Tour de Pologne: Bauhaus wins opening stage
German cancels out Hodeg's long-range sprint
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) stole away with the stage 1 victory at the Tour de Pologne.
In a well-timed sprint, the German rider patiently gauged his effort to catch and pass early sprinter Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the cobbled finish line while Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished third in Chelm.
More to follow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|5:01:24
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fabio Jakobsen leads Deceuninck-QuickStep into Vuelta a EspañaDutchman targets sprints as Knox, Vansevenant, Bagioli look for the hills
-
Tour de Pologne: Bauhaus wins opening stageGerman cancels out Hodeg's long-range sprint
-
Grace Brown signs two-year deal with FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope'I've watched the team take big steps recently and can't wait to play my part in this growth' says Australian set to leave BikeExchange
-
Bernal, Carapaz, Yates, Pidcock, Sivakov all in Ineos Grenadiers' Vuelta a España squadBritish team with options aplenty at Spanish Grand Tour
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.