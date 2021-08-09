Trending

Tour de Pologne: Bauhaus wins opening stage

German cancels out Hodeg's long-range sprint

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) stole away with the stage 1 victory at the Tour de Pologne. 

In a well-timed sprint, the German rider patiently gauged his effort to catch and pass early sprinter Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the cobbled finish line while Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished third in Chelm.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 5:01:24
2Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
6Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
8Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

