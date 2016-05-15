Trending

Nacer Bouhanni wins Tour de Picardie

Kenny De Haes wins final stage ahead of Sondre Holst Enger

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone

(Image credit: ASO)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:57:02
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
3Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:28:47
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:13
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:17
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
7Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
8Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
10Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

