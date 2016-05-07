Trending

Tour de Picardie past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2014Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ.fr
2013Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos–Shimano
2012John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos–Shimano
2011Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil–DCM
2010Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
2009Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil
2008Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
2007Robert Hunter (RSA) Barloworld
2006Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
2005Janek Tombak (Est) Cofidis
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
2002Michael Sandstød (Den) CSC–Tiscali
2001Olivier Asmaker (Fra) CSC–Tiscali
2000Michael Sandstød (Den) Memory Card–Jack & Jones
1999Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
1998Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino-Ag2r
1997No race held
1996Philippe Gaumont (Fra) GAN
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM
1994Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1993Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
1992Thierry Marie (Fra) Castorama
1991Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Weinmann-Eddy Merckx
1990Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto–Superclub
1989Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba
1988Steve Bauer (Can) Weinmann-La Suisse-SMM
1987Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
1986Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
1985Jozef Lieckens (Bel) Lotto
1984Allan Peiper (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1983Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
1982Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1981Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1980Patrick Bonnet (Fra) Renault-Gitane
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Gitane
1978Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Renault-Gitane
1977Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Emiel Gijsemans (Bel) IJsboerke-Colnago
1975Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
1974Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra) Sonolor-Gitane
1973Alain Santy (Fra) Bic
1972Cyrille Guimard (Fra) Gan-Mercier
1971André Dierickx (Bel) Watneys-Avia
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watneys
1969José Samyn (Fra) Bic
1968Walter Boucquet (Bel) Pull Over Centrale-Tasmania
1967Peter Glemser (Ger) Torpedo-Continental
1966Hubert Niel (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1965Seamus Elliott (Irl) Ford France-Gitane
1964Wilfried Boelke (Ger) Peugeot-BP
1963Klaus Bugdahl (Ger) Torpedo
1962André Bar (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1961Jaime Alomar (Esp) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1960Jo De Haan (Ned) Saint-Raphael-R. Geminiani
1959Joseph Wasko (Fra) Bobet-BP-Hutchinson
1958Joseph Thomin (Fra) Helyett-Potin
1957Jean Stablinski (Fra) Essor-Leroux
1956Louis Caput (Fra) Saint-Raphael-R. Geminiani
1955Lucien Gillen (Lux) Magnat-Debon
1954Jean Bellay (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
1953Alfred Tonello (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952Raymond Komor (Fra) individual
1951Pierre Lagrange (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1950Simon Hyz (Fra) individual
1940–1949No race held
1939André Desmoulins (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
1938Lucien Le Guevel (Fra) individual
1937Gaston Grimbert (Fra) Armor-Dunlop
1936Marcel Blanchon (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop

