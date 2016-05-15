Nacer Bouhanni wins Tour de Picardie
Kenny De Haes wins final stage ahead of Sondre Holst Enger
Stage 3: Saint-Quentin - Guise
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:57:02
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:28:47
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:17
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|7
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
