Tour de Pologne: Nikias Arndt wins stage 5

Image 1 of 19 Nikias Arndt (DSM - right) takes the won on stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 The sprint to the line on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Images) Image 3 of 19 Joao Almeida finished fourth behind Mohoric (Image credit: Bettini Images) Image 4 of 19 Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar takes a turn at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Best Polish rider Lukasz Owsian in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and Robert Power (Qhubeka-NextHash) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Daniel Arroyave (EF Nippo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Scenery on stage 5 between Chochołów and Bielsko-Biała (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) leaps clear (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Simon Clarke (Team Qhubeka NextHash) rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 The blue jerseys of Deceuninck-QuickStep dotted with the yellow leader's jersey on the shoulders of João Almeida (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Robert Power powers the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) sits second on GC going into toughest stage of seven-day race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Headed to the first categorised climb of the day at kilometre 51.5 are Bahrain Victorious riders Phil Bauhaus and Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team DSM’s Nikias Arndt charged to the line in an uphill frenzy to win stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. The German won his first race of the year in a photo finish, beating Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal), who took second and third, respectively.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who sprinted to fourth on the stage, kept a narrow GC advantage over Mohoric, who took bonus points in the finish and is just two seconds back in the overall.

More to come.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 4:02:20 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 9 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep