Aberasturi wins Tour de Korea opener

Team UKYO takes first leader's jersey of 2017

Jon Aberasturi (Team UKYO) celebrates victory in Mino

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO5:24:43
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
4Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
5Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
7Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team
8Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
10Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO5:24:33
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:04
3Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello0:00:06
4Sanghoon Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:07
5Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:00:08
6Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:00:09
7Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:10
8Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
10Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team

