Image 1 of 23 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a commanding victory in Cieszyn (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 23 Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 23 Liquigas-Cannondale works to set up Sagan. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 23 The peloton enjoyed fair weather on stage 4 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 23 The rest of the sprinters aren't even in the picture behind Peter Sagan. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 23 Peter Sagan takes the sprint victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 23 Peter Sagan in the leader's jersey in Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 23 A champagne shower for the podium hostess (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 23 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race leadership (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 23 Ji Cheng (Skil Shimano) puts in a big effort on the climb. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 23 Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 23 Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 23 More podium time for Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 14 of 23 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took second on the stage. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 15 of 23 Peter Sagan claimed the yellow jersey (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 16 of 23 Alessandro Specialetti leads the Lampre charge. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 17 of 23 Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) had a run-in with some traffic furniture. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 18 of 23 Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) featured in the breakaway (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 19 of 23 Finnish champion Kjell Carlström (Sky) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 20 of 23 Sam Bewley (Team RadioShack) signs autographs (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 23 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) in the points jersey (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 22 of 23 Cheng Ji (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 23 of 23 Sky rider Peter Kennaugh gets out of the saddle in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored an emphatic victory on stage four of the Tour de Pologne with a stunning acceleration on the final cobbled climb in Cieszyn.

The Slovak champion finished three seconds clear of 2010 overall winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) to move into the overall lead. Italy's Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) was third. Sagan’s Liquigas-Cannondale team took control of proceedings on the testing finishing circuit, and he repaid their faith by ripping clear of the reduced leading group on the final haul to the line.

“Today I had good legs and the team did great work for me,” Sagan said afterwards. “We had good hopes that a group could finish in a sprint together and it happened.”

Still only 21 years of age, Sagan belied his tender years by instantly opening a sizeable margin over a very select group of contenders. With all of 500 metres to go, it was already apparent that the real race was going to be for second place behind, as Sagan comfortably held his lead up the stiff cobbled climb and through the sharp final bend at the summit to seal an emphatic triumph.

A popular figure on the roadsides in Poland, Sagan admitted that he was not overly concerned about defending his overall lead all the way to the finish of the week-long stage race in Krakow on Sunday, explaining that he was at the race to fine-tune his form for the Vuelta a España.

“I'm not sure about keeping the leader's jersey until the end, because the next stages are pretty hard,” Sagan said. “I'll try, but if the rhythm is too high, I won't follow. I'm here mostly to prepare for the Vuelta."

While Sagan’s victory was hardly a surprise on a finale that many anticipated would favour riders of his powerful build, Dan Martin gave an indication of his form with a solid second-place finish. The Irishman is widely expected to shine later on in the week, but he was vigilant throughout the final lap of the circuit, and was assured in leading the rest of the front group home three seconds behind the rampant Sagan.

“The time bonus gave me a good position on GC but Sagan is going to be very difficult to beat,” Martin said at the finish. “I will take it day by day. It's nice to get a good result for the confidence, especially on a finish not really suited to me.”

Martin finished just ahead of Marcato, Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), and moves up to fourth place overall, seven seconds down on Sagan.

Marcato’s strong showing means that he now lies in second place, and his teammate Romain Feillu is in third.

"Today was a good day for the team,” Feillu said. “Marcato secured a good position in GC and I did my best. The finish might have suited me because it was uphill but I was too light for the cobbles. Sagan is heavier than me. It was a perfect finish for him.”

Clarke’s bold bid

With the sting in the tail in the picturesque streets of Cieszyn in mind, riders were understandably reticent to commit to attacking early in the stage. The bunch stayed together on the road out of Oświęcim, and it wasn’t until Chad Beyer (BMC), Federico Rocchetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Bartolomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) forged clear at the beginning of the second hour of racing that the stage crackled into life.

That trio was joined shortly afterwards by Kamil Gradek (Poland), and together they built up a lead of seven minutes at the mid-way point of the stage. The combination of the increasingly rugged terrain and the stirring of the peloton behind meant that their advantage slowly began to melt as they drew closer to the finish, and after Matysiak took the points atop the double climbs of the Kubalonka, Beyer opted to try his luck alone.

The American was defending a 45-second lead on the approach to Cieszyn when Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) stylishly closed the gap alone, and then duly dropped Beyer as soon as the road climbed upwards on the finishing circuit.

Pliuschin’s lone raid would soon be superseded by an even more impressive effort from Simon Clarke (Astana), as the Australian caught and passed him with 16km to go. While the peloton fractured into a number of small groups on the rough roads that made up the stage’s finale, Clarke did well to stay clear until the beginning of the final lap.

“I knew the sprinters teams were chasing me but I also thought the climbers would attack each other behind me and then not cooperate after the top of the climbs,” said Clarke of his sortie off the front. “So I tried every lap to do my best not to get caught on the climb. Unfortunately, I was one climb too short.”

On the final lap Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making from Team Sky and Leopard Trek, and set about preparing a path for Sagan. After a brief rally from home rider Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was snuffed out with five kilometres to go, Vincenzo Nibali himself came to the front and put in a fierce uphill acceleration that thinned out the front group.

Dan Martin was the first man up to the Sicilian’s shoulder and was well-positioned throughout the sinuous finale, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) also keeping a close eye on proceedings on the approach to the finish.

In the end, however, they all had to give best to Sagan’s explosive surge over the cobbles. It was the Slovak’s ninth win of the year, and the dominant nature of this triumph suggested that there may yet be more to come before the season’s end.

Quite how far the precocious Sagan can go in this Tour de Pologne remains to be seen, however, with Romain Feillu warning that “there are better climbers than him in the bunch and some teams like Lampre and Gamin-Cervélo will try to drop him as soon as possible.”

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:21:15 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:03 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:10 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 22 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 34 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 36 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:31 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:34 47 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 49 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 52 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 54 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 55 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 64 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 65 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 66 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 68 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 74 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 78 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 85 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:46 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:49 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 92 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:07 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:01 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:05 96 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 98 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 99 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 101 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:34 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:44 107 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:33 108 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:07:28 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 111 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 112 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 122 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 123 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 125 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 126 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 129 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 132 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 134 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 135 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:16 138 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:08:22 139 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 141 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:09:07 142 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:11 143 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 144 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:38 145 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:13 146 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:57 147 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:13:33 148 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 149 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 151 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 154 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 156 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 157 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 158 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 159 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 160 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 163 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 164 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 165 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 167 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:23:10 168 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 169 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:56 170 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 6 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 15 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 9 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 6 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Kety, 18.9km 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 131.3km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 3 - Cesky Tesin, 156.6km 1 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Special sprint - Ustron, 140km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team

Mountain 1 - Kubalonka, 88.6km 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 5 4 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek/Kubalonka 1 przejazd, 105.6km 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 5 4 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek/Kubalonka 2 przejazd, 123km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Mountain 4 - Cieszyn 1 runda ul. Kossak-Szatkowskiej, 160.2km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 3 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13:03:54 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:14 4 Lampre - ISD 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 7 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:35 8 Katusha Team 0:00:38 9 Leopard Trek 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:45 11 Team RadioShack 0:01:02 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:08 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:09 16 Movistar Team 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:11 18 BMC Racing Team 0:03:24 19 Skil - Shimano 0:06:28 20 HTC-Highroad 0:07:39 21 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:08:03 22 Poland 0:09:08

General classification after stage 4 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 13:16:35 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:20 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 23 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 24 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 33 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:34 41 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 42 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:40 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:41 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:42 48 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 49 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 50 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 51 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:44 52 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 60 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 61 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 62 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 64 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 72 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 74 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:30 75 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 79 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:47 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:56 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:59 87 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:11 88 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:02:16 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:17 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 91 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:51 92 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:09 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:11 94 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:12 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:15 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 97 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 98 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:44 99 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:20 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:43 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:07:08 105 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 106 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:07:25 107 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:32 108 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:33 109 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:07:34 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:38 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 113 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 114 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 115 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 116 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 118 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 120 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 121 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 122 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:59 123 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:01 124 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:08:22 125 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:26 126 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:28 127 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:29 128 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:08:32 129 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:38 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:47 131 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:50 132 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:52 133 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:54 134 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:57 135 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:09:17 136 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:24 137 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:46 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:10:03 139 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 140 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:21 141 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:41 142 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:48 143 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:23 144 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:13:33 145 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:39 146 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:13:42 147 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:13:43 148 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 150 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 151 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 152 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 154 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 155 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:39 157 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:49 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:54 159 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:14:57 160 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:02 161 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 162 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:38 163 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:00 164 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:18:10 165 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:21:43 166 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:20 167 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:23:22 168 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:30:06 169 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:33:59

Points classification 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 34 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 33 9 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 30 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 28 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 15 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 19 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 23 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 16 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 9 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 28 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 29 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 30 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 31 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 6 33 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 37 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 38 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 40 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 41 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 13 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 6 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 3 10 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 14 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 16 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 1 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountains classification 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 pts 2 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 3 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 10 5 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 3 9 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 11 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 12 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 13 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 15 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 16 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 18 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 1