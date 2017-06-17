Trending

Aberasturi wins penultimate Korea stage

Min keeps race lead

Jon Aberasturi (Team UKYO) celebrates victory in Mino

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO3:37:59
2Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Joo-Seok Kim (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
6Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
8Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team16:28:58
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:00:08
3Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:10
4Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:00:13
5Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:14
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
7Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
8Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
9Wan Yau Lau (HKg) Hong Kong
10Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team

