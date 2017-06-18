Trending

Brenton Jones wins final Tour de Korea stage

Overall win goes to Min

Danny Van Poppel won the prologue ahead of Brenton Jones and Alex Frame

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor1:18:48
2Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
3Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
4Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team UKYO
9Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyeongho Min (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team17:47:46
2Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:07
3Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:00:08
4Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:13
5Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:00:14
7Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
8Wan Yau Lau (Hkg) HKG
9Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Team UKYO
10Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team

