Tour de l'Avenir: Riley Pickrell sprints to stage 2 victory in Chinon

By Cyclingnews
published

Michał Pomorski takes the overall lead

PALMA DE MALLORCA SPAIN JANUARY 29 Riley Pickrell of Canada and Team IsraelPremier Tech crosses the finish line during the 32nd Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2023 Trofeo Playa de Palma a 1416km one day race from Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 29 2023 in Palma de Mallorca Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Riley Pickrell (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Riley Pickrell (Canada) won the bunch sprint to take the stage 2 win at the Tour de l'Avenir. Fastest to the line in Chinon, Pickrell won the sprint ahead of Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) and Rotem Tene (Israel).

Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Anders Foldager (Denmark) formed part of the day's breakaway that did not succeed in to Chinon. He finished more than seven minutes behind the peloton, and Michał Pomorski (Poland) took over the race lead.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

