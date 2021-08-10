Tour de Pologne: Almeida holds on to win stage 2
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider sustains long uphill attack then out-sprints Ulissi to take race lead
Stage 2: Zamość - Przemyśl
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took a hard-fought victory on stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne. The Portuguese rider, known for his racing tenacity, made a late-race attack with 1.3km to go and when Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) closed the gap, Almeida was strong enough to win a tactical two-rider battle to the finish line in Przemyśl. Ulissi was forced to settle for second place while Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) finished third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:41:33
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:04
|5
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|6
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:12
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9:42:47
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:04
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|5
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
