Trending

Coquard tops Demare in Picardie opener

Europcar rider takes first yellow jersey

Image 1 of 28

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) celebrates winning the stage

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) celebrates winning the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 28

The Tour de Picardie ready to go for 2014

The Tour de Picardie ready to go for 2014
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 28

Tim Declercq on the attack

Tim Declercq on the attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 28

A happy Bryan Coquard in yellow

A happy Bryan Coquard in yellow
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 28

Wanty driving the peloton

Wanty driving the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 28

The peloton breaks up

The peloton breaks up
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 28

The peloton split in two

The peloton split in two
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 28

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 28

Bryan Coquard in the yellow jersey

Bryan Coquard in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 28

Bryan Coquard in the green jersey

Bryan Coquard in the green jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 28

Gilbert in the KOM jersey

Gilbert in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 28

Tim Declercq was the most combative rider on stage one

Tim Declercq was the most combative rider on stage one
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 28

The green of Picardie

The green of Picardie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 28

Arnaud Demare and Bryan Coquard fight it out for the win

Arnaud Demare and Bryan Coquard fight it out for the win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 28

Picardie...

Picardie...
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 28

At the startline

At the startline
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 28

Riders cross the line

Riders cross the line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 28

Starting the race

Starting the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 28

A Cofidis rider tries an attack

A Cofidis rider tries an attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 28

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the break

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 28

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was in the break today

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was in the break today
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 28

FDJ on the front of the bunch

FDJ on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 28

The breakaway with a moto for company

The breakaway with a moto for company
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 28

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 28

The colours of Picardie

The colours of Picardie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 28

Passing through a small town

Passing through a small town
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 28

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 28

The peloton enjoying the blue skies

The peloton enjoying the blue skies
(Image credit: ASO)

Stage one of the Tour de Picardie was a dual between two 22-year-old French sprinters with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) edging and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) on the line after 191km of racing.

"It was my first race after La Flèche Wallonne and I did not feel the tip-top," Coquard told L'Equipe. "When Arnaud launched the sprint, I was a little bit behind but I sprinted like a track rider and got back to him.

"This is a victory that means a lot because it is a sign of nice things and shows that I gradually approach the world's best sprinters.

Gilbert showed he meant business as he crossed the Condé-Folie climb in first place to take enough points to pull on the polka-dot best climber's jersey at the end of today's stage.

Back in the peloton, FDJ.fr controlled the chase which had a lead of around 2:00 minutes. With 30km left to race, the break was reeled in.
Démare won an intermediate sprint for three precious bonus seconds although Coquard refrained from sprinting. With 7km to go, seven riders hit the deck including Philippe Gilbert, who emerged unscathed, and a mass sprint loomed in Estrées-Saint-Denis.

In the finale, Coquard managed to overtake the 2011 U23 world champion in the last 100 metres to beat him by a wheel. It was Coquard's second stage win at the Tour de Picardie, after the won he took in Bailleul-sur-Thérain last year.

Coquard also leads the race overall with stage two, a 176km jaunt from Mouy - Beaurieux to Chemin des Dames.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4:17:27
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
12Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
42Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
43Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
47Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:17
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
58Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
60Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
61Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:41
62Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:03:02
63Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
64Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
66Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
68Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
71Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
77Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
80Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
81Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
92Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
96Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
100Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
101Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
102Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
104Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
105Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
106Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
107Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:05:41
108Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:43
109Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:06:29
110Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
113Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
114Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
115Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
116Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
119Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:22
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJosé Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13

Sprint 1 - Quinquempoix
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Estrées-Saint-Denis, lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar15pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Condé-Folie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:52:21
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Giant-Shimano
5FDJ.fr
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Europcar
9BMC Racing Team
10Astana Pro Team
11Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:02
12Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Wallonie - Bruxelles
14BigMat - Auber 930:06:04
15MTN - Qhubeka
16La Pomme Marseille

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4:17:17
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:01
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:08
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:10
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
41Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
42Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
45Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:30
53Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:31
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:27
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
58Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
60Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
61Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:51
62Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:03:12
63Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
64Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
66Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
68Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
71Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
77Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
80Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
81Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
92Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
96Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
100Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
101Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
102Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
104Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
105Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
106Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
107Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:05:51
108Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:53
109Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:38
110Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:06:39
111Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
114Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
115Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
116Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
119Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:32
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar15pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:52:21
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Giant-Shimano
5FDJ.fr
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Europcar
9BMC Racing Team
10Astana Pro Team
11Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:02
12Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Wallonie - Bruxelles
14BigMat - Auber 930:06:04
15MTN - Qhubeka
16La Pomme Marseille

 

Latest on Cyclingnews