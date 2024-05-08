Tour de Hongrie: Sam Welsford wins opening stage ahead of heavy crash
Cavendish finishes sixth in front pack behind second-placed Quaranta and third-placed Mareczko
Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie, outpacing Samuel Quaranta (MBH Bank Colpack Ballan) and Jakub Mareczko (Corratec-Vini Fantini) in a crash-hit sprint finish in Hajdúszoboszló.
The Australian bounced back from the disappointment of missing selection for the Giro d’Italia to take his fourth win of the year after a trio of victories on home ground at the Tour Down Under.
Behind him, Quaranta, the 21-year-old son of 1990s pro racer Ivan, couldn’t quite draw up alongside and had to settle for a clear second place, while fellow Italian Mareczko rounded out the podium ahead of Nicklas Pedersen (TDT-Unibet).
Mark Cavendish took sixth place at the line after going a touch early following his Astana Qazaqstan team’s lead out, his best sprint result since winning stage 4 of the Tour Colombia back in February.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
Tour de Hongrie: Sam Welsford wins opening stage ahead of heavy crashCavendish finishes sixth in front pack behind second-placed Quaranta and third-placed Mareczko
