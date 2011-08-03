Video: Marcel Kittel talks about his Tour of Poland sprint success

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) has dominated the sprints at the Tour of Poland but the German sprinter has revealed to Cyclingnews that he has his sights on bigger sprint scalps at the Vuelta a Espana.

Kittel has won a hat-trick of sprints in the first three days of the Tour of Poland, beating the likes of Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo), Graeme Brown (Rabobank), Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) and John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).

“It was the first win in a WorldTour race for the team and for me. Now we’ve had three wins and so it’s first hat trick for us too,” he said.

Kittel revealed that he and his Skil-Shimano teammates worked hard in a training camp in July as they prepared for the second half of the season and especially the Vuelta a Espana.

Kittel is naturally looking forward to going head to head and shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and all the other sprinters who will be at the start of the Vuelta in Benidorm on August 20.