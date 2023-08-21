Tour de l'Avenir: Foldager wins opening stage and takes first leader's jersey
Villa second, Thierry third in La Gacilly
Anders Foldager (Denmark) won the opening stage and took the first leader's jersey at the Tour d l'Avenir. A group of six riders finished in a small-group sprint with Foldager taking the win ahead of Giacomo Villa (Italy) and Pierre Thierry (France).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Avenir: Foldager wins opening stage and takes first leader's jerseyVilla second, Thierry third in La Gacilly
-
Miami Nights hold off Denver Disruptors in Atlanta to win inaugural NCL CupClever Martinez earns top points in final-lap sprint in men's race for Nights to take co-ed team title
-
Best headphones for cycling 2023 - Sweat resistant headphones for your musicThe best headphones for cycling let you hear and be heard when riding indoors or outdoors
-
'I have a lot of confidence' - Remco Evenepoel takes aim at Vuelta a España defenceVervaeke, Knox and Hirt named in team to support Belgian