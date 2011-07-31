Trending

Kittel romps to victory in Warsaw

German beats Kristoff and Chicchi in bunch finish

Image 1 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) powers to victory in Warsaw.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) powers to victory in Warsaw.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 9

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) is defending champion.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) is defending champion.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 9

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returns to action in Poland.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returns to action in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 9

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on stage one of the Tour of Poland.

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on stage one of the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) grabs the win.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) grabs the win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 9

The bunch hits the Warsaw city centre circuit.

The bunch hits the Warsaw city centre circuit.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) was an emphatic winner.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) was an emphatic winner.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 9

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) made his return from injury in Poland.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) made his return from injury in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) dons the first yellow jersey of the Tour de Pologne.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) dons the first yellow jersey of the Tour de Pologne.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) overpowered Alexander Kristoff (BMC) and Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step) in a bunch finish in Warsaw to take the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne.

With a number of motivated sprinters in the field and no single dominant sprint train, it was always likely to be a chaotic finale, but Kittel stamped his authority on proceedings by unleashing a ferocious sprint from the centre of the road with over 300 metres to go.

While Kittel enjoyed a whole-hearted lead-out from teammate Tom Veelers, he admitted afterwards that he launched his effort a little too early on the long and exposed finishing straight. Yet the German neo-professional showed no signs of weakness as he powered a length clear of his rivals and the result was never in doubt from the moment he started his effort.

Indeed, such was Kittel’s dominance, he even had time to sit up and savour his victory as he crossed the line, while Kristoff held off Chicchi and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) to finish a distant third.

“It was a hard sprint with such a straight finish,” Kittel said afterwards. “I have to say a big thank you to the whole team. Tom Veelers did a perfect lead-out even if he launched me perhaps a bit early. But I still controlled the situation.”

The win was Kittel’s ninth of the season and his first in a WorldTour event. Given the relative ease of his victory in Warsaw, the 23-year-old has every reason to be hopeful of repeating the feat later in the race.

“If there's another sprint I hope I can win again,” he said. “But for GC my team will count on Johannes Fröhlinger or Thierry Hupond."

Second-placed Alexander Kristoff admitted that he could do nothing to stop Kittel’s march to victory. “I was perfectly positioned, but my legs were not 100 percent at the end so I didn't make it around Kittel,” Kristoff said. “But this is a good start."

A stage for the sprinters

With a flat run from Pruskow to Warsaw preceding eight laps of an 8.1km circuit in the Polish capital, the short opening stage of the Tour de Pologne was always likely to reward the sprinters.

Nonetheless, Arkimedes Argueles (Katusha), Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Fabio Piscopiello (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Bartolmiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat – Polkowice) and Adrian Kurek (Poland) slipped up the road early on, and the sextet put up fierce resistance against the sprinters’ teams behind.

Although their advantage never stretched beyond three minutes, they succeeded in staying off the front of the race until the closing stages of the race. In a frantic finale on the Warsaw circuit, it took the combined efforts of HTC-Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale to peg them back.

Such was the pace on the final lap of the circuit that nobody was able to get any purchase on an attack, and it all came down to a mass finish. While Liquigas’ efforts suggested that Peter Sagan would be the man to watch, the Slovak failed to make an impact in the sprint.

Instead, it was the muscular figure of Marcel Kittel who emerged from the tumult to take a commanding victory and the first yellow jersey of the race.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:07:26
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
20Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
24Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
26Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
29Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
32John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
34John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
39Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
41Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
42Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
49Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
50Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
62Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
67Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
71Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
75Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
77Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
80Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
81Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
82Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
84Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
85Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
96Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
99Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
100Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
104Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
105Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
106Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
107Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
108Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
110Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
111Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
112Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
114Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
116Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
119William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
121Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
122Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
123Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
124Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
125Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
126Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
127Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
128Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
129Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
130Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
133Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
135Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
136Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
139Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
140Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
141Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
143Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
144Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
145Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
146Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
147Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
148Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
151Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
153Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
154Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
158Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
159Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
161Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
162Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
163Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
164Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
165Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
168Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
169Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
171Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:15
172David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:23
173Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:59
175Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:09:39

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
5Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team13
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad9
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana8
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
19Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
20Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - 7 runda ul. Belwederska, 91.7km
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Ursynów, 21km
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1

Sprint 2 - 6th lap, 78km
1Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland2
3Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1

Special sprint - 67.Rocznicy P.Warszawskie
1Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Teams
1Quickstep Cycling Team6:22:18
2Omega Pharma-Lotto
3BMC Racing Team
4De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
5HTC-Highroad
6Katusha Team
7Leopard Trek
8CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Team RadioShack
10Skil - Shimano
11Saxo Bank Sungard
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Movistar Team
16Sky Procycling
17Pro Team Astana
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Lampre - ISD
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Poland
22AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 1
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:07:16
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:00:05
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:06
5Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
6Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:08
7Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:00:09
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
9Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
24Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
30Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
35Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
36John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
38John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
39Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
40Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
43Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
45Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
46Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
53Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
54Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
59Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
66Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
71Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
75Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
79Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
81Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
84Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
86Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
89Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
90Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
94Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
102Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
109Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
110Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
111Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
113Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
114Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
115Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
117Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
118Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
119Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
122William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
124Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
125Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
126Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
127Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
128Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
129Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
130Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
132Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
133Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
137Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
142Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
143Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
145Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
146Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
149Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
151Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
153Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
154Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
156Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
157Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
159Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
160Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
161Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
162Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
163Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
165Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
166Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
167Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
168Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
169Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
170Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:25
172David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:33
173Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:09
175Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:09:49

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
5Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team13
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad9
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana8
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
19Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
20Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland5pts
2Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
1Quickstep Cycling Team6:22:18
2Omega Pharma-Lotto
3BMC Racing Team
4De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
5HTC-Highroad
6Katusha Team
7Leopard Trek
8CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Team RadioShack
10Skil - Shimano
11Saxo Bank Sungard
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Movistar Team
16Sky Procycling
17Pro Team Astana
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Lampre - ISD
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Poland
22AG2R La Mondiale

Latest on Cyclingnews