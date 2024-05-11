Tour de Hongrie: Thibau Nys extends his lead with victory on stage 4

Belgian dominates uphill finish

SALVANLES MARECOTTES SWITZERLAND APRIL 25 Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Tour De Romandie 2024 Stage 2 a 171km stage from Fribourg to SalvanLes Marecottes 1059m UCIWT on April 25 2024 in SalvanLes Marecottes Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thibau Nys (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) claimed his second consecutive victory in the Tour de Hongrie on stage 4, out-sprinting Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) on an uphill finish in Etyek. Yannis Voitard (Tudor) was third on the stage.

"I don't know if I ever had this feeling in my legs before," Nys said after his victory. "I was dying completely in the last 150 metres. I looked back and I saw Hirschi coming and I was a bit afraid that he was going to come over. But I think we felt the same and we kept also the same pace. 

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

