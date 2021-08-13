Tour de Pologne: Nikias Arndt wins stage 5
By Jackie Tyson
Crashes disrupt stage to Bielsko-Biała but Almeida keeps race lead
Stage 5: Chochołów - Bielsko-Biała
Team DSM’s Nikias Arndt charged to the line in an uphill frenzy to win stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. The German won his first race of the year in a photo finish, beating Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal), who took second and third, respectively.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who sprinted to fourth on the stage, kept a narrow GC advantage over Mohoric, who took bonus points in the finish and is just two seconds back in the overall.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|4:02:20
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22:54:44
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:02
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:32
|6
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:47
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages. Tyson has been recognized for communications excellence with 10 Phoenix Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp - and was recognized by a national media outlet as the first female depicted in a pro baseball card set (Ft. Myers Royals). She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times. Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France). Her favorite mountain bike rides are in Park City, Utah (USA).
