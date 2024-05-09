Tour de Hongrie: Mark Cavendish takes sensational stage 2 sprint victory

Cavendish outsprints Dylan Groenewegen to take his second win of the season

Mark Cavendish winning a sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish was the fastest in the bunch sprint, winning stage 2 in Kazincbarcika at the Tour de Hongrie. Astana Qazaqstan delivered Cavendish into the final 200 metres with a textbook lead-out and the Manxman launched his sprint to take the win, holding off runner-up Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) and third-placed Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

"I'm really happy with it," Cavendish said following the stage finish. "Yesterday, we didn't quite hit the lead-out properly. It was super good, and everyone committed 100% yesterday, but we were just a bit eager and a bit too soon. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

