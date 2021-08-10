Trending

Tour de Pologne: Almeida holds on to win stage 2

By

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider sustains long uphill attack then out-sprints Ulissi to take race lead

Stage 2: Zamość - Przemyśl

PREVIOUS STAGE
Image 1 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Joo Pedro Gonalves Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep sprint at finish line during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Joao Almeida sprints to the stage victory over Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 18

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Natnael Berhane of Eritrea Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team Cofidis prior to the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Natnael Berhane and Fabio Sabatini (Cofidis) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Sebastian Langeveld of The Netherlands and Team EF Education Nippo Gabriel Cullaigh of The United Kingdom and Movistar Team Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Yellow Leader Jersey Michal Paluta of Poland and Team Poland Reprezentacja Polski Polka Dot Mountain Jersey prior to the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race leader Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers helped by a Mechanic during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Andrey Amador (Ineos) gets a push after a wheel change (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Yellow Leader Jersey and Teammates in The Peloton passing through a forest during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team Cofidis assisted by a Mechanic during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Sabatini gets mechanical help in a possibly UCI-illegal manner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Manuele Boaro of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Gabriel Cullaigh of The United Kingdom and Movistar Teamin the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Manuele Boaro (Astana-Premier Tech) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Movistar) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek Segafredo leads The Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Sebastian Langeveld of The Netherlands and Team EF Education Nippo leads The Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Nippo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Patryk Stosz of Poland and Team Poland Reprezentacja Polski Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race leader Phil Bauhaus in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Marcel Sieberg of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious leads The Peloton during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Yellow Leader Jersey The Peloton during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 LR Michal Golas of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Oliviero Troia of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Yellow Leader Jersey Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux David Dekker of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma lead The Peloton during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Antwan Tolhoek of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma attacks during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Antwan Tolhoek attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe attacks during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lukas Postlberger on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 18

PRZEMYSL POLAND AUGUST 10 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in the Breakaway during the 78th Tour de Pologne 2021 Stage 2 a 201km stage from Zamo to Przemyl 341m TourdePologne TDP2021 UCIWT on August 10 2021 in Przemysl Poland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Biniam Girmay switched teams ahead of Tour de Pologne and showed his new kit with a late attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took a hard-fought victory on stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne. The Portuguese rider, known for his racing tenacity, made a late-race attack with 1.3km to go and when Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) closed the gap, Almeida was strong enough to win a tactical two-rider battle to the finish line in Przemyśl. Ulissi was forced to settle for second place while Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) finished third.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:41:33
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04
5Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
6Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:12
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
8Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:16

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9:42:47
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:04
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
5Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
9Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews