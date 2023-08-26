Tour de l'Avenir: Race leader Matthew Riccitello wins stage 7a mountain time trial
Race leader wins individual time trial on first half of double-stage with a 39-second advantage over Davide Piganzoli
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Avenir: Race leader Matthew Riccitello wins stage 7a mountain time trialRace leader wins individual time trial on first half of double-stage with a 39-second advantage over Davide Piganzoli
-
Vuelta a España has first COVID-19 positive with Belgian sprinter Gerben Thijssen exiting raceFirst COVID-19 case to strike 2023 Vuelta reminder of multiple 2022 cases in race
-
Curtain rises on Vuelta a España in Barcelona - PreviewTeam time trial and hilly finale in Montjuic park form tricky opening springboard
-
'No regrets' for Schrempf after solo attack on Tour of Scandinavia28-year-old Austrian's first pro season about 'gaining as much experience as possible