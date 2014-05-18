Demare wins overall Tour of Picardie
French champion wins final stage
Stage 3: Cap'Aisne - Chamouille - Bray-sur-Somme
It was prophetic win for Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) onstage three of the Tour de Picardie with the 22-year-old winning the stage and overall classification. "My main goal is to defend the yellow jersey and win the Tour de Picardie," Démare said at the stage of stage three.
Démare won his second consecutive stage as he beat Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to the win. Sinkeldam and stage one winner, Bryan Coquard (Europcar) rounded out the overall podium.
114 riders starts stage three at the Cap'Aisne nautical base in Chamouille with a fast start from the moment the flag was dropped. BMC took over pace setting duties and Philippe Gilbert beat Tom Dumoulin to the top of the Côte de Cessières to grab maximum points and propel the Belgian into the KOM lead.
The day’s break was established after 50km with Robin Stenuit (Wallonie-Bruxelles) being joined by Steve Chainel (FDJ.fr), Wesley Kreder (Wanty), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis), Victor Campenaerts (Topsport), Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme) and Kevin Reza (Europcar), who celebrated his 26th birthday in style.
The seven riders maximum lead peaked at 3:35 minutes after 60km while back in the main field, FDJ started to work on bringing the break back.
Chainel and Stenuit dropped back to the main bunch shortly after the Rosières-en-Santerre feeding zone and then with 30km left to race, Campenaerts launched a solo attack. He was joined by Kreder and Jõeäär 8km later.
Jõeäär tried his luck with 17km to go and the Cofidis rider fought valiantly but was caught with 5km to go although he secured the most combative prize for the day
BMC started to work for Gilbert to claim the win and was in a good position at the foot of the final climb Démare prevailed at the end of the last half kilometre uphill, opening enough of a gap to be able to savour his victory.
Sinkeldam finished as runner-up in a repeat of the previous stage with Gilbert losing to Meersman in the battle for third but took home the best climber's jersey as consolation prize.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:45:35
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|8
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|31
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:10
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|35
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|36
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:16
|37
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:21
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:00:25
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|41
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|42
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:00:30
|43
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|44
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|46
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|47
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|48
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|53
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|56
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|57
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|64
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|69
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:01:03
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|72
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|76
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|79
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|80
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:17
|81
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|83
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|84
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|86
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:24
|90
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:42
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|100
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:46
|101
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|102
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:59
|103
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|106
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|110
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:09:28
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:43
|112
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:45
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|4
|8
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:16:45
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:21
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:26
|8
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:37
|9
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:57
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11:59:57
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:27
|6
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|7
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:31
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|21
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:40
|24
|Clément Saint-Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:00:43
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:52
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|29
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:12
|30
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|33
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|39
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|42
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|44
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|45
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:17
|46
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:30
|47
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:04
|48
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:03:33
|49
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|50
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:45
|53
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:49
|55
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:04:03
|56
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:06
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:04:24
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:50
|62
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:54
|64
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|65
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|67
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|69
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|70
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:32
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:38
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:45
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:06
|75
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|76
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:47
|77
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:10:48
|78
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:10:53
|79
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:11:01
|80
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:14
|81
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:18
|83
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:21
|84
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|85
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:11:26
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:40
|88
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:46
|91
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:47
|92
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:52
|93
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:13:21
|94
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:13:54
|95
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:00
|96
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:15
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:18
|98
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:20
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:56
|100
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:00
|101
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:54
|102
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:16:08
|103
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:59
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:18:10
|106
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:35
|107
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:07
|108
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:37
|109
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:42
|110
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:08
|111
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|0:25:39
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|11
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|7
|12
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|13
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|23
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|24
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|26
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|29
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|30
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme-Marseille 13
|4
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|7
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|2
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36:01:24
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:30
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|10
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:02
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:19
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:23
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:28
|14
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:06:41
|15
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:07:01
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy