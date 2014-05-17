Demare wins stage 2 of Tour de Picardie
Frenchman takes over race lead
Stage 2: Mouy - Beaurieux - Chemin des Dames
After narrowly losing to Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on stage 1, Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) bounced back to win stage 2 of the Tour de Picardie in Beaurieux-Chemin des Dames and move into the yellow jersey
The win was Démare’s first win in his "home race" as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) in an uphill sprint, with the Dutchman moving into second place overall.
Coquard dropped off the pace at the end of stage to finish 52nd place, 10 seconds Démare, falling to fifth in the general classification.
"It was an uphill sprint that I really liked," Démare told L'Equipe. "I was a bit tired after the Four Days of Dunkirk but that's part of the game to work on fatigue to prepare for the Tour de France which is the main objective of my second part of the season.
"When I race, I try to win. I came here with the ambition of winning a stage. When I see Nacer ]Bouhanni] win in the Giro, I think it's doable. "
The start of stage begun with a tribute by Marie-Laure to her late-husband Arnaud Coyot, who died in a car accident in November.
The average speed of racing in the first hour of racing was 44.6 km/h with a headwind that caused a few splits and falls. Among those to fall was Yellow jersey Bryan Coquard but he emerged unscathed.
44km in the stage, the day’s break was established which included William Bonnet, Tom Dumoulin, Danilo Napolitano, Gert Steegmans, Björn Leukemans and Julien Duval. Europcar on the front of the peloton ensured that the gap hovered around the 3:00 minute mark
The main field was thinned to just 22 men as a sprint finish loomed with 15 kilometres to go. Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondale) tried his hand with a solo attack but he was caught 5km before the finish line.
FDJ.fr took control of the race to deliver Démare to the win and in the final kilometre, they dropped off the fast man to finish the job and he duly delivered by taking the win and moving into the overall lead with one stage left to race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:57:24
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:02
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|18
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|34
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|39
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|55
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|64
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:02
|65
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|66
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:25
|67
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|68
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:02
|69
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|70
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|71
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|72
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:06:52
|73
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|83
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|89
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:06
|99
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|100
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:09:23
|101
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:25
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|105
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:29
|106
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:30
|107
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:12:40
|108
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|110
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|112
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|113
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNS
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|5
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|3
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|4
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|11:52:16
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|BigMat - Auber 93
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|La Pomme Marseille
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8:14:32
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:09
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:17
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:19
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:21
|13
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|32
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:41
|43
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|49
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:06
|50
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:03:23
|51
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|53
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|58
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|60
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|61
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|67
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:58
|68
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:44
|69
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|70
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:06:02
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|72
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:11
|73
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:56
|78
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:44
|79
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:52
|80
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:13
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|82
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|83
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|84
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|85
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|87
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|94
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:27
|96
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:42
|97
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:44
|98
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:46
|100
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|101
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:48
|102
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:51
|103
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:59
|104
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:40
|105
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:14:16
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:24
|108
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:01
|109
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|110
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|111
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:27
|112
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:28
|113
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:33
|115
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|3
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|18
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|19
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|20
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|4
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|7
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|2
|8
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|24:44:37
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|11
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:04
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:06:06
|15
|La Pomme Marseille
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:31
