Trending

Kittel doubles up on stage 2

Haussler pips Brown for second

Image 1 of 5

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his second stage of the Tour of Poland

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins his second stage of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 5

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) extended his lead in the overall classification

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) extended his lead in the overall classification
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 5

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) celebrates his second stage victory in Poland.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) celebrates his second stage victory in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 5

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the sprint again

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the sprint again
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 5

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before the stage

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before the stage
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) turned on the style to win stage 2 of the Tour of Poland with an empathic sprint finish. He kept his overall lead in the race, beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to the line.

Skil-Shimano controlled the final kilometre with Tom Veelers leading out. Haussler was the first rider to kick out for the line but Kittel powered past and raised his arms with 20 meters to go, so resounding was his sprint.

"Today the team expected to save the yellow jersey and wearing it gave me an extra motivation. When you win, like I did on stage 1 yesterday, you want to win again and you feel a big pressure. The day was pretty easy until we caught the breakaway, then the fight was very harsh for keeping position. My team offered me strong support again, and Tom put me in the perfect position. Tomorrow I heard the finish is after a descent. It will be a very fast sprint and I'm excited," Kittel said at the finish.

While the dash for the line was clinical and decisive, the final 10 kilometres was anything but, with BMC, Liquigas, HTC and Sky all attempting, but failing to stamp their authority on the bunch. The evenly matched leadouts, coupled with a sense of nervousness saw riders collide in the final 3 kilometres, with Alessandro Ballan one of the riders caught up in mass pile up.

Ballan and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Bart De Clerq were not seriously injured, but were taken to the hospital following the incident for examinations. While they did not finish the stage, they will be allowed to start stage 3 if they can, as the fall came inside the protected final 3km.

The early action was marked by a four-man move that built up a lead of over two minutes. It included three riders from yesterday's main break, with Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Adrian Kurek (Poland) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) being joined by new-comer Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia).

Despite working well together there was clear intent on Kurek's part: he made off with enough bonus seconds to ensure that if he finished within the main field and Kittel finished outside of the top three then the lead would pass to the Polsat rider.

As the bunch hit the finishing circuit, which they would compete four times, Liquigas and BMC set their men to the front in order to reduce the gap. The leaders were no match for the bunch, no matter how disorganised the chase appeared at times, and they were caught within the final 10 kilometers.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:38:35
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
23Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
24Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
25William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
26Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
32Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
33John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
39Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
53Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
54Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
57Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
62Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
63Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
65Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
66Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
72Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
73Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
78Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
83Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
84Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
86Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
87Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
92Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
97Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
98Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
100Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
102Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
105Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
106Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
107Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
108Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
112Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
113Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
114Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
115Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
116Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
118Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
119Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
120Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
121Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
123Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
127Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
131Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
132Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
133Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
134Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
137Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
143Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
146Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
150José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
151Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
153Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
155Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
156Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
157Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
158Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
159Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
161Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
163Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
164Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
165Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
166Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
167Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
168Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
169Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
171Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:49
172Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:28
DNSMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFAlessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
5John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad16
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15
7Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard14
8Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad13
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team11
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
13Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
15Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
16Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack5
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 1 - Poreba, km. 63,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Siewierz, km. 74,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 3 - Mierzecice, km. 90,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint - Powiat Myszkowski, km. 46,7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Mountain 1 - Bedzin, km. 133,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Dabrowa Górnicza, km. 140,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano5:45:41
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:00:07
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:15
6Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:16
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:18
11Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:00:19
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
19Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
24John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
25Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
29John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
40Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
41Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
44Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
50Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
64Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
66Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
69William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
70Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
74Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
79Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
80Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
83Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
87Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
89Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
90Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
91Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
94Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
96Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
100Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
101Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
102Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
105Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
109Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
110José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
112Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
113Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
114Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
115Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
122Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
123Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
128Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
129Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
133Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
135Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
136Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
139Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
143Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
144Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
145Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
146Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
151Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
152Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
154Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
155Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
156Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
157Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
159Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
160Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
161Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
162Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
164Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
166Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:35
167David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
168Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
169Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:19
170Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:07:09
171Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
172Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:09:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano40pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo36
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team29
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard26
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team23
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto23
9Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team16
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek16
13Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
14John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad16
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team13
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana8
19Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
20Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack7
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team7
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
26Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6pts
2Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
4Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
5Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
6Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews