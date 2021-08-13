Trending

Tour de Pologne: Nikias Arndt wins stage 5

By

Crashes disrupt stage to Bielsko-Biała but Almeida keeps race lead

Image 1 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Stefano Oldani ITA Lotto Soudal Nikias Arndt GER Team DSM photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Nikias Arndt (DSM - right) takes the won on stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Stefano Oldani ITA Lotto Soudal Nikias Arndt GER Team DSM photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

The sprint to the line on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 3 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Stefano Oldani ITA Lotto Soudal Nikias Arndt GER Team DSM photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Joao Almeida finished fourth behind Mohoric (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 4 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Matteo Jorgenson USA Movistar Team photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar takes a turn at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Lukas Postlberger AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 LR Lukasz Owsian of Poland and Team Poland Reprezentacja Polski Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Yevgeniy Fedorov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Best Polish rider Lukasz Owsian in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 LR Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Robert Power of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and Robert Power (Qhubeka-NextHash) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 Owain Doull of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Sprint Jersey during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 Joo Pedro Gonalves Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 Yevgeniy Fedorov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 LR Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Daniel Arroyave Caas of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Lukasz Owsian of Poland and Team Poland Reprezentacja Polski Polka Dot Mountain Jersey in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Daniel Arroyave (EF Nippo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Scenery on stage 5 between Chochołów and Bielsko-Biała (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) leaps clear (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Simon Clarke AUS Team Qhubeka NextHash photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Simon Clarke (Team Qhubeka NextHash) rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

The blue jerseys of Deceuninck-QuickStep dotted with the yellow leader's jersey on the shoulders of João Almeida (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 13 LR Robert Power of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash Yevgeniy Fedorov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 5 a 173km stage from Chochow Czarny Dunajec to BielskoBiaa 434m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 13 2021 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Robert Power powers the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) sits second on GC going into toughest stage of seven-day race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 5th stage Chocholow BielskoBiala 1728 km 13082021 Phil Bauhaus GER Bahrain Victorious Dylan Teuns BEL Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Headed to the first categorised climb of the day at kilometre 51.5 are Bahrain Victorious riders Phil Bauhaus and Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team DSM’s Nikias Arndt charged to the line in an uphill frenzy to win stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. The German won his first race of the year in a photo finish, beating Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal), who took second and third, respectively.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who sprinted to fourth on the stage, kept a narrow GC advantage over Mohoric, who took bonus points in the finish and is just two seconds back in the overall.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 4:02:20
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
3Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
4João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
9Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
10Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22:54:44
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:32
6Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:47
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages. Tyson has been recognized for communications excellence with 10 Phoenix Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp - and was recognized by a national media outlet as the first female depicted in a pro baseball card set (Ft. Myers Royals). She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times. Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in  Provence (France). Her favorite mountain bike rides are in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews