Tour de Pologne: Gaviria takes first win of 2021 on stage 3

By

Almeida keeps race lead on sprint stage

Stage 3: Sanok - Rzeszów

RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates timed his sprint perfectly to edge Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij for the victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 LR Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Max Kanter of Germany and Team Team DSM sprint at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

From the trio surging across the line, the victory went to Fernando Gaviria (center) by half a wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany and Team Qhubeka Nexthash at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany and Team Qhubeka Nexthash at finish line in fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 LR Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Breakaway trio survive to finish, but not for the win: Lionel Taminiaux of Alpecin-Fenix, Taco Van Der Hoorn of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux and Simon Clarke of Qhubeka NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 LR Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Final trio in the breakaway try to stay away: Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix, Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux and Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de Pologne 2021 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Sanok - Rzeszow 226,4 km - 11/08/2021 - Deceuninck - Quick-Step - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Deceuninck-QuickStep sets pace in peloton with 120km to go in 226.4km race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 3 of Tour de Pologne covers 226.4km from Sanok to Rzeszów (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

All good for GC leader João Almeida at start in Sanok (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Matteo Jorgenson USA Movistar Team Einer Augusto Rubio COL Movistar Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Movistar ready to roll on stage 3 with American Matteo Jorgenson and Colombian Einer Augusto Rubio (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) at the start line, second on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Simon Clarke AUS Team Qhubeka NextHash photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Simon Clarke (Team Qhubeka NextHash) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Taco van der Hoorn NED Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Breakaway of 10 riders on the longest stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Tom Bohli SUI Cofidis Norman Vahtra EST Israel StartUp Nation photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Breakaway of 10 riders on stage 3 had 3:32 gap with 120km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Daniel Arroyave Caas of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Daniel Arroyave Caas of EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Joo Pedro Gonalves Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

João Almeida in the leader's jersey rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Robert Power of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash involved in a crash during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Robert Power of Team Qhubeka NextHash was involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Robert Power of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash helped by a mechanic after crash during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Robert Power (Qhubeka Nexthash) gets back in race after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 LR Barnabs Pek of Hungary and Team BikeExchange Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Barnabás Peák of Team BikeExchange and Tim Wellens of Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luke Rowe part of Ineos Grenadiers squad on 226.4km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Joo Pedro Gonalves Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

João Almeida rides in peloton on sunny day for stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de Pologne 2021 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Sanok - Rzeszow 226,4 km - 11/08/2021 - Fernando Gaviria (COL - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sprinter Fernando Gaviria rides in the peloton headed to the finish circuits (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Lawrence Warbasse of The United States and AG2R Citren Team at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lawrence Warbasse of AG2R Citröen Team rides with large group to finish stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Ian Garrison of The United States and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

American Ian Garrison of Deceuninck-QuickStep crosses finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Prizes for stage 3 win go to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RZESZOW POLAND AUGUST 11 Joo Pedro Gonalves Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at Podium during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 3 a 226km stage from Sanok to Rzeszw TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 11 2021 in Rzeszow Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Leader's jersey stays with João Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his first victory of the 2021 season, winning a close sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in Rzeszów. The Colombian beat Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij with a bike throw, with stage 1 winner Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) taking third.

The Colombian sprinter timed his effort well in the final stretch and managed to snatch the victory from Kooij, who opened up the dash for the line.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained his lead in the general classification. The Portuguese rider won stage 2 in Przemyśl and still holds a slim gap of 4 seconds over Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:18:15
2Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
4Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka NextHash
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
8Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:01:02
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
5Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
9Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26

