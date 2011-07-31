Kittel romps to victory in Warsaw
German beats Kristoff and Chicchi in bunch finish
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) overpowered Alexander Kristoff (BMC) and Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step) in a bunch finish in Warsaw to take the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne.
Related Articles
With a number of motivated sprinters in the field and no single dominant sprint train, it was always likely to be a chaotic finale, but Kittel stamped his authority on proceedings by unleashing a ferocious sprint from the centre of the road with over 300 metres to go.
While Kittel enjoyed a whole-hearted lead-out from teammate Tom Veelers, he admitted afterwards that he launched his effort a little too early on the long and exposed finishing straight. Yet the German neo-professional showed no signs of weakness as he powered a length clear of his rivals and the result was never in doubt from the moment he started his effort.
Indeed, such was Kittel’s dominance, he even had time to sit up and savour his victory as he crossed the line, while Kristoff held off Chicchi and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) to finish a distant third.
“It was a hard sprint with such a straight finish,” Kittel said afterwards. “I have to say a big thank you to the whole team. Tom Veelers did a perfect lead-out even if he launched me perhaps a bit early. But I still controlled the situation.”
The win was Kittel’s ninth of the season and his first in a WorldTour event. Given the relative ease of his victory in Warsaw, the 23-year-old has every reason to be hopeful of repeating the feat later in the race.
“If there's another sprint I hope I can win again,” he said. “But for GC my team will count on Johannes Fröhlinger or Thierry Hupond."
Second-placed Alexander Kristoff admitted that he could do nothing to stop Kittel’s march to victory. “I was perfectly positioned, but my legs were not 100 percent at the end so I didn't make it around Kittel,” Kristoff said. “But this is a good start."
A stage for the sprinters
With a flat run from Pruskow to Warsaw preceding eight laps of an 8.1km circuit in the Polish capital, the short opening stage of the Tour de Pologne was always likely to reward the sprinters.
Nonetheless, Arkimedes Argueles (Katusha), Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Fabio Piscopiello (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Bartolmiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat – Polkowice) and Adrian Kurek (Poland) slipped up the road early on, and the sextet put up fierce resistance against the sprinters’ teams behind.
Although their advantage never stretched beyond three minutes, they succeeded in staying off the front of the race until the closing stages of the race. In a frantic finale on the Warsaw circuit, it took the combined efforts of HTC-Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale to peg them back.
Such was the pace on the final lap of the circuit that nobody was able to get any purchase on an attack, and it all came down to a mass finish. While Liquigas’ efforts suggested that Peter Sagan would be the man to watch, the Slovak failed to make an impact in the sprint.
Instead, it was the muscular figure of Marcel Kittel who emerged from the tumult to take a commanding victory and the first yellow jersey of the race.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:07:26
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|29
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|32
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|39
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|42
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|49
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|62
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|77
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|80
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|85
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|96
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|99
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|100
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|104
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|105
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|106
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|107
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|108
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|111
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|112
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|116
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|119
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|121
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|122
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|123
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|124
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|127
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|128
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|129
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|133
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|135
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|136
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|139
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|140
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|141
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|144
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|145
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|146
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|147
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|153
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|158
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|159
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|161
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|162
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|163
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|168
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|169
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|171
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:15
|172
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:23
|173
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:59
|175
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:09:39
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|5
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|15
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|20
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|1
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6:22:18
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Leopard Trek
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Poland
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:07:16
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:05
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:08
|7
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10
|9
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|24
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|35
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|36
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|39
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|43
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|45
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|46
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|53
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|59
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|66
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|81
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|84
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|89
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|94
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|102
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|109
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|110
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|111
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|113
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|114
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|115
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|117
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|118
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|119
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|122
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|124
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|125
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|127
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|130
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|137
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|139
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|144
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|145
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|146
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|148
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|149
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|153
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|154
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|157
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|159
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|160
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|162
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|163
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|167
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|168
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|169
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:25
|172
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:33
|173
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:09
|175
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:09:49
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|5
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|15
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|20
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6:22:18
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Leopard Trek
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Poland
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy