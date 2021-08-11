Tour de Pologne: Gaviria takes first win of 2021 on stage 3

Image 1 of 25 Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates timed his sprint perfectly to edge Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij for the victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 From the trio surging across the line, the victory went to Fernando Gaviria (center) by half a wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany and Team Qhubeka Nexthash at finish line in fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Breakaway trio survive to finish, but not for the win: Lionel Taminiaux of Alpecin-Fenix, Taco Van Der Hoorn of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux and Simon Clarke of Qhubeka NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Final trio in the breakaway try to stay away: Lionel Taminiaux of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix, Taco Van Der Hoorn of The Netherlands and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux and Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 Deceuninck-QuickStep sets pace in peloton with 120km to go in 226.4km race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Stage 3 of Tour de Pologne covers 226.4km from Sanok to Rzeszów (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 All good for GC leader João Almeida at start in Sanok (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Movistar ready to roll on stage 3 with American Matteo Jorgenson and Colombian Einer Augusto Rubio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) at the start line, second on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Simon Clarke (Team Qhubeka NextHash) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Breakaway of 10 riders on the longest stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Breakaway of 10 riders on stage 3 had 3:32 gap with 120km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Daniel Arroyave Caas of EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 João Almeida in the leader's jersey rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Robert Power of Team Qhubeka NextHash was involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Robert Power (Qhubeka Nexthash) gets back in race after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Barnabás Peák of Team BikeExchange and Tim Wellens of Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Luke Rowe part of Ineos Grenadiers squad on 226.4km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 João Almeida rides in peloton on sunny day for stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Sprinter Fernando Gaviria rides in the peloton headed to the finish circuits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Lawrence Warbasse of AG2R Citröen Team rides with large group to finish stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 American Ian Garrison of Deceuninck-QuickStep crosses finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 Prizes for stage 3 win go to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Leader's jersey stays with João Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his first victory of the 2021 season, winning a close sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in Rzeszów. The Colombian beat Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij with a bike throw, with stage 1 winner Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) taking third.

The Colombian sprinter timed his effort well in the final stretch and managed to snatch the victory from Kooij, who opened up the dash for the line.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained his lead in the general classification. The Portuguese rider won stage 2 in Przemyśl and still holds a slim gap of 4 seconds over Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:18:15 2 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 4 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka NextHash 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal