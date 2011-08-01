Image 1 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his second stage of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) extended his lead in the overall classification (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) celebrates his second stage victory in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the sprint again (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 5 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before the stage (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) turned on the style to win stage 2 of the Tour of Poland with an empathic sprint finish. He kept his overall lead in the race, beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to the line.

Skil-Shimano controlled the final kilometre with Tom Veelers leading out. Haussler was the first rider to kick out for the line but Kittel powered past and raised his arms with 20 meters to go, so resounding was his sprint.

"Today the team expected to save the yellow jersey and wearing it gave me an extra motivation. When you win, like I did on stage 1 yesterday, you want to win again and you feel a big pressure. The day was pretty easy until we caught the breakaway, then the fight was very harsh for keeping position. My team offered me strong support again, and Tom put me in the perfect position. Tomorrow I heard the finish is after a descent. It will be a very fast sprint and I'm excited," Kittel said at the finish.

While the dash for the line was clinical and decisive, the final 10 kilometres was anything but, with BMC, Liquigas, HTC and Sky all attempting, but failing to stamp their authority on the bunch. The evenly matched leadouts, coupled with a sense of nervousness saw riders collide in the final 3 kilometres, with Alessandro Ballan one of the riders caught up in mass pile up.

Ballan and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Bart De Clerq were not seriously injured, but were taken to the hospital following the incident for examinations. While they did not finish the stage, they will be allowed to start stage 3 if they can, as the fall came inside the protected final 3km.

The early action was marked by a four-man move that built up a lead of over two minutes. It included three riders from yesterday's main break, with Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Adrian Kurek (Poland) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) being joined by new-comer Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia).

Despite working well together there was clear intent on Kurek's part: he made off with enough bonus seconds to ensure that if he finished within the main field and Kittel finished outside of the top three then the lead would pass to the Polsat rider.

As the bunch hit the finishing circuit, which they would compete four times, Liquigas and BMC set their men to the front in order to reduce the gap. The leaders were no match for the bunch, no matter how disorganised the chase appeared at times, and they were caught within the final 10 kilometers.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:38:35 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 23 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 24 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 26 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 32 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 33 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 42 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 54 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 57 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 62 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 63 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 65 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 68 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 72 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 78 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 83 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 86 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 87 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 92 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 97 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 98 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 100 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 102 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 105 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 106 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 107 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 108 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 112 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 113 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 114 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 115 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 116 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 118 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 119 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 120 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 121 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 127 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 131 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 132 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 133 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 134 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 137 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 143 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 146 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 149 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 150 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 151 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 153 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 154 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 155 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 156 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 157 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 159 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 161 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 163 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 164 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 165 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 166 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 167 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 168 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 169 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 171 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:49 172 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:28 DNS Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 16 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 7 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 13 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 16 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 5 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 1 - Poreba, km. 63,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Siewierz, km. 74,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 3 - Mierzecice, km. 90,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Special sprint - Powiat Myszkowski, km. 46,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Mountain 1 - Bedzin, km. 133,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Dabrowa Górnicza, km. 140,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5:45:41 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:00:07 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:14 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:15 6 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:16 8 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:18 11 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:00:19 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 19 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 29 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 40 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 44 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 45 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 50 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 69 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 70 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 75 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 79 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 80 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 83 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 87 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 89 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 90 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 91 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 94 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 96 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 100 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 101 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 102 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 105 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 109 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 112 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 113 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 114 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 115 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 122 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 123 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 128 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 134 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 135 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 136 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 139 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 143 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 144 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 145 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 146 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 151 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 152 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 154 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 155 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 156 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 157 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 159 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 160 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 161 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 162 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 166 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:35 167 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:43 168 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 169 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:19 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:07:09 171 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 172 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:09:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 40 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 13 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 16 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 16 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 13 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 19 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 20 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 7 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 pts 2 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1