Stage one of the Tour de Picardie was a dual between two 22-year-old French sprinters with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) edging and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) on the line after 191km of racing.

"It was my first race after La Flèche Wallonne and I did not feel the tip-top," Coquard told L'Equipe. "When Arnaud launched the sprint, I was a little bit behind but I sprinted like a track rider and got back to him.

"This is a victory that means a lot because it is a sign of nice things and shows that I gradually approach the world's best sprinters.





Gilbert showed he meant business as he crossed the Condé-Folie climb in first place to take enough points to pull on the polka-dot best climber's jersey at the end of today's stage.

Back in the peloton, FDJ.fr controlled the chase which had a lead of around 2:00 minutes. With 30km left to race, the break was reeled in.

Démare won an intermediate sprint for three precious bonus seconds although Coquard refrained from sprinting. With 7km to go, seven riders hit the deck including Philippe Gilbert, who emerged unscathed, and a mass sprint loomed in Estrées-Saint-Denis.

In the finale, Coquard managed to overtake the 2011 U23 world champion in the last 100 metres to beat him by a wheel. It was Coquard's second stage win at the Tour de Picardie, after the won he took in Bailleul-sur-Thérain last year.

Coquard also leads the race overall with stage two, a 176km jaunt from Mouy - Beaurieux to Chemin des Dames.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4:17:27 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 47 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:21 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:17 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 58 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 60 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 61 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:41 62 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:03:02 63 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 64 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 69 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 71 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 77 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 78 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 80 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 81 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 82 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 86 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 87 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 89 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 91 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 92 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 96 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 100 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 101 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 102 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 104 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 106 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 107 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:05:41 108 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:43 109 Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:06:29 110 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 111 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:22 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13

Sprint 1 - Quinquempoix # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Estrées-Saint-Denis, lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 5 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Condé-Folie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:52:21 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Team Giant-Shimano 5 FDJ.fr 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Team Europcar 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:02 12 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 BigMat - Auber 93 0:06:04 15 MTN - Qhubeka 16 La Pomme Marseille

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4:17:17 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:01 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:08 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 8 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 45 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:30 53 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:31 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:27 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 58 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 60 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 61 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:51 62 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:03:12 63 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 64 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 69 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 71 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 77 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 78 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 80 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 81 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 82 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 86 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 87 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 89 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 91 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 92 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 96 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 100 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 101 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 102 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 104 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 106 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 107 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:05:51 108 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:53 109 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:38 110 Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:06:39 111 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:32 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1