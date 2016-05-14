Trending

Bouhanni repeats in Tour de Picardie

Frenchman extends race lead

Nacer Bouhanni holds up two fingers for the number of wins so far at Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni holds up two fingers for the number of wins so far at Catalunya

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:23:29
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8:31:45
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:17
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
7Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
9Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:21
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews