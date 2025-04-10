'Paris-Roubaix is like being in a washing machine' - Filippo Ganna revs his engine during final cobbled recon ride

Italian leads Ineos Grenadiers in his final Classic of the spring

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 6 Davide Ballerini of XDS Astana Team of Italy Filippo Ganna of INEOS Grenadiers of Italy Tiesj Benoot of Team Visma Lease a Bike of Belgium during the match between Ronde van Vlaanderen v Mens Elite at the Oudenaarde on April 6 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Pim WaslanderSoccratesGetty Images
Filippo Ganna at the 2025 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna completed a five-hour Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance and final training ride on Wednesday, rediscovering the beauty and the pain of the French pavé.

The Italian rode with Ben Turner and Connor Swift, who will help him take on Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen and Wout Van Aert on Sunday.

