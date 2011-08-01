Kittel doubles up on stage 2
Haussler pips Brown for second
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) turned on the style to win stage 2 of the Tour of Poland with an empathic sprint finish. He kept his overall lead in the race, beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to the line.
Skil-Shimano controlled the final kilometre with Tom Veelers leading out. Haussler was the first rider to kick out for the line but Kittel powered past and raised his arms with 20 meters to go, so resounding was his sprint.
"Today the team expected to save the yellow jersey and wearing it gave me an extra motivation. When you win, like I did on stage 1 yesterday, you want to win again and you feel a big pressure. The day was pretty easy until we caught the breakaway, then the fight was very harsh for keeping position. My team offered me strong support again, and Tom put me in the perfect position. Tomorrow I heard the finish is after a descent. It will be a very fast sprint and I'm excited," Kittel said at the finish.
While the dash for the line was clinical and decisive, the final 10 kilometres was anything but, with BMC, Liquigas, HTC and Sky all attempting, but failing to stamp their authority on the bunch. The evenly matched leadouts, coupled with a sense of nervousness saw riders collide in the final 3 kilometres, with Alessandro Ballan one of the riders caught up in mass pile up.
Ballan and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Bart De Clerq were not seriously injured, but were taken to the hospital following the incident for examinations. While they did not finish the stage, they will be allowed to start stage 3 if they can, as the fall came inside the protected final 3km.
The early action was marked by a four-man move that built up a lead of over two minutes. It included three riders from yesterday's main break, with Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Adrian Kurek (Poland) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) being joined by new-comer Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia).
Despite working well together there was clear intent on Kurek's part: he made off with enough bonus seconds to ensure that if he finished within the main field and Kittel finished outside of the top three then the lead would pass to the Polsat rider.
As the bunch hit the finishing circuit, which they would compete four times, Liquigas and BMC set their men to the front in order to reduce the gap. The leaders were no match for the bunch, no matter how disorganised the chase appeared at times, and they were caught within the final 10 kilometers.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:38:35
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|26
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|33
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|57
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|63
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|65
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|72
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|78
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|83
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|84
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|86
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|91
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|97
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|98
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|102
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|105
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|106
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|107
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|108
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|118
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|120
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|121
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|127
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|129
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|131
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|132
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|133
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|134
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|135
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|137
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|143
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|151
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|153
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|154
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|155
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|156
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|157
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|159
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|164
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|167
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|168
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|169
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|171
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:49
|172
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:28
|DNS
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|16
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|7
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|13
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|16
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|5
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5:45:41
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:00:07
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:15
|6
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:18
|11
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|19
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|29
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|40
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|44
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|69
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|70
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|74
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|79
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|83
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|89
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|90
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|91
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|94
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|100
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|101
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|102
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|109
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|110
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|112
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|113
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|114
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|115
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|122
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|123
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|128
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|134
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|135
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|136
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|139
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|143
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|144
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|145
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|152
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|155
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|159
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|160
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|161
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:35
|167
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:43
|168
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|169
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:19
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:09
|171
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|172
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:09:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|40
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|13
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|16
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|19
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|20
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|3
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|4
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|5
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|6
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
