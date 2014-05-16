Coquard tops Demare in Picardie opener
Europcar rider takes first yellow jersey
Stage 1: Fort-Mahon-Plage - Estrées-Saint-Denis
Stage one of the Tour de Picardie was a dual between two 22-year-old French sprinters with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) edging and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) on the line after 191km of racing.
"It was my first race after La Flèche Wallonne and I did not feel the tip-top," Coquard told L'Equipe. "When Arnaud launched the sprint, I was a little bit behind but I sprinted like a track rider and got back to him.
"This is a victory that means a lot because it is a sign of nice things and shows that I gradually approach the world's best sprinters.
Gilbert showed he meant business as he crossed the Condé-Folie climb in first place to take enough points to pull on the polka-dot best climber's jersey at the end of today's stage.
Back in the peloton, FDJ.fr controlled the chase which had a lead of around 2:00 minutes. With 30km left to race, the break was reeled in.
Démare won an intermediate sprint for three precious bonus seconds although Coquard refrained from sprinting. With 7km to go, seven riders hit the deck including Philippe Gilbert, who emerged unscathed, and a mass sprint loomed in Estrées-Saint-Denis.
In the finale, Coquard managed to overtake the 2011 U23 world champion in the last 100 metres to beat him by a wheel. It was Coquard's second stage win at the Tour de Picardie, after the won he took in Bailleul-sur-Thérain last year.
Coquard also leads the race overall with stage two, a 176km jaunt from Mouy - Beaurieux to Chemin des Dames.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:17:27
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|47
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|58
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|60
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|61
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:41
|62
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:03:02
|63
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|64
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|71
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|77
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|80
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|81
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|96
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|100
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|101
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|102
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|104
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|106
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|107
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:05:41
|108
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:43
|109
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:06:29
|110
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:22
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:52:21
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:02
|12
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:06:04
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|La Pomme Marseille
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:17:17
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:01
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:08
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|45
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:30
|53
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|58
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|60
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|61
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:51
|62
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:03:12
|63
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|64
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|71
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|77
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|80
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|81
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|96
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|100
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|101
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|102
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|104
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|106
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|107
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:05:51
|108
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:53
|109
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:38
|110
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:06:39
|111
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|112
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:32
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:52:21
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:02
|12
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:06:04
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|La Pomme Marseille
