Aberasturi wins penultimate Korea stage
Min keeps race lead
Stage 4: Yeongju - Chungju
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|3:37:59
|2
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Joo-Seok Kim (Kor) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|6
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|8
|Keonwoo Park (Kor) LX Cycling Team
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|16:28:58
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|0:00:08
|3
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:10
|4
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:14
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|8
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|9
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) Hong Kong
|10
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
