Tour de l'Avenir: Bévort leads Denmark to team time trial victory
France second, Belgium third in 21km race against the clock in Vatan
Denmark won the team time trial at the Tour de l'Avenir, putting Carl-Frederik Bévort into the overall race lead. Denmark covered the 21km course in 28:13, beating France by 13 seconds and Belgium by 31 seconds in Vatan.
Bévort now leads the overall classification with the same time as his teammate Simon Dalby. Pierre Thierry (France) is third overall at seven seconds back.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
By Jackie Tyson
