'I suffered because of the cold' - Miserable weather affects Thibau Nys' debut performance at Flèche Wallonne

'I was too hot and then too cold again. That really affected my legs, very early in the final' Lidl-Trek rider finishes 8th despite discomfort in rain-soaked Huy

Remco Evenepoel, Santiago Buitrago and Thibau Nys in action during the men&#039;s race of the La Fleche Wallonne 2025
Remco Evenepoel, Santiago Buitrago and Thibau Nys in action during the men's race of the La Fleche Wallonne 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys' debut performance at Flèche Wallonne may have been hampered by the cold and rain, but the Lidl-Trek rider still managed to finish eighth place on the Mur de Huy, 16 seconds behind the day's winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

"I suffered because of the cold. I've been struggling all day with my clothes and the rain," Nys said in a post-race interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

