Kittel continues win streak

German adds to GC lead

Image 1 of 19

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his third straight stage at the Tour of Poland.

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his third straight stage at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 19

Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) sets the pace in the break of the day.

Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) sets the pace in the break of the day.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 19

Stage three winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) uncorks the bubbly.

Stage three winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) uncorks the bubbly.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) keeps on winning, taking his third stage and three days at the Tour of Poland.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) keeps on winning, taking his third stage and three days at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 19

That's some serious speed! Stage three winner Marcel Kittel hit 78.2 km/h in his kick to the finish line.

That's some serious speed! Stage three winner Marcel Kittel hit 78.2 km/h in his kick to the finish line.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 19

Riders try to stay dry prior to the start of stage three.

Riders try to stay dry prior to the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 19

It was a fast and furious sprint to the finish line in Katowice.

It was a fast and furious sprint to the finish line in Katowice.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins stage three in Katowice, the German's third straight stage win.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins stage three in Katowice, the German's third straight stage win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 19

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 19

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) in action.

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) in action.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 19

Morris Possoni back at the Sky team car.

Morris Possoni back at the Sky team car.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) back on the podium for the third consecutive stage.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) back on the podium for the third consecutive stage.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 19

Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice) goes on a solo flyer

Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat Polkowice) goes on a solo flyer
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 15 of 19

Czesław Lang, Olympic silver medalist and winner of Tour of Poland in 1980, gets ready to ride.

Czesław Lang, Olympic silver medalist and winner of Tour of Poland in 1980, gets ready to ride.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 16 of 19

The home town team goes for a ride.

The home town team goes for a ride.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 19

CCC Polsat's support staff

CCC Polsat's support staff
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 18 of 19

The Polish team has the nicest soigneurs

The Polish team has the nicest soigneurs
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 19 of 19

There was entertainment for the crowd in Poland

There was entertainment for the crowd in Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Tour of Poland with yet another powerful finishing sprint in Katowice.

Both the Omega Pharma-Lotto and HTC-Highroad teams started their lead-outs too early and Kittel took advantage of their efforts before blasting along the barriers and hitting the front. The sprint was downhill and super-fast but Kittel had the legs and the speed to win by a bike length, again sitting up well before the line to celebrate his third consecutive stage win. Kittel revealed that he hit a top speed of 78.2km/h during the sprint.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) emerged from the fighting behind to take second, with Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) third and young Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) fourth. Britain’s Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was fifth, Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was sixth and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was seventh, all spread across the road in a close sprint, but all well beaten by Kittel.

Kittel’s third win means he extends his overall race to 17 seconds over Adrian Kurek (Poland) and 22 seconds ahead of Gianluca Maggiore (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia).

Kittel imitated Mark Cavendish by hugging and thanking each of his teammates after his win. It was the 23-year-old German's eleventh victory of the 2011 season.

"I've to say a big thank you to my teammates. They were a bit tired after the job they did on the first two stages but they did a great job again today,” Kittel said in the post-race press conference.

“Every victory gives me more self confidence and creates a feeling of respect from the other riders, which is very nice for me and my teammates.”

Five-rider breakaway

Before the high-speed finale, the flat 135.7km stage was dominated by a breakaway by five riders. Lukasz Bodnar (CCC Polsat-Polkowice), Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Gianluca Maggiore (DeRosa-Ceramina Flaminia) and Piotr Gawronski (Poland) jumped away early in the stage after leaving Będzin and swept up the points at the three intermediate sprints.

They had opened a five-minute lead when they reached the finish line in Katowice for the first time but then began to attack each other during the final lap. Lukasz Bodnar made several attacks and eventually split the break, going clear alone to grab the television spotlight. He had a 20-second lead with one lap and 11km to go but the peloton chased them down with determination.

Kittel got it just right, coming up along the barriers before opening his speed as the road levelled. He was by far the fastest and celebrated by punching the air as he crossed the line.

The Tour of Poland continues in the south of the country on Wednesday with the 176.9km fourth stage from Oświęcim – Cieszyn. It includes four categorised climbs, including three ascents of the category one Kat Tauron.

It should indicate who are the real overall contenders in this year’s race and reveal how well Kittel can climb as he tries to defend his overall race leader’s yellow jersey.

“I think it'll be a stage more for Johannes Fröhlinger than for me," Kittel said, but his directeur sportif refused to rule out his chances.

“It’s a hard stage. Not as much as the two days after, but I'm very unsure whether Marcel will follow the best riders. That's said it might happen. It depends on how the race is going."

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:09:29
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
14Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
34Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
35Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
43Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
45Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
53Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
60Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
61Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
62Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
64Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
67Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
70Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
75Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
80Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
81Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
90Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
91Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
95Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
96Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
97Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
104Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
106Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
107Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
110Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
114Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
115José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
118Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
120Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
121Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
123Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
124Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
128Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
129William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
130Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
131Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
132Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
134Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
135Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
136Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
137Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:00:20
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
144Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
145Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
146Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:00:44
147Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:56
148Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:06
149Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
152Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:11
153Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
154Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
155Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
156Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
157John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
158Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
160Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
161Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
162Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:49
163Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
164Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:44
165Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
166Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:56
167Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:26
168Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
169Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:04:27
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:06:54
171Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:22
172Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNSAlessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNSBart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
3Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek17
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
9John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team9
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack8
14Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek6
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
18Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 1 - 7 runda Al. Korfantego, 123.4km
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 1 - Sosnowiec, 18.6km
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3pts
2Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Siemianowice Śląskie, 34.8km
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 3 - 6 runda ul. Powstańców, 104.7km
1Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint - P.S. Novum, 87.3km
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
1Saxo Bank Sungard9:28:27
2Quickstep Cycling Team
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4HTC-Highroad
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Skil - Shimano
7Leopard Trek
8Katusha Team
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Pro Team Astana
11Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Team RadioShack
13De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
14Team Garmin-Cervelo
15BMC Racing Team
16Lampre - ISD
17Movistar Team
18CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Poland
20Sky Procycling
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 3
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano8:55:00
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:00:17
3Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:22
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:25
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:26
9Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
10Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
11Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:28
12Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:00:29
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
18Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
19Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
20Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
27Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
33Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
36Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
43Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
51Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
52Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
65Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
74Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
75Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
77Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
83Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
87Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
89Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
90Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
93Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
94Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
97Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
98Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
99Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
101Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
103Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
104Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
106Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
112Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
114José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
117Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
123Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
129Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
131Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
133Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:45
137Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
139Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
140Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:53
141David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
143Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
144Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:01:14
145Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:26
146Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:30
147Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:35
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
149Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
150Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:41
151Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:01:44
152Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
153Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
154Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:46
155John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
156Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
158Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
159Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
160Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:16
161Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:25
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:55
163Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:14
164Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:26
166Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:04:57
167Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
168Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:48
169Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:52
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:11:09
171Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:45
172Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:14:35

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano60pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo40
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto39
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale35
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team34
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek33
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team30
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team29
10John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad28
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard26
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team23
13Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
14Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team22
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18
18Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
19Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack15
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
21Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana8
23Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
24Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
25Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek6
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
28Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5
29Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
33Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6pts
2Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
6Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
7Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
9Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia8
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
6Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
7Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
8Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
9Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1
10Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams classification
1Quickstep Cycling Team26:46:30
2HTC-Highroad
3Saxo Bank Sungard
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6BMC Racing Team
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
9Leopard Trek
10Katusha Team
11Skil - Shimano
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Team RadioShack
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Pro Team Astana
17Movistar Team
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Sky Procycling
20Poland
21Lampre - ISD
22Euskaltel-Euskadi

Latest on Cyclingnews