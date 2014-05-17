Trending

Demare wins stage 2 of Tour de Picardie

Frenchman takes over race lead

Image 1 of 18

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins stage two

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) wins stage two
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 18

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) presented on stage before the race

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) presented on stage before the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 18

The riders prepare for the start of stage 2

The riders prepare for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 18

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) signing autopgraphs

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) signing autopgraphs
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 18

Kilometre zero

Kilometre zero
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 18

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looking disappointed with his bik

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looking disappointed with his bik
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 18

Europcar working for Bryan Coquard

Europcar working for Bryan Coquard
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 18

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) beats Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) to the line

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) beats Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) to the line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 18

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Julien Duval (Roubaix - Lille Métropole)

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Julien Duval (Roubaix - Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 18

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in yellow

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 18

All smiles for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

All smiles for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 18

The peloton passes through the green countryside

The peloton passes through the green countryside
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 18

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) ceelbrating the stage victory on the podium

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) ceelbrating the stage victory on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 18

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) adds another race leader's jersey to add to his collection

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) adds another race leader's jersey to add to his collection
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 18

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also leads the points classification

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also leads the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 18

Tom Dumoulin collects the climbers jersey

Tom Dumoulin collects the climbers jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 18

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was most aggressive today

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was most aggressive today
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 18

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the leader's yellow jersey

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: ASO)

After narrowly losing to Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on stage 1, Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) bounced back to win stage 2 of the Tour de Picardie in Beaurieux-Chemin des Dames and move into the yellow jersey

The win was Démare’s first win in his "home race" as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) in an uphill sprint, with the Dutchman moving into second place overall.

Coquard dropped off the pace at the end of stage to finish 52nd place, 10 seconds Démare, falling to fifth in the general classification.

"It was an uphill sprint that I really liked," Démare told L'Equipe. "I was a bit tired after the Four Days of Dunkirk but that's part of the game to work on fatigue to prepare for the Tour de France which is the main objective of my second part of the season.

"When I race, I try to win. I came here with the ambition of winning a stage. When I see Nacer ]Bouhanni] win in the Giro, I think it's doable. "

The start of stage begun with a tribute by Marie-Laure to her late-husband Arnaud Coyot, who died in a car accident in November.

The average speed of racing in the first hour of racing was 44.6 km/h with a headwind that caused a few splits and falls. Among those to fall was Yellow jersey Bryan Coquard but he emerged unscathed.

44km in the stage, the day’s break was established which included William Bonnet, Tom Dumoulin, Danilo Napolitano, Gert Steegmans, Björn Leukemans and Julien Duval. Europcar on the front of the peloton ensured that the gap hovered around the 3:00 minute mark

The main field was thinned to just 22 men as a sprint finish loomed with 15 kilometres to go. Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondale) tried his hand with a solo attack but he was caught 5km before the finish line.

FDJ.fr took control of the race to deliver Démare to the win and in the final kilometre, they dropped off the fast man to finish the job and he duly delivered by taking the win and moving into the overall lead with one stage left to race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:57:24
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:02
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
18Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
23Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
39David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
42Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:30
55Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
60Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
64Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:02
65Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
66William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:25
67Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:29
68Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:02
69Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
70Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
71Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
72Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:06:52
73Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
82Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
83Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
89Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
91Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
93Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:06
99Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
100Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:09:23
101Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
102Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:25
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
104Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
105Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:29
106Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:30
107Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:12:40
108Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
110Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
112Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
113Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
114Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSMaxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNSRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1 - Camelin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2 - Beaurieux - Chemin des dames lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
5Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
8Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 133
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Liancourt
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 134pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 932
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Pargny-Filain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Plateau-de-Californie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr11:52:16
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5Roubaix Lille Metropole
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9BigMat - Auber 93
10BMC Racing Team
11Astana Pro Team
12La Pomme Marseille
13Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Team Europcar
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
16MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8:14:32
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:09
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:17
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:19
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:21
13Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
29Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
32Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
37David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
42Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:41
43Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
49Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:06
50Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:03:23
51Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
53Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
57Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
58Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
60Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
61Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
67Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:58
68William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:44
69Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:50
70Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:06:02
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
72Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:11
73Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:56
78Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:44
79Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:52
80Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:13
81Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
82Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
83Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
84Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
85Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
86Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
87Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
95Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:27
96Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:42
97Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:44
98Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:46
100Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
101Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:48
102Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:51
103Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:59
104Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:40
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:14:16
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:24
108Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:01
109Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
110Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
111Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:27
112Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:28
113Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:33
115Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr30pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole10
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
14Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
16Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 133
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
18William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
19Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
3Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 134
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
7Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 932
8Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr24:44:37
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Team Europcar
8BMC Racing Team
9Astana Pro Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
11Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:04
12Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Wallonie - Bruxelles
14BigMat - Auber 930:06:06
15La Pomme Marseille
16MTN - Qhubeka0:13:31

 

Latest on Cyclingnews