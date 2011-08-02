Image 1 of 19 Race leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his third straight stage at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 19 Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) sets the pace in the break of the day. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 19 Stage three winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) keeps on winning, taking his third stage and three days at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 19 That's some serious speed! Stage three winner Marcel Kittel hit 78.2 km/h in his kick to the finish line. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 19 Riders try to stay dry prior to the start of stage three. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 19 It was a fast and furious sprint to the finish line in Katowice. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins stage three in Katowice, the German's third straight stage win. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 19 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 19 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) in action. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 19 Morris Possoni back at the Sky team car. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) back on the podium for the third consecutive stage. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 14 of 19 Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice) goes on a solo flyer (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 15 of 19 Czesław Lang, Olympic silver medalist and winner of Tour of Poland in 1980, gets ready to ride. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 16 of 19 The home town team goes for a ride. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 17 of 19 CCC Polsat's support staff (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 18 of 19 The Polish team has the nicest soigneurs (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 19 of 19 There was entertainment for the crowd in Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Tour of Poland with yet another powerful finishing sprint in Katowice.

Both the Omega Pharma-Lotto and HTC-Highroad teams started their lead-outs too early and Kittel took advantage of their efforts before blasting along the barriers and hitting the front. The sprint was downhill and super-fast but Kittel had the legs and the speed to win by a bike length, again sitting up well before the line to celebrate his third consecutive stage win. Kittel revealed that he hit a top speed of 78.2km/h during the sprint.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) emerged from the fighting behind to take second, with Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) third and young Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) fourth. Britain’s Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was fifth, Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was sixth and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was seventh, all spread across the road in a close sprint, but all well beaten by Kittel.

Kittel’s third win means he extends his overall race to 17 seconds over Adrian Kurek (Poland) and 22 seconds ahead of Gianluca Maggiore (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia).

Kittel imitated Mark Cavendish by hugging and thanking each of his teammates after his win. It was the 23-year-old German's eleventh victory of the 2011 season.

"I've to say a big thank you to my teammates. They were a bit tired after the job they did on the first two stages but they did a great job again today,” Kittel said in the post-race press conference.

“Every victory gives me more self confidence and creates a feeling of respect from the other riders, which is very nice for me and my teammates.”

Five-rider breakaway

Before the high-speed finale, the flat 135.7km stage was dominated by a breakaway by five riders. Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat-Polkowice), Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) and Piotr Gawronski (Poland) jumped away early in the stage after leaving Będzin and swept up the points at the three intermediate sprints.

They had opened a five-minute lead when they reached the finish line in Katowice for the first time but then began to attack each other during the final lap. Lukasz Bodnar made several attacks and eventually split the break, going clear alone to grab the television spotlight. He had a 20-second lead with one lap and 11km to go but the peloton chased them down with determination.





Kittel got it just right, coming up along the barriers before opening his speed as the road levelled. He was by far the fastest and celebrated by punching the air as he crossed the line.

The Tour of Poland continues in the south of the country on Wednesday with the 176.9km fourth stage from Oświęcim – Cieszyn. It includes four categorised climbs, including three ascents of the category one Kat Tauron.

It should indicate who are the real overall contenders in this year’s race and reveal how well Kittel can climb as he tries to defend his overall race leader’s yellow jersey.

“I think it'll be a stage more for Johannes Fröhlinger than for me," Kittel said, but his directeur sportif refused to rule out his chances.

“It’s a hard stage. Not as much as the two days after, but I'm very unsure whether Marcel will follow the best riders. That's said it might happen. It depends on how the race is going."

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:09:29 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 14 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 35 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 43 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 45 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 53 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 60 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 61 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 62 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 64 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 65 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 70 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 73 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 75 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 80 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 81 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 90 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 96 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 97 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 104 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 107 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 109 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 110 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 114 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 115 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 118 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 120 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 121 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 123 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 128 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 130 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 131 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 132 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 134 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 135 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 136 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 137 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:00:20 140 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 144 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 145 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 146 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:00:44 147 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:56 148 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:06 149 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 152 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:11 153 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 154 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 155 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 156 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 157 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 158 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 160 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 161 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 162 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:49 163 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 164 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:44 165 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 166 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:56 167 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:26 168 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 169 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:04:27 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:06:54 171 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:22 172 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard DNS Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNS Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 3 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 17 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 9 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 8 14 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 6 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 18 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 - 7 runda Al. Korfantego, 123.4km 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 1 - Sosnowiec, 18.6km 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 3 pts 2 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Siemianowice Śląskie, 34.8km 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint 3 - 6 runda ul. Powstańców, 104.7km 1 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 3 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Special sprint - P.S. Novum, 87.3km 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams 1 Saxo Bank Sungard 9:28:27 2 Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 HTC-Highroad 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Leopard Trek 8 Katusha Team 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Team RadioShack 13 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Movistar Team 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Poland 20 Sky Procycling 21 AG2R La Mondiale 22 Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 3 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8:55:00 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:00:17 3 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:22 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:25 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:26 9 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 11 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:28 12 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:00:29 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:30 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 33 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 36 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 43 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 52 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 54 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 65 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 74 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 75 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 77 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 83 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 87 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 89 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 90 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 93 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 94 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 97 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 98 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 99 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 101 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 103 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 104 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 106 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 112 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 114 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 123 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 129 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 131 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:45 137 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:50 139 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 140 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:53 141 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 143 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 144 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:01:14 145 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:26 146 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:30 147 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:35 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 149 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 150 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:41 151 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:01:44 152 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 153 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 154 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:46 155 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 156 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 158 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 159 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 160 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:16 161 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:25 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:55 163 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:14 164 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:26 166 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:04:57 167 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 168 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:48 169 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:52 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:11:09 171 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:45 172 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:14:35

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 34 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 33 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 28 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 14 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 22 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 18 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 16 19 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 15 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 21 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 23 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 24 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 25 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 6 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 28 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 29 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 31 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 33 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 pts 2 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 6 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 7 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 9 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 13 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 8 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 6 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 7 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 8 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 9 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 1 10 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1