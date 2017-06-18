Brenton Jones wins final Tour de Korea stage
Overall win goes to Min
Stage 5: Seoul - Seoul
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|1:18:48
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
|9
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|17:47:46
|2
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:07
|3
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|0:00:08
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:13
|5
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:14
|7
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|8
|Wan Yau Lau (Hkg) HKG
|9
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
|10
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
