Filippo Ganna back in action and aiming for Tour de France and double national championship success

Italian returns to racing with big ambitions after two month break and altitude camp

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, ITALY - MARCH 10: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 1 a 11.5km individual time trial stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2025 in Lido di Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ganna is aiming at a sixth national TT title (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two months out of action, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) returns to racing on Wednesday at the Baloise Belgium Tour before taking aim at Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and before hand the Italian national championships.

Winning a Tour stage and winning the road race at nationals are two things that the Italian has never done before, and could see him complete the triple of stage wins at the Giro d'Italia, Vuelta and Tour.

