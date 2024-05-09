Tour de Hongrie: Mark Cavendish takes sensational stage 2 sprint victory

Mark Cavendish was the fastest in the bunch sprint, winning stage 2 in Kazincbarcika at the Tour de Hongrie. Astana Qazaqstan delivered Cavendish into the final 200 metres with a textbook lead-out and the Manxman launched his sprint to take the win, holding off runner-up Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) and third-placed Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

"I'm really happy with it," Cavendish said following the stage finish. "Yesterday, we didn't quite hit the lead-out properly. It was super good, and everyone committed 100% yesterday, but we were just a bit eager and a bit too soon.

"We talked and talked about that to rectify it today. It was a completely different finish today, no big boulevard or corners to make it technical, and we executed it exactly how we wanted it. I'm so happy."

More to come...

Results

