Tour de Hongrie: Sam Welsford wins opening stage ahead of heavy crash

Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie, outpacing Samuel Quaranta (MBH Bank Colpack Ballan) and Jakub Mareczko (Corratec-Vini Fantini) in a crash-hit sprint finish in Hajdúszoboszló.

The Australian bounced back from the disappointment of missing selection for the Giro d’Italia to take his fourth win of the year after a trio of victories on home ground at the Tour Down Under.

Behind him, Quaranta, the 21-year-old son of 1990s pro racer Ivan, couldn’t quite draw up alongside and had to settle for a clear second place, while fellow Italian Mareczko rounded out the podium ahead of Nicklas Pedersen (TDT-Unibet).

Mark Cavendish took sixth place at the line after going a touch early following his Astana Qazaqstan team’s lead out, his best sprint result since winning stage 4 of the Tour Colombia back in February.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling