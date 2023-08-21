Tour de l'Avenir: Riley Pickrell sprints to stage 2 victory in Chinon

Riley Pickrell (Canada) won the bunch sprint to take the stage 2 win at the Tour de l'Avenir. Fastest to the line in Chinon, Pickrell won the sprint ahead of Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) and Rotem Tene (Israel).

Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Anders Foldager (Denmark) formed part of the day's breakaway that did not succeed in to Chinon. He finished more than seven minutes behind the peloton, and Michał Pomorski (Poland) took over the race lead.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling