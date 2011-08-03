Sagan strikes in Cieszyn
Slovak champion wins stage, takes over GC lead
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored an emphatic victory on stage four of the Tour de Pologne with a stunning acceleration on the final cobbled climb in Cieszyn.
The Slovak champion finished three seconds clear of 2010 overall winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) to move into the overall lead. Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) was third. Sagan’s Liquigas-Cannondale team took control of proceedings on the testing finishing circuit, and he repaid their faith by ripping clear of the reduced leading group on the final haul to the line.
“Today I had good legs and the team did great work for me,” Sagan said afterwards. “We had good hopes that a group could finish in a sprint together and it happened.”
Still only 21 years of age, Sagan belied his tender years by instantly opening a sizeable margin over a very select group of contenders. With all of 500 metres to go, it was already apparent that the real race was going to be for second place behind, as Sagan comfortably held his lead up the stiff cobbled climb and through the sharp final bend at the summit to seal an emphatic triumph.
A popular figure on the roadsides in Poland, Sagan admitted that he was not overly concerned about defending his overall lead all the way to the finish of the week-long stage race in Krakow on Sunday, explaining that he was at the race to fine-tune his form for the Vuelta a España.
“I'm not sure about keeping the leader's jersey until the end, because the next stages are pretty hard,” Sagan said. “I'll try, but if the rhythm is too high, I won't follow. I'm here mostly to prepare for the Vuelta."
While Sagan’s victory was hardly a surprise on a finale that many anticipated would favour riders of his powerful build, Dan Martin gave an indication of his form with a solid second-place finish. The Irishman is widely expected to shine later on in the week, but he was vigilant throughout the final lap of the circuit, and was assured in leading the rest of the front group home three seconds behind the rampant Sagan.
“The time bonus gave me a good position on GC but Sagan is going to be very difficult to beat,” Martin said at the finish. “I will take it day by day. It's nice to get a good result for the confidence, especially on a finish not really suited to me.”
Martin finished just ahead of Marcato, Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), and moves up to fourth place overall, seven seconds down on Sagan.
Marcato’s strong showing means that he now lies in second place, and his teammate Romain Feillu is in third.
"Today was a good day for the team,” Feillu said. “Marcato secured a good position in GC and I did my best. The finish might have suited me because it was uphill but I was too light for the cobbles. Sagan is heavier than me. It was a perfect finish for him.”
Clarke’s bold bid
With the sting in the tail in the picturesque streets of Cieszyn in mind, riders were understandably reticent to commit to attacking early in the stage. The bunch stayed together on the road out of Oświęcim, and it wasn’t until Chad Beyer (BMC), Federico Rocchetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Bartolomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) forged clear at the beginning of the second hour of racing that the stage crackled into life.
That trio was joined shortly afterwards by Kamil Gradek (Poland), and together they built up a lead of seven minutes at the mid-way point of the stage. The combination of the increasingly rugged terrain and the stirring of the peloton behind meant that their advantage slowly began to melt as they drew closer to the finish, and after Matysiak took the points atop the double climbs of the Kubalonka, Beyer opted to try his luck alone.
The American was defending a 45-second lead on the approach to Cieszyn when Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) stylishly closed the gap alone, and then duly dropped Beyer as soon as the road climbed upwards on the finishing circuit.
Pliuschin’s lone raid would soon be superseded by an even more impressive effort from Simon Clarke (Astana), as the Australian caught and passed him with 16km to go. While the peloton fractured into a number of small groups on the rough roads that made up the stage’s finale, Clarke did well to stay clear until the beginning of the final lap.
“I knew the sprinters teams were chasing me but I also thought the climbers would attack each other behind me and then not cooperate after the top of the climbs,” said Clarke of his sortie off the front. “So I tried every lap to do my best not to get caught on the climb. Unfortunately, I was one climb too short.”
On the final lap Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making from Team Sky and Leopard Trek, and set about preparing a path for Sagan. After a brief rally from home rider Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was snuffed out with five kilometres to go, Vincenzo Nibali himself came to the front and put in a fierce uphill acceleration that thinned out the front group.
Dan Martin was the first man up to the Sicilian’s shoulder and was well-positioned throughout the sinuous finale, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) also keeping a close eye on proceedings on the approach to the finish.
In the end, however, they all had to give best to Sagan’s explosive surge over the cobbles. It was the Slovak’s ninth win of the year, and the dominant nature of this triumph suggested that there may yet be more to come before the season’s end.
Quite how far the precocious Sagan can go in this Tour de Pologne remains to be seen, however, with Romain Feillu warning that “there are better climbers than him in the bunch and some teams like Lampre and Gamin-Cervélo will try to drop him as soon as possible.”
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:21:15
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:03
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:10
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|22
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|30
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|33
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:24
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|49
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|55
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|64
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|66
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|68
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|74
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|85
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:46
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:49
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|92
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:07
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:05
|96
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|98
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|99
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:34
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:44
|107
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|108
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:07:28
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|122
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|123
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|126
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|129
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|132
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|134
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:16
|138
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:08:22
|139
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:09:07
|142
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:11
|143
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|144
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:38
|145
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:13
|146
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:57
|147
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:13:33
|148
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|149
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|151
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|154
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|156
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|157
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|158
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|159
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|160
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|161
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|163
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|164
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|165
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|167
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:10
|168
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|169
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:56
|170
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|6
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|9
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:03:54
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:35
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:02
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:09
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:11
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:06:28
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:39
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:03
|22
|Poland
|0:09:08
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:16:35
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:18
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:20
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|23
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:34
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|42
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:40
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:41
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:42
|48
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|50
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|51
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|52
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|61
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|62
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|72
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|74
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:30
|75
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|79
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:47
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:56
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:59
|87
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:11
|88
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:02:16
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:17
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|91
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|92
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:09
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:11
|94
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:12
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:15
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|97
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|98
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|99
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:20
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:08
|105
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|106
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:07:25
|107
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:32
|108
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:33
|109
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:34
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:38
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|116
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|118
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|122
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:59
|123
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:01
|124
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:08:22
|125
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:26
|126
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:28
|127
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:29
|128
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:08:32
|129
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:38
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:47
|131
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:50
|132
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:52
|133
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|134
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:57
|135
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:09:17
|136
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:24
|137
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:46
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:03
|139
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|140
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:21
|141
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:41
|142
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:48
|143
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:23
|144
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:13:33
|145
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|146
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:42
|147
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:43
|148
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|150
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|151
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|152
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|154
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|155
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:39
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:54
|159
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:14:57
|160
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:02
|161
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|162
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:38
|163
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:00
|164
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:18:10
|165
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:21:43
|166
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:20
|167
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:22
|168
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:06
|169
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:59
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|34
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|33
|9
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|28
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|15
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|19
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|23
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|9
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|28
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|29
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|30
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|31
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|6
|33
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|37
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|38
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|40
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|41
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|6
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|3
|10
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|12
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|14
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|16
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|pts
|2
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|10
|5
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|9
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|12
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|13
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|15
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|18
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39:50:24
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:35
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:38
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Team RadioShack
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:09
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:11
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:06:28
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:39
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:03
|22
|Poland
|0:09:08
