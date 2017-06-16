Trending

Tour de Korea: Scott Sunderland wins stage 3

Kyeongho Min holds onto race lead

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness3:45:00
2Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
3Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
4Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
8Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
9Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
10Seok Hyun Ham (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team12:50:59
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:00:08
3Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:10
4Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:00:13
5Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:14
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
7Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
8Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
9Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
10Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team

