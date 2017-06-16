Tour de Korea: Scott Sunderland wins stage 3
Kyeongho Min holds onto race lead
Stage 3: Muju - Yeongju
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3:45:00
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|3
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|4
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|8
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Seok Hyun Ham (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|12:50:59
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|0:00:08
|3
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:10
|4
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:14
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|8
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|9
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
