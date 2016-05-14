Bouhanni repeats in Tour de Picardie
Frenchman extends race lead
Stage 2: Feuquières-en-VImeu - Flixecourt
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:23:29
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8:31:45
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:17
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|7
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|9
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:21
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
