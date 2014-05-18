Image 1 of 22 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his second stage win of the three-day race (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 22 A few jersey wearers for Giant-Shimano (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 22 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won stage three (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 22 2014 Tour de Picardie winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 22 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 22 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 22 Most combative Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 22 The jersey winners of the 2014 Tour de Picardie (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 22 The green scenery of Tour de Picardie (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 22 Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) on the attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 22 FDJ controlling the pace (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 22 Another stage win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 22 Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 22 Smiles for Europcar (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 22 The jersey wearers on the startline (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 22 The start of stage three (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 22 Démare (FDJ) and the jersey wearers ready to roll (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 22 Stage three gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 22 The FDJ train (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 22 FDJ protecting Démare in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 22 Tour de Picardie stage three (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 22 Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO)

It was prophetic win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) onstage three of the Tour de Picardie with the 22-year-old winning the stage and overall classification. "My main goal is to defend the yellow jersey and win the Tour de Picardie," Démare said at the stage of stage three.

Démare won his second consecutive stage as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the win. Sinkeldam and stage one winner, Bryan Coquard (Europcar) rounded out the overall podium.

114 riders starts stage three at the Cap'Aisne nautical base in Chamouille with a fast start from the moment the flag was dropped. BMC took over pace setting duties and Philippe Gilbert beat Tom Dumoulin to the top of the Côte de Cessières to grab maximum points and propel the Belgian into the KOM lead.

The day’s break was established after 50km with Robin Stenuit (Wallonie-Bruxelles) being joined by Steve Chainel (FDJ.fr), Wesley Kreder (Wanty), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis), Victor Campenaerts (Topsport), Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme) and Kevin Reza (Europcar), who celebrated his 26th birthday in style.

The seven riders maximum lead peaked at 3:35 minutes after 60km while back in the main field, FDJ started to work on bringing the break back.

Chainel and Stenuit dropped back to the main bunch shortly after the Rosières-en-Santerre feeding zone and then with 30km left to race, Campenaerts launched a solo attack. He was joined by Kreder and Jõeäär 8km later.

Jõeäär tried his luck with 17km to go and the Cofidis rider fought valiantly but was caught with 5km to go although he secured the most combative prize for the day

BMC started to work for Gilbert to claim the win and was in a good position at the foot of the final climb Démare prevailed at the end of the last half kilometre uphill, opening enough of a gap to be able to savour his victory.

Sinkeldam finished as runner-up in a repeat of the previous stage with Gilbert losing to Meersman in the battle for third but took home the best climber's jersey as consolation prize.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:45:35 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 8 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 30 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 31 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:10 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:12 33 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 35 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 36 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:16 37 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:21 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:00:25 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 41 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 42 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:00:30 43 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 44 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:33 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 46 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 47 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46 48 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 53 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 54 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:51 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 56 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 57 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 64 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 69 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:01:03 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 71 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 72 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 79 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 80 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:17 81 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 82 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 83 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 84 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 86 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 88 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 89 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:24 90 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 93 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 97 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:42 99 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 100 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:46 101 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 102 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:59 103 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 105 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:04 106 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 109 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 110 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:09:28 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:43 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:45 DNF Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNS Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13

Sprint 1 - Chaulnes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 - Bray-Sur-Somme - 2nd lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 7 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 4 8 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cessières # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:16:45 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:21 7 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:26 8 La Pomme Marseille 0:00:37 9 BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:57 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 11 FDJ.fr 0:01:12 12 Team Europcar 0:01:17 13 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 15 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 16 BMC Racing Team 0:02:15

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11:59:57 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:27 6 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:31 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 21 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40 24 Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:00:43 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:52 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 29 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:12 30 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 33 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:34 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 39 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:50 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 44 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 45 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:17 46 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:30 47 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:04 48 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:03:33 49 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 50 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 51 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:45 53 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:49 55 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:04:03 56 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:06 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:19 59 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:04:24 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:50 62 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:54 64 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 65 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:58 67 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 69 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 70 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:32 71 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:08:38 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:45 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:06 75 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:23 76 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:47 77 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:10:48 78 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:10:53 79 Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:11:01 80 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:14 81 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:18 83 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:21 84 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 85 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:11:26 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:40 88 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 89 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:46 91 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:47 92 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:52 93 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 0:13:21 94 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:13:54 95 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:00 96 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:15 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:18 98 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:20 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:56 100 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:00 101 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:54 102 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:16:08 103 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:59 104 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:18:10 106 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:35 107 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:07 108 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:37 109 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:42 110 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:08 111 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 0:25:39 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 pts 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 11 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 7 12 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 13 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 18 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 23 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 24 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 26 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 29 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 30 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13 4 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 7 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93 2 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1