Tour de Picardie past winners
Champions 1936-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2013
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos–Shimano
|2012
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos–Shimano
|2011
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil–DCM
|2010
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2009
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil
|2008
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Barloworld
|2006
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2005
|Janek Tombak (Est) Cofidis
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
|2002
|Michael Sandstød (Den) CSC–Tiscali
|2001
|Olivier Asmaker (Fra) CSC–Tiscali
|2000
|Michael Sandstød (Den) Memory Card–Jack & Jones
|1999
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
|1998
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino-Ag2r
|1997
|No race held
|1996
|Philippe Gaumont (Fra) GAN
|1995
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM
|1994
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1993
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
|1992
|Thierry Marie (Fra) Castorama
|1991
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Weinmann-Eddy Merckx
|1990
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto–Superclub
|1989
|Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba
|1988
|Steve Bauer (Can) Weinmann-La Suisse-SMM
|1987
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
|1986
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
|1985
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel) Lotto
|1984
|Allan Peiper (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1983
|Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1982
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1981
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1980
|Patrick Bonnet (Fra) Renault-Gitane
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Gitane
|1978
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Renault-Gitane
|1977
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Emiel Gijsemans (Bel) IJsboerke-Colnago
|1975
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
|1974
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra) Sonolor-Gitane
|1973
|Alain Santy (Fra) Bic
|1972
|Cyrille Guimard (Fra) Gan-Mercier
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel) Watneys-Avia
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watneys
|1969
|José Samyn (Fra) Bic
|1968
|Walter Boucquet (Bel) Pull Over Centrale-Tasmania
|1967
|Peter Glemser (Ger) Torpedo-Continental
|1966
|Hubert Niel (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1965
|Seamus Elliott (Irl) Ford France-Gitane
|1964
|Wilfried Boelke (Ger) Peugeot-BP
|1963
|Klaus Bugdahl (Ger) Torpedo
|1962
|André Bar (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1961
|Jaime Alomar (Esp) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1960
|Jo De Haan (Ned) Saint-Raphael-R. Geminiani
|1959
|Joseph Wasko (Fra) Bobet-BP-Hutchinson
|1958
|Joseph Thomin (Fra) Helyett-Potin
|1957
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Essor-Leroux
|1956
|Louis Caput (Fra) Saint-Raphael-R. Geminiani
|1955
|Lucien Gillen (Lux) Magnat-Debon
|1954
|Jean Bellay (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1953
|Alfred Tonello (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1952
|Raymond Komor (Fra) individual
|1951
|Pierre Lagrange (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1950
|Simon Hyz (Fra) individual
|1940–1949
|No race held
|1939
|André Desmoulins (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1938
|Lucien Le Guevel (Fra) individual
|1937
|Gaston Grimbert (Fra) Armor-Dunlop
|1936
|Marcel Blanchon (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
