland5
4Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek/Kubalonka 1 przejazd, 105.6km
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland5
4Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek/Kubalonka 2 przejazd, 123km
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Mountain 4 - Cieszyn 1 runda ul. Kossak-Szatkowskiej, 160.2km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana3pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:03:54
2Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Pro Team Astana0:00:14
4Lampre - ISD
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
8Katusha Team0:00:38
9Leopard Trek
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
11Team RadioShack0:01:02
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:08
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:09
16Movistar Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11
18BMC Racing Team0:03:24
19Skil - Shimano0:06:28
20HTC-Highroad0:07:39
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:03
22Poland0:09:08

General classification after stage 4
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale13:16:35
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:13
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18
20John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:20
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
23Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
24Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
27Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
30Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
35Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:34
41Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
42Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:40
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:41
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:42
48Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
49David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
50Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
51Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
52Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
60Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
61Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
62Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
72Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:30
75Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
76Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
79Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:47
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:56
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
86Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:59
87Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:11
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:02:16
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:17
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
91Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:51
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:03:09
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:03:11
94Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:12
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:15
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
97Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
98Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:44
99Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
102Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:20
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:43
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:07:08
105Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
106Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:07:25
107Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:32
108Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:33
109Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:07:34
110Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:38
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
113Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
114Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
116Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
118Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
120Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
121Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
122Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:59
123Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:01
124Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:08:22
125Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:26
126Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:28
127Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:29
128William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:08:32
129Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:38
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:47
131Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:50
132Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:52
133Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:54
134John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:57
135Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:09:17
136Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:24
137Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:46
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:10:03
139Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
140Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:10:21
141Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:41
142Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:10:48
143Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:23
144Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:13:33
145Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:39
146Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:13:42
147Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:13:43
148Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
150Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
151Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
152Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
154Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
155Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:39
157Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:49
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:54
159Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:14:57
160Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:02
161Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
162Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:38
163Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:00
164Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:18:10
165Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:21:43
166Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:20
167Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:23:22
168Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:06
169Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:33:59

Points classification
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team62pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano60
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale55
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo40
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto39
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team34
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek33
9Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack30
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team30
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team29
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team28
13John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard26
15Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
16Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
19Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team17
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek16
23Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling10
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland9
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
28Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling8
29Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
30Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
31Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek6
33Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
37Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5
38Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
40Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
41David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
43Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
44Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia10
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
6Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team3
10Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
14Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
16Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33pts
2Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
3Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team16
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland10
5Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana3
9Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
11Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
12Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
13Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
15Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
16Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
18Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39:50:24
2Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Pro Team Astana0:00:14
4Lampre - ISD
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
8Leopard Trek0:00:38
9Katusha Team
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Team RadioShack
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:08
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:09
16Movistar Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11
18BMC Racing Team0:03:24
19Skil - Shimano0:06:28
20HTC-Highroad0:07:39
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:03
22Poland0:09:08

