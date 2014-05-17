Image 1 of 18 Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins stage two (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 18 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) presented on stage before the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 18 The riders prepare for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 18 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) signing autopgraphs (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 18 Kilometre zero (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 18 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looking disappointed with his bik (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 18 Europcar working for Bryan Coquard (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 18 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) beats Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) to the line (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 18 Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Julien Duval (Roubaix - Lille Métropole) (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 18 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in yellow (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 18 All smiles for Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 18 The peloton passes through the green countryside (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 18 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) ceelbrating the stage victory on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 18 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) adds another race leader's jersey to add to his collection (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 18 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 18 Tom Dumoulin collects the climbers jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 18 Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was most aggressive today (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 18 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO)

After narrowly losing to Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on stage 1, Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) bounced back to win stage 2 of the Tour de Picardie in Beaurieux-Chemin des Dames and move into the yellow jersey

The win was Démare’s first win in his "home race" as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) in an uphill sprint, with the Dutchman moving into second place overall.

Coquard dropped off the pace at the end of stage to finish 52nd place, 10 seconds Démare, falling to fifth in the general classification.

"It was an uphill sprint that I really liked," Démare told L'Equipe. "I was a bit tired after the Four Days of Dunkirk but that's part of the game to work on fatigue to prepare for the Tour de France which is the main objective of my second part of the season.

"When I race, I try to win. I came here with the ambition of winning a stage. When I see Nacer ]Bouhanni] win in the Giro, I think it's doable. "

The start of stage begun with a tribute by Marie-Laure to her late-husband Arnaud Coyot, who died in a car accident in November.





The average speed of racing in the first hour of racing was 44.6 km/h with a headwind that caused a few splits and falls. Among those to fall was Yellow jersey Bryan Coquard but he emerged unscathed.

44km in the stage, the day’s break was established which included William Bonnet, Tom Dumoulin, Danilo Napolitano, Gert Steegmans, Björn Leukemans and Julien Duval. Europcar on the front of the peloton ensured that the gap hovered around the 3:00 minute mark





The main field was thinned to just 22 men as a sprint finish loomed with 15 kilometres to go. Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondale) tried his hand with a solo attack but he was caught 5km before the finish line.

FDJ.fr took control of the race to deliver Démare to the win and in the final kilometre, they dropped off the fast man to finish the job and he duly delivered by taking the win and moving into the overall lead with one stage left to race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:57:24 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:02 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 18 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 25 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 30 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 34 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 39 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:30 55 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 56 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:37 64 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:02 65 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 66 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:25 67 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:29 68 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:02 69 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 70 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 71 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 72 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:06:52 73 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 77 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 78 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 83 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 89 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 93 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:06 99 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:08 100 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:09:23 101 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:25 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 105 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:29 106 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:30 107 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:12:40 108 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 110 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 112 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 113 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNS Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 DNS Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1 - Camelin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 - Beaurieux - Chemin des dames lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 5 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 8 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 3 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Liancourt # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 4 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Pargny-Filain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Plateau-de-Californie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.fr 11:52:16 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:02 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 BigMat - Auber 93 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Astana Pro Team 12 La Pomme Marseille 13 Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Team Europcar 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 16 MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8:14:32 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:09 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:17 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:19 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:21 13 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 32 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 37 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:41 43 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 49 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:06 50 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:03:23 51 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 52 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 53 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 54 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 56 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 57 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 58 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 60 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 61 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 64 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 67 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:58 68 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:44 69 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:50 70 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:06:02 71 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 72 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:11 73 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 74 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 75 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:56 78 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:44 79 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:52 80 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:10:13 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 82 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 83 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 84 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 85 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 87 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:27 96 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:42 97 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:44 98 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:46 100 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 101 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:48 102 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:51 103 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:59 104 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:40 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:14:16 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 108 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:01 109 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 110 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 111 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:27 112 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:28 113 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:33 115 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 14 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 3 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 18 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 19 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 20 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 4 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 7 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 2 8 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1