Tour de Pologne: Gaviria takes first win of 2021 on stage 3
Almeida keeps race lead on sprint stage
Stage 3: Sanok - Rzeszów
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his first victory of the 2021 season, winning a close sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in Rzeszów. The Colombian beat Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij with a bike throw, with stage 1 winner Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) taking third.
The Colombian sprinter timed his effort well in the final stretch and managed to snatch the victory from Kooij, who opened up the dash for the line.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained his lead in the general classification. The Portuguese rider won stage 2 in Przemyśl and still holds a slim gap of 4 seconds over Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:18:15
|2
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka NextHash
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:01:02
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|5
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Portugal leader out with suspected COVID-19 caseOrganisers perform 375 more tests with Freitas the only positive
-
Tour de Pologne: Gaviria takes first win of 2021 on stage 3Almeida keeps race lead on sprint stage
-
Evenepoel aiming for European title to revive his seasonBelgian says a win in Trentino 'would mean a lot' but national coach says selection not final
-
Tour of Denmark: Pedersen wins stage 2Groenewegen retains GC lead with third place in uphill sprint finish in Sønderborg
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.