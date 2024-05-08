Tour de Hongrie: Sam Welsford wins opening stage ahead of heavy crash

By
published

Cavendish finishes sixth in front pack behind second-placed Quaranta and third-placed Mareczko

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Sam Welsford of Australia and Team BORA - Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024, Stage 1 a 144km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda / #UCIWT / on January 16, 2024 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins a sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie, outpacing Samuel Quaranta (MBH Bank Colpack Ballan) and Jakub Mareczko (Corratec-Vini Fantini) in a crash-hit sprint finish in Hajdúszoboszló.

The Australian bounced back from the disappointment of missing selection for the Giro d’Italia to take his fourth win of the year after a trio of victories on home ground at the Tour Down Under.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

Latest on Cyclingnews