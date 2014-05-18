Trending

Demare wins overall Tour of Picardie

French champion wins final stage

Image 1 of 22

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win of the three-day race

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win of the three-day race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 22

A few jersey wearers for Giant-Shimano

A few jersey wearers for Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 22

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage three

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage three
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 22

2014 Tour de Picardie winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

2014 Tour de Picardie winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 22

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the green jersey

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the green jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 22

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the points classification

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 22

Most combative Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)

Most combative Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 22

The jersey winners of the 2014 Tour de Picardie

The jersey winners of the 2014 Tour de Picardie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 22

The green scenery of Tour de Picardie

The green scenery of Tour de Picardie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 22

Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) on the attack

Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) on the attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 22

FDJ controlling the pace

FDJ controlling the pace
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 22

Another stage win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Another stage win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 22

Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit

Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 22

Smiles for Europcar

Smiles for Europcar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 22

The jersey wearers on the startline

The jersey wearers on the startline
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 22

The start of stage three

The start of stage three
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 22

Démare (FDJ) and the jersey wearers ready to roll

Démare (FDJ) and the jersey wearers ready to roll
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 22

Stage three gets underway

Stage three gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 22

The FDJ train

The FDJ train
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 22

FDJ protecting Démare in the peloton

FDJ protecting Démare in the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 22

Tour de Picardie stage three

Tour de Picardie stage three
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 22

Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ)

Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)

It was prophetic win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) onstage three of the Tour de Picardie with the 22-year-old winning the stage and overall classification. "My main goal is to defend the yellow jersey and win the Tour de Picardie," Démare said at the stage of stage three.

Démare won his second consecutive stage as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the win. Sinkeldam and stage one winner, Bryan Coquard (Europcar) rounded out the overall podium.

114 riders starts stage three at the Cap'Aisne nautical base in Chamouille with a fast start from the moment the flag was dropped. BMC took over pace setting duties and Philippe Gilbert beat Tom Dumoulin to the top of the Côte de Cessières to grab maximum points and propel the Belgian into the KOM lead.

The day’s break was established after 50km with Robin Stenuit (Wallonie-Bruxelles) being joined by Steve Chainel (FDJ.fr), Wesley Kreder (Wanty), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis), Victor Campenaerts (Topsport), Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme) and Kevin Reza (Europcar), who celebrated his 26th birthday in style.

The seven riders maximum lead peaked at 3:35 minutes after 60km while back in the main field, FDJ started to work on bringing the break back.

Chainel and Stenuit dropped back to the main bunch shortly after the Rosières-en-Santerre feeding zone and then with 30km left to race, Campenaerts launched a solo attack. He was joined by Kreder and Jõeäär 8km later.

Jõeäär tried his luck with 17km to go and the Cofidis rider fought valiantly but was caught with 5km to go although he secured the most combative prize for the day

BMC started to work for Gilbert to claim the win and was in a good position at the foot of the final climb Démare prevailed at the end of the last half kilometre uphill, opening enough of a gap to be able to savour his victory.

Sinkeldam finished as runner-up in a repeat of the previous stage with Gilbert losing to Meersman in the battle for third but took home the best climber's jersey as consolation prize.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:45:35
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
8Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
31Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:10
32Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
35Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
36Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:16
37Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:21
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:00:25
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
41Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
42Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 930:00:30
43Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
46Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
47Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
48Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
49Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
53Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
57Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
61David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
64Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
69Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:01:03
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
72Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
73Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
79Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
80Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:17
81Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
83Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
84Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
85Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
86Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
87Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:24
90Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
97Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:42
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
100Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:46
101Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
102Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:59
103Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
104Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
106Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
107Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:25
110Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:09:28
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:43
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:45
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13

Sprint 1 - Chaulnes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2 - Bray-Sur-Somme - 2nd lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
7Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 134
8Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cessières
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:16:45
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:21
7Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:26
8La Pomme Marseille0:00:37
9BigMat - Auber 930:00:57
10Astana Pro Team0:00:58
11FDJ.fr0:01:12
12Team Europcar0:01:17
13Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
15MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
16BMC Racing Team0:02:15

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr11:59:57
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:27
6Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
10Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:30
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:31
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
20Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
21Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:40
24Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:00:43
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:52
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
29Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:12
30Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
33David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:34
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
38Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
39Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:50
42Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
44Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
45Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:17
46Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:30
47Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:04
48Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:03:33
49Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
50Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:45
53Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:49
55Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 930:04:03
56Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:06
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:19
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:04:24
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:50
62Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:54
64Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
65Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:58
67William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
69Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
70Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:32
71Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:38
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:45
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:06
75Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
76Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:47
77Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:10:48
78Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:10:53
79Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:11:01
80Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:14
81Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:18
83Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:21
84Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
85Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:11:26
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:40
88Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
90Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:46
91Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:47
92Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:52
93Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:13:21
94Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:13:54
95Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:00
96Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:15
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:18
98Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:20
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:56
100Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:00
101Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:54
102Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:16:08
103Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:59
104Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:18:10
106Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:35
107Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:07
108Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:37
109Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:42
110Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:08
111Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 130:25:39
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr45pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano33
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar15
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
11Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 137
12Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
13Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
15Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
18Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
23Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
24Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
26Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
29Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
30Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 134
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
7Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 932
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert36:01:24
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Astana Pro Team0:00:58
6FDJ.fr0:01:10
7Team Europcar0:01:17
8Team Giant-Shimano0:01:30
9BMC Racing Team0:02:15
10Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:02
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
12Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:23
13Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:28
14La Pomme Marseille0:06:41
15BigMat - Auber 930:07:01
16MTN - Qhubeka0:15:06

 

Latest on Cyclingnews