Tour de Hongrie: Thibau Nys grabs glory on final climb for stage 3 win and GC lead

Ulissi pushes to second, Buchmann fades to third on queen stage

SALVANLES MARECOTTES SWITZERLAND APRIL 25 Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Tour De Romandie 2024 Stage 2 a 171km stage from Fribourg to SalvanLes Marecottes 1059m UCIWT on April 25 2024 in SalvanLes Marecottes Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) scored his second mountain-top finish victory in a month as he caught and passed Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the dying metres of stage 4 at the Tour de Hongrie to win at Gyöngyös-Kékestető.

The German Champion had looked set for glory after attacking just outside the flamme rouge on the 12km closing climb, but Nys sped past in the dying metres to take the win as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) came through for second ahead of Buchmann.

