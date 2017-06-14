Aberasturi wins Tour de Korea opener
Team UKYO takes first leader's jersey of 2017
Stage 1: Yeosu - Gunsan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|5:24:43
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|4
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|7
|Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team
|8
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|10
|Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|5:24:33
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:04
|3
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|0:00:06
|4
|Sanghoon Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:10
|8
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|10
|Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team
