Kittel continues win streak
German adds to GC lead
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Tour of Poland with yet another powerful finishing sprint in Katowice.
Both the Omega Pharma-Lotto and HTC-Highroad teams started their lead-outs too early and Kittel took advantage of their efforts before blasting along the barriers and hitting the front. The sprint was downhill and super-fast but Kittel had the legs and the speed to win by a bike length, again sitting up well before the line to celebrate his third consecutive stage win. Kittel revealed that he hit a top speed of 78.2km/h during the sprint.
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) emerged from the fighting behind to take second, with Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) third and young Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) fourth. Britain’s Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was fifth, Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was sixth and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was seventh, all spread across the road in a close sprint, but all well beaten by Kittel.
Kittel’s third win means he extends his overall race to 17 seconds over Adrian Kurek (Poland) and 22 seconds ahead of Gianluca Maggiore (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia).
Kittel imitated Mark Cavendish by hugging and thanking each of his teammates after his win. It was the 23-year-old German's eleventh victory of the 2011 season.
"I've to say a big thank you to my teammates. They were a bit tired after the job they did on the first two stages but they did a great job again today,” Kittel said in the post-race press conference.
“Every victory gives me more self confidence and creates a feeling of respect from the other riders, which is very nice for me and my teammates.”
Five-rider breakaway
Before the high-speed finale, the flat 135.7km stage was dominated by a breakaway by five riders. Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat-Polkowice), Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) and Piotr Gawronski (Poland) jumped away early in the stage after leaving Będzin and swept up the points at the three intermediate sprints.
They had opened a five-minute lead when they reached the finish line in Katowice for the first time but then began to attack each other during the final lap. Lukasz Bodnar made several attacks and eventually split the break, going clear alone to grab the television spotlight. He had a 20-second lead with one lap and 11km to go but the peloton chased them down with determination.
Kittel got it just right, coming up along the barriers before opening his speed as the road levelled. He was by far the fastest and celebrated by punching the air as he crossed the line.
The Tour of Poland continues in the south of the country on Wednesday with the 176.9km fourth stage from Oświęcim – Cieszyn. It includes four categorised climbs, including three ascents of the category one Kat Tauron.
It should indicate who are the real overall contenders in this year’s race and reveal how well Kittel can climb as he tries to defend his overall race leader’s yellow jersey.
“I think it'll be a stage more for Johannes Fröhlinger than for me," Kittel said, but his directeur sportif refused to rule out his chances.
“It’s a hard stage. Not as much as the two days after, but I'm very unsure whether Marcel will follow the best riders. That's said it might happen. It depends on how the race is going."
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:09:29
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|60
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|61
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|64
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|70
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|73
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|75
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|80
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|81
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|90
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|91
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|96
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|97
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|104
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|114
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|115
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|118
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|119
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|120
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|128
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|130
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|131
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|132
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|134
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|135
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|136
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|138
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:00:20
|140
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:26
|144
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|145
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|146
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:44
|147
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:56
|148
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|149
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|152
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:11
|153
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|154
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|155
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|157
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|158
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|160
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|161
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|162
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:49
|163
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|164
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:44
|165
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:56
|167
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:26
|168
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|169
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:04:27
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:54
|171
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|172
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNS
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|17
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|14
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|6
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|18
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9:28:27
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|7
|Leopard Trek
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Team RadioShack
|13
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Poland
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8:55:00
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:17
|3
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:22
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:25
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:28
|12
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|33
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|51
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|52
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|74
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|75
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|77
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|87
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|89
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|90
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|93
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|97
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|98
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|99
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|101
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|103
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|104
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|106
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|112
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|114
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|129
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|131
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:45
|137
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|138
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|139
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|140
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:53
|141
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|143
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|144
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:14
|145
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:26
|146
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:30
|147
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:35
|148
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|149
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|150
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:41
|151
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:01:44
|152
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|153
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|155
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|156
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|159
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|160
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:16
|161
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:25
|162
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:55
|163
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:14
|164
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:26
|166
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:04:57
|167
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|168
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|169
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:52
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:09
|171
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:45
|172
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:14:35
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|34
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|33
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|28
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|14
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|22
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|18
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|19
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|21
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|23
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|24
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|25
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|6
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|28
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|29
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|31
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|33
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|6
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|7
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|9
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|6
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|7
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|8
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|9
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|10
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|26:46:30
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Team RadioShack
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Sky Procycling
|20
|Poland
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
