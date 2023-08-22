Tour de l'Avenir: Bévort leads Denmark to team time trial victory

Denmark won the team time trial at the Tour de l'Avenir, putting Carl-Frederik Bévort into the overall race lead. Denmark covered the 21km course in 28:13, beating France by 13 seconds and Belgium by 31 seconds in Vatan.

Bévort now leads the overall classification with the same time as his teammate Simon Dalby. Pierre Thierry (France) is third overall at seven seconds back.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling